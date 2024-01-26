Russia Extends Detention Of U.S. Reporter Evan Gershkovich

A U.S. reporter who has been in Russian custody for nearly a year has once again had his detention extended.

A Moscow court ruled to extend the detention of 32-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by another two months, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Gershkovich was arrested by Russian authorities in March while on a reporting trip to the city of Yekaterinburg. He was charged with espionage, though Russian authorities have released no evidence of his supposed crime, and the Journal maintains his innocence. The U.S. government has also declared Gershkovich wrongfully detained.

The latest decision by the Russian court marks the fourth extension of Gershkovich’s detainment, according to the Journal. In a statement, the Journal expressed outrage over the reporter’s continued detainment.

“It is chilling and outrageous that Evan has now spent 10 months of his life in prison, simply for doing his job,” the statement said. “While these are clearly sham proceedings about patently false charges, we intend to appeal today’s ruling, as we have in the past. Journalism is not a crime, and we continue to demand Evan’s immediate release.”

Gershkovich is the first American journalist to be charged with espionage in Russia since the end of the Cold War.

