Russia has failed in its efforts to undermine Ukraine’s statehood – NATO-Ukraine Council

The NATO-Ukraine Council has issued a statement on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine (24 February), commemorating the victims and expressing support for Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement from NATO-Ukraine Council

Details: "Russia has failed in its efforts to undermine Ukraine’s statehood and break the resolve of the Ukrainian people. Ukraine has prevailed as a sovereign and democratic nation, liberating significant territory and pushing back Russia’s Black Sea fleet," the statement reads.

The NATO-Ukraine Council blamed the Russian Federation for this war and condemned Russia's monstrous attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian, energy and port infrastructure, some of which also affected the territory of the Allies.

"We also condemn all those who are facilitating Russia’s war and amplifying Russia’s disinformation. Russia must immediately stop this war and completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from Ukraine in line with UN General Assembly resolutions. We do not and will never recognise Russia’s illegal and illegitimate annexations, including Crimea," the statement stressed.

The Council noted that Allies are committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes for it to gain victory.

"NATO continues to support Ukraine with urgently needed non-lethal equipment and supplies to strengthen Ukraine’s self-defence. NATO is committed to help strengthen and rebuild the Ukrainian security and defence sector, support Ukraine’s deterrence and defence in the long term, and transition Ukraine to full interoperability with NATO," the Council noted.

The NATO-Ukraine Council brings together Allies and Ukraine to work closely together and make decisions on an equal footing to support Ukraine's further integration into NATO in line with the decisions of the 2023 Vilnius Summit, the statement added.

Background:

For his part, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed support for Ukraine on the second anniversary of the full-scale war unleashed by Russia.

The day before, NATO held a ceremony to mark the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola issued a joint statement on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine promising assistance to end the war.

