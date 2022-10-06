Russia facing dilemma in light of Ukraine's offensive in Kherson Oblast, says British intel

15
·2 min read
The Ukrainian military’s successful offensive in Kherson Oblast has created a dilemma for Moscow
The Ukrainian military’s successful offensive in Kherson Oblast has created a dilemma for Moscow

Read also: Russian defenses collapse in northern Kherson Oblast while Ukrainians push ahead in Luhansk, says ISW

The MoD says that on Oct. 2, Ukrainian forces began a new phase of offensive operations in Kherson Oblast.

Read also: Explosions rock hotel in occupied Kherson, rumored to quarter FSB officers

Moving south, Ukrainian units pushed the front line another 20 km, primarily by advancing along the eastern bank of the Inhulets River and the western bank of the Dnipro River, but have not yet threatened Russia’s primary defensive positions.

"Russian commanders are likely to see the growing threat to the Nova Kakhovka sector as one of their most pressing concerns," the report reads.

Read also: Ukrainian Army liberates several settlements in Kherson Oblast

The damaged Dnipro crossing in the area remains one of the few ways available to them to replenish their forces, UK intelligence notes.

"Russia faces a dilemma: withdrawal of combat forces across the Dnipro makes defense of the rest of Kherson Oblast more tenable; but the political imperative will be to remain and defend," the agency added.

It is also noted that Russia has sent most of its severely understaffed airborne forces to defend Kherson.

Read also: Russians announce ‘volunteer mobilization units’ in Kherson, fears men in occupied area may be targeted

"Therefore, Russia currently has few additional, high quality rapidly deployable forces available to stabilize the front: it likely aims to deploy mobilized reservists to the sector," UK intelligence analysts believe.

In his evening address on Oct. 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing rapidly in the south as part of an ongoing liberation operation, and this week alone, dozens of settlements in Kherson, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts were liberated from the occupiers' sham “referendums”.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russian defenses collapse in northern Kherson Oblast while Ukrainians push ahead in Luhansk, says ISW

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to achieve "significant success" in Kherson Oblast, while simultaneously continuing the offensive in Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War reported on Oct. 4.

  • Russia's minions massively "evacuate" while Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate territories

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 6 OCTOBER 2022, 07:15 Russia's henchmen have been running away as temporarily occupied territories are being liberated: three buses with supporters of occupiers have departed from Svatove to Novopskov in Luhansk Oblast; representatives of private security companies from occupied Crimea are going to return to the peninsula from Kherson Oblast.

  • Ukrainian defenders neutralize over 300 Russian soldiers, 15 UAVs in one day

    Russia has lost about 61,330 of its troops, including 330 over the past day, since the beginning of their full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine’s General Staff stated in an update posted on Facebook on Oct. 6.

  • Russias Defence Ministry shows map with lost territories

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 20:00 The Ministry of Defence of Russia has shown a map of combat actions in Ukraine during its daily briefing. It shows, in particular, that the Russian army has retreated by 30 kilometres in Kherson Oblast over the course of the day.

  • Putin said he has 'great respect' for the people and culture of Ukraine — despite belittling its right to exist and launching an unprovoked invasion that's killed thousands of civilians

    Putin's claims of respecting Ukraine ran counter to his dismissals of its statehood and Russia's invasion that has left nearly 5,800 civilians dead.

  • Russia's artillery is faltering in some parts of Ukraine, and Moscow is using Iran's drones to fill the gap

    With Iranian-made drones, Russian forces can hit "highly prized" targets like Ukraine's long-range artillery, one expert said.

  • Ukrainian forces take down 15 UAVs and more than 300 occupiers

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 6 OCTOBER 2022, 09:29 Over the past day, 5 October, the Armed Forces of Ukraine took down 15 Russian UAVs, 3 missile systems, 14 tanks, and killed approximately 330 occupiers.

  • Autumn offensive: Reznikov releases map showing the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 21:55 Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, released a map that clearly shows how the Armed Forces of Ukraine are liberating Ukrainian territories from the occupiers.

  • Zelenskyy addresses occupiers in Russian: Iranian Shahed drones will not help, you have already lost

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 23:49 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that no weapon, not even the Iranian-made Shahed drones, will help the occupiers win the war. The President even switched to Russian in his nightly video address to speak to the occupiers directly.

