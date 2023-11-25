Russia faces logistical challenges in employing cruise missiles – UK intelligence

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has suggested that Russia's Black Sea Fleet (BSF) logistical challenges in the port city of Novorossiysk have affected their ability to launch cruise missiles towards Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 25 November on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Analysts say the Russian BSF has typically reloaded its cruise missiles in the city of Sevastopol (Russian-occupied Crimea), but with a growing threat of Ukrainian strikes there, Russia is likely to consider Novorossiysk as the best alternative location for relocation.

However, the UK MoD noted that moving and reloading missiles would require new delivery, storage, management and loading processes.

The ministry added that the Ukrainian forces said on 13 November 2023, that Russia had paused its naval cruise missile strikes due to logistical problems in Novorossiysk.

"Russia will likely seek to expedite overcoming such issues in time for maritime cruise missiles to be included in any winter campaign of strikes against Ukraine."

Background:

Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence reported that Russia had amassed substantial stockpiles of cruise missiles ahead of winter and was simultaneously shaping the battlefield ahead of a potential winter campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

In late October, UK intelligence indicated a prolonged pause in Russia's use of long-range aircraft for missile strikes on Ukraine, attributing it to the build-up of winter stockpiles.

The UK MoD also noted Russia's increasing use of Lancet kamikaze drones in key counter-battery operations.

