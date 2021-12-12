Russia faces ‘massive consequences’ if it invades Ukraine, warns Liz Truss

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tony Diver
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Truss led G7 leaders to a tough joint statement on the build-up of troops on the border - Jon Super - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Liz Truss led G7 leaders to a tough joint statement on the build-up of troops on the border - Jon Super - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Vladimir Putin faces “massive consequences” and a “severe cost” if Russian forces invade eastern Ukraine, Liz Truss said, as she led G7 leaders to a tough joint statement on the build-up of troops on the border on Sunday.

The Foreign Secretary hosted her counterparts from six other nations in Liverpool, as they agreed to “stand for freedom and democracy and the right of people everywhere to live free from oppression”.

The Telegraph understands that one sanction under consideration is to restrict the right of Russian nationals to trade in the financial hubs of G7 countries if Mr Putin resorts to military action in the region.

“We have been clear that any incursion by Russia into Ukraine would have massive consequences for which there would be a severe cost,” Ms Truss said, adding that the countries “need to make the positive case for individual humanity and dignity which lies at the heart of our democratic free societies”.

In the joint statement, the countries said Russia must “de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels, and abide by its international commitments on transparency of military activities”.

Concerns have been raised over a build-up of military activity on the Ukrainian border, with Western states fearing Mr Putin may invade the country.

Western intelligence agencies believe as many as 100,000 troops are amassed at the border, with tanks and artillery, the BBC has reported.

Western countries have grown concerned in recent months, worried that Vladimir Putin might invade Ukraine - Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via Reuters/File Photo
Western countries have grown concerned in recent months, worried that Vladimir Putin might invade Ukraine - Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

At a press briefing in Liverpool, Ms Truss was also asked about the “billions” of Russian money flowing into London.

She said: “We do already have very strong anti-corruption and anti-money laundering rules in the UK. But let’s be clear, when the UK has wanted to send clear messages and achieve clear goals, we have been prepared to use economic sanctions. So we are considering all options.”

On China, where tension is rising with the US over Taiwan, the Foreign Secretary said that the G7 was concerned about “coercive economic policies” across the globe.

She said the West and its allies want to build investment in “like-minded, freedom-loving democracies”.

The warning to Moscow and Beijing came as Iran said that there would be a “heavy price” to pay for aggressive action against it, as reports began to surface of possible military action if nuclear deal negotiations in Vienna do not progress.

“Providing conditions for military commanders to test Iranian missiles with real targets will cost the aggressors a heavy price,” a military official told Nournews, an Iranian news organisation affiliated with the country’s top security body.

Russian service members take part in a military exercise in the Rostov region, not far from the Ukrainian border - Reuters/Sergey Pivovarov
Russian service members take part in a military exercise in the Rostov region, not far from the Ukrainian border - Reuters/Sergey Pivovarov

European countries had failed to offer constructive proposals to help to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

Benny Gantz, the Israeli defence minister, told reporters on Friday that he has instructed the Israel Defence Force to prepare a strike against Iran, adding that he has confidence that the United States will start taking military options more seriously if diplomacy continues to stalemate the negotiations.

Ms Truss warned: “This is the last chance for Iran to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution to this issue”.

The Telegraph understands that the UK is considering imposing new sanctions on Iran if the regime does not step back from its hardline demands that all sanctions are lifted on the country, which have led to an impasse in the talks.

The UK and Europe say they remain steadfast in using a diplomatic approach to solve the nuclear issue.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Face-to-face meeting between Biden and Putin 'unlikely' says Blinken

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that it was "pretty unlikely" that a face-to-face meeting between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin would take place as Russia continues to build up its military along its border with Ukraine.Blinken appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" where host Chuck Todd asked what it would take for Biden to have a one-on-one meeting with Putin, noting that the Russian leader has requested...

  • Healthy relationships: Why do we keep asking the wrong questions about sexual assaults?

    “The question we have to ask ourselves — not those who have been victims — is this, ‘What kind of community do we need to create so that those who have been victims of violence feel safe to come forward?’”

  • 4-0 loss exposes Newcastle frailty amid EPL relegation fight

    January cannot come quick enough for Newcastle. The limitations of the squad inherited by Eddie Howe when he took over as Newcastle manager last month were exposed in a 4-0 loss at Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday. The result kept Newcastle in the relegation zone after 16 games, with the team having won just once so far. Given Newcastle was recently bought by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Howe is likely to have plenty of money to spend in the January transfer window to improve his squad.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell believes Epstein was murdered in prison, brother says

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother believes that she is being scapegoated because Epstein is no longer alive

  • Trump’s ultimate yes man: how Devin Nunes embraced the role he was long accused of playing

    Congressman poised to helm Trump’s media company is poster child for the notion that, in today’s politics, extreme partisanship pays Devin Nunes appears to have calculated that in today’s Republican party the real power lies not in committee but in proximity to Trump. Photograph: Shealah Craighead/Rex For the first and perhaps the only time in his pugnacious political career, the California congressman and noted Trump apologist Devin Nunes is inspiring some kind of unanimity across party lines.

