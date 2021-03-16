Russia Faces Wheat Trade Disruption Caused by Complex Export Tax

Megan Durisin and Yuliya Fedorinova
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s complicated wheat export taxes could disrupt trade from the world’s top shipper just as the next crop begins filling silos.

The Russian government launched a flat tax on exports last month, which has already helped slow flows. The measures will switch to floating duties weeks before the next harvest, a mechanism announced as part of a series of efforts to safeguard domestic supply and cool food inflation.

But the way they’ve been designed means exporters won’t know how much they’ll pay until cargoes actually sail, which is often weeks or months after a deal is struck. That makes it riskier to book advance sales of the coming crop and means some business may fall to rival sellers.

“The system itself was not developed to make it all convenient for traders,” said Eduard Zernin, head of the Russian grain exporters union. “On the contrary, its aim is to create inconveniences for them.”

Russia is a wheat export heavyweight, aided by low costs and bumper crops in recent years. Top buyer Egypt favored European Union and Ukraine grain in its latest tenders, including rare Romanian cargoes from trader Grain Export, owned by a state-backed Russian company.

It’s still early for new-crop trade that references the season that starts in July. And export potential hinges on spring weather and the size of the next harvest.

Added to those usual unknowns is the floating duty regime, which requires traders to register export volumes and values with a unit of the Moscow Exchange. The bourse plans to start publishing a price index from the data next month, used to calculate the duties that begin from early June.

The tax setup could prompt higher risk premiums and make it harder to compete at large tenders, said Andrey Sizov, managing director at analyst SovEcon.

“Everybody’s going to be able to sell spot, but how could you sell wheat forward a month from now not knowing where the tax will be?” said Dan Basse, president of consultant AgResource. “No one’s willing to take that risk.”

The Federal Anti-Monopoly Service will fine traders who breach reporting rules. And the government may opt for stricter measures like canceling export-quota volumes for those who fail to disclose sales correctly, Zernin said.

The agriculture ministry’s press service didn’t respond to a request for comment. No quotas are set past the current season, although officials have signaled they may become annual.

The publication of the price index from April offers some time for kinks to be resolved, said Matt Ammermann, commodity risk manager at StoneX. Grain groups have also appealed to ease some limits.

For now, forward sales seem “a huge gamble,” he said.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Sony's new 4K TVs with 'cognitive' CPUs are rolling out, VRR will follow later

    New 2021 4K TVs with HDMI 2.1 are starting to reach stores, but these high-end Sony Bravias aren't cheap.

  • 10 years of war: The Syrian farmer who lost his family

    Abdel Razzak al-Khatoun was a well-to-do farmer in Syria's rural Hama province.Now, ten years on from the start of the civil war, he is penniless, homeless, and living in a tent in northern Idlib.Far worse, Khatoun says he lost his 13 children and wife in the conflict. "After I went out following the revolution, I lost three children and I started moving from one village to another until I reached Saraqib. I lost another seven at the gas station. I’ve lost 13 children now and my wife Um Ayman."His oldest child was 27 and the youngest just 13-years-old. He says some were rebels opposed to President Bashar al-Assad’s government.Speaking to Reuters through tears Khatoun showed a video on his phone which he said showed the grisly execution of one of his sons.Reuters could not independently verify his account of the civil war, but it is not uncommon.Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the fighting that began with protests that quickly turned violent in 2011.Millions more, like Khatoun, have fled their homes for safer areas within Syria or as refugees abroad.The Assad government denies that it tortures captives. Moscow and Damascus also deny accusations of indiscriminate bombing of civilians, saying they only target radical militants.Assad has survived the insurgency and now holds sway over many parts of the country, helped by Russia’s military and Iran’s Shi’ite militias. He is set to maintain power after a presidential election later this year.As for Khatoun, now 84 years old, he lives with his surviving grandchildren and the wives of his dead sons."I am a farmer and people knew this in the North. I used to work with 1,800 acres and I used to be one of the leading farmers. I am a tough farmer. Now I am penniless. But I thank God for everything."

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Doorbell video captures moment plane crashes into car near Miami, killing two

    Video from a local resident’s porch camera showed the small plane falling from the sky and striking a car as it was driving along the street.

  • Trump's CFO's ex-daughter-in-law is cooperating with prosecutors and 'refuses to be silenced,' her lawyer says

    Allen Weisselberg holds the keys to Donald Trump's personal finances, as well as his company's financial details.

  • People are posting stimulus check memes about making outlandish purchases, joking about extreme wealth

    A new meme format has emerged around the most recent round of stimulus checks, with people saying they'll use them for outlandish purchases.