  • Ukraine reclaims more of the east from Russian troops

    STORY: Bodies of soldiers, ruined vehicles and carpets of bullets – all apparent signs on Wednesday of Moscow’s loss of Lyman in eastern Ukraine. That’s after a Ukrainian counteroffensive reclaimed parts of Donetsk province, that had been overrun by Russian forces earlier this year. A Ukrainian soldier says this Russian unit was retreating. "Here nearly 10 people were killed, Russian soldiers. When they were just running from counter-offensive of the armed forces of Ukraine." Ukrainian forces have recaptured thousands of square miles of territory since the start of September, including dozens of settlements in just the past few days. In Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s nightly video address, the Ukrainian President said their forces on Wednesday liberated three more settlements in the southern Kherson region. His comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the same day to incorporate four partially-occupied Ukrainian regions into Russia, including Kherson. Kyiv called it an act of a "collective madhouse", coming at a time when Russia's forces were said to be fleeing from the front lines. The new law would incorporate around 18% of Ukraine's territory into Russia, equivalent to the area of Portugal. That’s the biggest annexation in Europe since World War Two. Moscow’s move follows referendums it staged in the four provinces last week, which Kyiv and allies say were illegal and coercive. Putin says it’s to ensure Russia's security and protect Russian-speakers in Ukraine. Kyiv says it will never accept the illegal seizure by force of its territory.

  • Putin Crony Says He Drafted Russian ‘Kill List’ of Western Officials

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast; GettyRussia’s ill-fated invasion of Ukraine is coming apart at the seams, and top Kremlin propagandists are unraveling right along with it. In the absence of good news from the front, Putin’s regime is promoting other ideas on how to deal with the self-inflicted disaster.Prominent experts routinely featured on Kremlin-controlled state television roundly reject the mere idea of negotiations, and none of them dare suggest Russia’s withdrawal fr

  • Russian defence ministry maps suggest rapid pullbacks in Ukraine

    Russian defence ministry maps presented on Tuesday appeared to show rapid withdrawals of Russian invasion forces from areas in eastern and southern Ukraine where they have been under severe pressure from a Ukrainian counteroffensive. The ministry's daily video briefing made no mention of any pullbacks, but on maps used to show the location of purported Russian strikes, the shaded area designating Russian military control was much smaller than the day before. In northeast Ukraine, where Russia suffered a rout last month, its forces along a frontline running some 70 km southward from Kupiansk along the River Oskil appeared to have retreated some 20 km to the east, as far as the border of Luhansk province.

  • Oil Prices Hold Steady. U.S. Said to Be Looking at Relaxing Venezuela Sanctions.

    Possible relaxation of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela comes after OPEC and its allies agreed to reduce their crude production levels by 2 million barrels a day.

  • Explosions rock hotel in occupied Kherson, rumored to quarter FSB officers

    Powerful explosions were heard in the occupied city of Kherson in southern Ukraine on the night of Oct. 5, local publication Most reported.

  • Europe holds 44-leader summit in Prague without Russia

    The leaders of 44 European countries stretching from Iceland all the way to Turkey met Thursday in what many said was a united stand against Russia's war on Ukraine, as an energy crisis and high inflation fueled by the conflict wreak havoc on their economies. The inaugural summit of the European Political Community involves the 27 European Union member countries, aspiring partners in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, as well as neighbors like Britain — the only country to have left the EU — and Turkey.

  • A look at the destruction inside a town recaptured by Ukraine

    Ukraine's rapid counteroffensive on multiple fronts is gaining pace by the hour.

  • OPEC’s oil cuts force the US to reconsider its foreign policy

    OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”

  • Petraeus: Putin is ‘literally out of moves’

    Former CIA Director and retired U.S. Army Gen. David Petraeus said in a new interview that Russia can still inflict destruction upon Ukraine, but Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot reverse Ukrainian gains in the four regions Moscow recently annexed. “I think he’s literally out of moves,” Petraeus told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble. “He’s trying all these…

  • Kremlin official claims Russian troops to bring back Ukrainian-liberated territories to Russia

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 14:21 Dmitriy Peskov, the press secretary of the President of Russia, has expressed confidence that Russian occupiers will reclaim the Ukrainian-liberated territories, on which the Russian Federation previously held sham referendums, and which Putin previously "admitted in Russia.

  • Three in four Americans say U.S. should support Ukraine despite Russian threats

    Nearly three-quarters of Americans say that the United States should continue to support Ukraine, despite Russian threats that it could use nuclear weapons to protect its territory, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Wednesday. The polling suggested continuing backing for President Joe Biden's provision of weapons systems, training and other military assistance for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government, despite concerns that the war might escalate if Ukraine is provided longer-range weapons that could hit Russia. The online poll of 1,005 Americans showed that 73% agreed that the United States should continue to support Ukraine, despite Russian warnings that it could make use of its nuclear arsenal.