Russia will face a coup after Putin's defeat in Ukraine, says interior minister's adviser

Ukrainian military inspects part of the destroyed Russian equipment in the Zaporizhzhia oblast. April 30, 2022.

Read also: Day 68 of Putin's war. Ukraine aims to continue evacuation from AzovStal, Russia continues shelling of grain warehouses

"Historically, Russia collapses after a military defeat – the Russian authorities experience coups and destruction after military defeat," Andrusiv said.

"I don't rule out a coup after (Russia is) defeated in Ukraine,” he said. “Putin's extradition to The Hague may be one of the conditions for settling relations between Russia, the West and us."

Andrusiv said justice is a long process, but the most important thing is that it is done.

"(Nazi dictator Adolf) Hitler's defeat ensured 70 years of world stability," he said.

"Now Putin's defeat must ensure lasting peace and a new system of international security for years. So it's not a matter of deadlines, but of the justice that is to come."

Read also: Putin is inching towards his nukes, threatening to annihilate the world if he fails to capture Ukraine, says foreign affairs expert

As an academic, Andrusiv wrote several publications before the full-scale Russian invasion, claiming that the war in Ukraine would be the last for Russia.

"I drew a parallel with Germany. It had to suffer two major defeats to completely transform itself, its consciousness and attitude," he said.

Read also: Putin will respond with threats of chemical, nuclear weapons to increased Western support for Ukraine believes

"(Defeat in Ukraine) will be the second for the Russians. The first one was the collapse of the Soviet Union, the defeat of one generation. And the second is defeat in this war. And I'm sure that after that they will start the same processes as in Germany, when they come to the conclusion that it's no longer possible to resolve an issue by force."