  • Boxing legend Marvin Hagler's death is being used by anti-vaxxers to push conspiracies about the COVID vaccine

    An Instagram post by Thomas Hearns said Marvin Hagler died fighting the after-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. Hagler's family has disputed the claim.

  • A San Antonio man spoke out against Texas ending mask mandate. Then his noodle shop was vandalized with 'ugly display of hate.'

    Support is rolling in for a San Antonio man whose noodle shop was tagged with racist graffiti after he spoke out against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Husband of 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond fractured his neck in firetruck crash

    Ladd Drummond's injuries worse than originally believed and "very close to being catastrophic," but is expected to fully recover, the celebrity chef said.

  • Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy

    The Queen would have to give up Buckingham Palace, but she'd be allowed to keep some of her royal residences.

  • The Snyder Cut Is a Better Version of Justice League . But It Sets a Dangerous Precedent

    When fan culture runs amok, who is in control?

  • Johnson says comments about Capitol breach were not racist

    Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin denied Monday that he made racist comments last week when he said he wasn't concerned about pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol in January but would have been worried if they were Black Lives Matters protesters. The comments drew a firestorm of criticism from Democrats and others who said Johnson was making racist statements. In an interview Thursday with syndicated radio host Joe Pagliarulo, Johnson said of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory: “I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned.”

  • At least two women who accused Cuomo of misbehavior said he summoned them to help navigate his iPhone

    Cuomo exhibited a pattern of hiring younger women to perform "minimal clerical duties" such as dictation, sources told the Albany Times Union.

  • Biden Planning First Major Tax Hike Since 1993: Report

    President Joe Biden is expected to propose a number of tax increases in the first major federal tax hike in nearly 30 years to pay for the long-term economic program that will follow the COVID-19 response bill, according to a new report. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that provisions currently under consideration include raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent; paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnerships; increasing the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000; expanding the estate tax; and a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. An analysis by the Tax Policy Center of Biden’s campaign tax plan estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over ten years. The next economic plan is expected to be larger than the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Biden signed into law last week after it passed Congress with zero Republican support. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that unlike the first bill, which relied upon government debt as funding, that at least part of the future provision will need to be paid for. The White House has yet to unveil the new program, which it has said would follow the signing of the COVID-19 response bill. It could cost between $2 trillion and $4 trillion, the report says. It could prove difficult for Democrats to find the support of ten Senate Republicans that would be needed to move the measure forward. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month that lawmakers would “have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase.” However, a number of tax initiatives could receive Republican support, including a move from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects as well as efforts to revise tax laws that don’t go far enough in keeping U.S. companies from moving jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue. If the tax measures were to pass, they would likely take effect next year. However, some lawmakers have urged the president to hold off on any tax hikes while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.

  • 2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot

    U.S. officials have arrested and charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot, but they do not know yet whether it caused the officer’s death. George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, were arrested Sunday on an array of charges, including assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and other offenses. The arrests are the closest federal prosecutors have come to identifying and charging anyone associated with the deaths that happened during and after the riot. Five people died, including a woman who was shot by a police officer inside the Capitol.

  • LGBTQ Catholics stung by Vatican rebuff of same-sex unions

    The Vatican’s declaration that same-sex unions are a sin the Roman Catholic Church cannot bless was no surprise for LGBTQ Catholics in the United States — yet it stung deeply nonetheless. “If priests and pastoral ministers no longer feel they can perform such a blessing, the Catholic laity will step in and perform their own rituals,” DeBernardo said.

  • JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo aren't giving customers their $1,400 stimulus checks until March 17. Other banks have paid out already.

    JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they were following instructions from the IRS, which listed March 17 as the "official payment date" for checks.

  • North Korea warns new U.S. administration if it wants peace it must avoid 'causing a stink': KCNA

    The sister of North Korean leader, Kim Yo Jong, criticised ongoing military drills in South Korea and warned the new U.S. administration against "causing a stink" if it wants peace, state news reported on Tuesday. "We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration trying hard to give off powder smell in our land," Kim said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are travelling in Asia this week for foreign policy and security talks with allies in Japan and South Korea, among other stops.

  • Review: Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut on HBO Max will leave you wanting more

    After years of fans begging for Warner Bros to release Zack Snyder’s version of the failed 2017 Justice League film, HBO Max greenlit the project and Snyder has delivered a four-hour movie that has a lot of heavy lifting to do

  • 'The Talk' cohost Elaine Welteroth's complaint about the show's 'racially insensitive and hostile' set kicked off Sharon Osbourne's internal investigation, source says

    A source told Page Six that "The Talk" is in "full self-destruct mode" after Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood's exchange about racism.