  • Donald Trump, Bill O'Reilly Event Reportedly Fizzles In Florida

    Ticket sales were so lackluster the upper tier of the arena was shut down, reports the Sun Sentinel.

  • Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay

    A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a new farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year's Day. Since voters approved Proposition 12 by a 2-to-1 ratio in November 2018, state officials have missed deadlines for releasing specific regulations covering the humane treatment of animals that provide meat for the California market. “We’re saying this is not going to work,” said Nate Rose, a spokesman for the California Grocers Association. It has allowed pork processed under the old rules and held in cold storage to be sold in California in 2022, which could prevent shortages for weeks or even months.

  • After Nicaragua flips, U.S. sanctions seen pushing Central America towards China

    A creeping barrage of U.S. sanctions on top Central American officials has made China an attractive partner for governments resisting Washington's push to tackle corruption and democratic backsliding in the region, officials and analysts say. The trend was thrust into focus this week when Nicaragua re-established ties with Beijing, severing a longstanding relationship with U.S. ally Taiwan, which relies heavily on diplomatic recognition from small countries. Other countries in the region are also courting China. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele ratified his country's new economic cooperation accord with China earlier this year after Washington put close aides of his on a corruption blacklist.

  • The curious case of a map and a disappearing Taiwan minister at U.S. democracy summit

    A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during U.S. President Joe Biden's Summit for Democracy last week after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China, which claims the island as its own. Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Friday's slide show by Taiwanese Digital Minister Audrey Tang caused consternation among U.S. officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about a minute. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during an ongoing panel discussion and replaced with audio only - at the behest of the White House. The White House was concerned that differentiating Taiwan and China on a map in a U.S.-hosted conference - to which Taiwan had been invited in a show of support at a time when it is under intense pressure from Beijing - could be seen as being at odds with Washington's "one-China" policy, which avoids taking a position as to whether Taiwan is part of China, the sources said.

  • HAROLD HALPERN: Israel’s fear, and response, if Iran develops nuclear capability

    Israel’s preference is the U.S end negotiations, impose maximum economic sanctions and develop a credible military plan with Israel to deter Iran.

  • NYT: Secret anti-ISIS strike cell showed reckless disregard for civilian casualties

    NYT: Secret anti-ISIS strike cell showed reckless disregard for civilian casualties

  • Putin rues Soviet collapse as demise of 'historical Russia'

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin has lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago as the demise of what he called "historical Russia" and said the economic crisis that followed was so bad he was forced to moonlight as a taxi driver. Putin's comments, released by state TV on Sunday, are likely to further fuel speculation about his foreign policy intentions among critics, who accuse him of planning to recreate the Soviet Union and of contemplating an attack on Ukraine, a notion the Kremlin has dismissed as fear-mongering.

  • Let’s let God decide on Marcus Lamb. But headline seemed to endorse the televangelist

    “Great man of God” was not a neutral phrase for the front page. | Opinion

  • Meth and heroin fuel Afghanistan drugs boom

    With a collapsing economy and severe drought, Afghanistan’s drug trade is on the rise.

  • Donald Trump said that he liked 'smart and sharp' Barack Obama, after years of insults and feuding, says report

    Trump told Bill O'Reilly that he liked Barack Obama, speaking to an arena on the first night of their three-day History Tour in Sunrise, Florida.

  • Letters to the Editor: Dec. 11, 2021

    Readers share their views on condo boards' competence; Florida teacher salaries; and a recent editorial cartoon

  • Cartooonistry: The real consequences of 'fake news'

    The consummate marketer, former president pushes 'fake news' into the mainstream

  • Hillary Clinton Warns What People Might Be Missing About A Trump Run In 2024

    The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee cautioned what a third Donald Trump campaign could do to the country.

  • China's Xi and Russia's Putin dominate the G7

    LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -While Russian President Vladimir Putin keeps the West guessing over Ukraine, it was the might of Chinese President Xi Jinping that garnered the long-term strategic focus when the diplomats from the Group of Seven richest democracies met this weekend. The United States and its other G7 allies are searching for a coherent response to Xi's growing assertiveness after China’s spectacular economic and military rise over the past 40 years. Putin was the immediate tactical focus at talks in the English city of Liverpool between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts. There was support for President Joe Biden's attempt to support Ukraine and deter Putin with a clear warning of severe economic sanctions.

  • Biden admin holds back additional military aid to Kyiv amid diplomatic push

    The Biden administration prepared a major package of additional military assistance for Ukraine in recent weeks but chose to hold off on delivering the aid.