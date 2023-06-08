Russia files lawsuit against Ukraine in The Hague for the alleged destruction of the Kakhovka HPP

Russia has filed legal proceedings against Ukraine with the International Criminal Court and the International Court of the United Nations for the alleged destruction of the Kakhovka HPP by "massive artillery fire".

Source: BBC News Russian Service, Prosecutor General's Office

Details: The occupiers, who seized the Kakhovka HPP at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, said that Ukraine allegedly raised the water level in the reservoir as much as possible before the shelling.

Quote from Russian diplomat Oleksandr Shulgin at the ICC: "The Kyiv regime not only launched massive artillery strikes on the dam on the night of 6 June but also deliberately raised the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir to a critical level."

Details: Ukraine also filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court over the Russians' blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP on 6 June.

Quote from Prosecutor General's Office: "General Prosecutor Andrii Kostin informed International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan about the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP dam by the Russian occupation forces. The Prosecutor General also signed and sent a document in which the Ukrainian side shall provide the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court with all the necessary information."

Details: Kostin called the Russian attack on the Kakhovka HPP a war crime and added that he would do everything to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Background:

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that such a powerful structure could not be destroyed by artillery from the outside, and that for such large-scale destruction, the explosion had to be carried out from the inside.

CEO of Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota said that it is impossible to destroy the dam with one missile strike. He said that in order o blow up a dam, you must drop at least three half-tonne aerial bombs in one place.

Syrota also added that the powerful explosion at the Kakhovskaya HPP occurred in three places at the plant - and all will become clear when the plant is dismantled.

