Russia fines Apple for prohibited information

A Russian court has fined Apple $4,200 for failing to remove prohibited information from its platforms. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Russian government has fined Apple for not removing information about the war in Ukraine, which has been prohibited in Russia.

"Apple Distribution International was recognized as liable for the committal of an administrative offense stipulated in Part 2, Article 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Offenses Code by the ruling of the justice of the peace of judicial section N. 422 in Tagansky District of Moscow and was subjected to an administrative fine amounting to 400,000 rubles ($4,200)," said Judge Timur Vakhrameev, according to the state-backed Tass news agency.

According to Tass, the court session was held behind closed doors.

Apple representatives asked for a closed-door session to avoid disclosing trade secrets. The court partially agreed to the request, asking people who weren't representing the company to leave the court before ruling, despite not officially declaring a closed session.

The court said Apple failed to remove applications and podcasts containing what the Russian government characterizes as containing false information about the war in Ukraine, which Russia classifies as a "special military operation."

Earlier this year, the messaging service WhatsApp was fined for failing to remove prohibited information.