Russia extends term of custody of Crimean woman Leniye Umerova until October

Russia has extended detention of Crimean woman Leniya Umerova for another three months until Oct. 4, her brother Azeez Umerov wrote on Facebook on July 1.

She is being detained in Moscow's Lefortovo pre-trial detention center.

"Her lawyer alone was allowed to a court, but he is barred from disclosing any information about the criminal case," the brother’s message reads.

It is still unclear what she is being charged with, Umerov said.

"I want to recall that she is detained alone in her cell. Her letters are subjected to three-week-long checks," he added.

Moscow's court arrested 25-year-old Crimean Tatar Leniye Umerova and charged with "espionage" on May 5.

She also spent five months in a detention center in North Ossetia, and her administrative arrest was extended several times.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets recalled that Russian security forces detained Umerova on Dec. 4, 2022, after she crossed the Georgian-Russian border while trying to return to occupied Crimea to see her cancer-stricken father.

The Russians falsely accused the girl of "violating the rules of the restricted zone" and then placed her under administrative arrest for allegedly "disobeying the police.”

