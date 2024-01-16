Russia fails to execute their initial plan to capture Avdiivka

Russia's attempt to capture Avdiivka has fallen well short of its aspirations, according to Ivan Tymochko, Chair of the Reservists Council of the Ground Forces, in an interview on the "We are Ukraine" TV channel.

Tymochko noted that the Russian operation to capture the city has failed in its objectives, noting that Russian forces were attempting to adjust to the situation.

He also added that, for Russia, Avdiivka’s significance had long since transitioned from primarily military to being largely political.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has previously underscored the city’s importance and so Russian forces continue to assault the city.

