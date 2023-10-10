Russia fails to get back into UN Human Rights Council

The United Nations General Assembly has rejected Russia’s application to regain its former seat on the UN Human Rights Council for the 2024–2026 term, Poland’s representation at the UN announced via Twitter on Oct. 10.

Russia received 83 votes, falling short of the required 97 votes. Bulgaria was supported by 160 votes, and Albania by 123. All 193 members of the UN General Assembly in New York participated in the vote.

As a result, Albania and Bulgaria will join the UN Human Rights Council. In addition to them, 13 other member countries are set to join the body for a two-year term. These countries include Brazil, Burundi, China, Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, France, Ghana, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Malawi, and the Netherlands.

On Sept. 26, Moscow announced its bid for a seat on the UN Human Rights Council.

On April 7, 2022, the UN General Assembly supported the decision to exclude Russia from the UN Human Rights Council due to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ninety-three countries voted in favor of the resolution, with 24 against, and 58 abstentions.

