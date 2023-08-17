Russia fines Google, accused of promoting fake news about the Ukraine war: Live updates

A Moscow judge fined Google 3 million rubles, or about $32,000, on Thursday for failing to delete what the Kremlin views as fake news videos about the war in Ukraine.

The tech giant had been ordered to delete YouTube videos that "instructed viewers on ways of illegally entering guarded facilities" and contained false information about the war, Russian state media outlet Tass reported.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY. Google shut down its Russian business in May 2022, a few months after President Vladimir Putin's forces invaded Ukraine, saying Moscow's seizure of Google's bank account in Russia made it "untenable" to pay employees and vendors. YouTube, owned by Google, has continued to operate there.

The same court had imposed similar-sized fines on Google in recent months, citing administrative violations and content that included "propaganda promoting non-traditional sexual relations."

Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin of Andrii Veremiienko, who was killed fighting Russian troops in the Donetsk region, during a funeral ceremony in Kyiv on Aug. 17, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Developments:

∎ Russia will consider a high-speed train line linking the country to the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

∎ Russia has taken 450 more children from Ukraine, according to Ukraine's National Resistance Center. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Putin and aide Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of taking thousands of children out of Ukraine.

∎ Germany announced a new military aid package for Ukraine that includes two IRIS-T truck-mounted missile launchers and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Zelenskyy fires all recruitment office chiefs

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an order dismissing the heads of all military enlistment offices. The measure comes less than a week after Zelenskyy promised a major shakeup, citing corruption among recruitment officers. Recruiters have been accused of taking bribes and aiding draft-age men trying to leave the country to avoid military service. Zelenskyy said recruiters found innocent of corruption will be allowed to stay in the military but will be placed in fighting units. He said he wants his recruiters to be battle-tested.

“This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during the war is treason,” he said in a statement.

Ukraine prime minister lobbies for grain deal

Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shymhal urged the world to pressure Russia into returning to the Black Sea Grain Initiative and Europe to allow unfettered exportation of Ukrainian grain. Shymhal said on social media posts that Russia is destroying the infrastructure of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, provoking a global food crisis. Adding to Ukraine's struggles, close ally Poland has been blocking the export of Ukrainian grain to the EU to protect Polish farmers − "an unfriendly and populist move," Shymal wrote.

"We urge our partners to ensure unimpeded export of all Ukrainian agriculture products to the EU,'' he added. "This is an act of solidarity not only with Ukraine but with the world, which relies on our grain.''

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine Russia live war updates: Moscow fines Google over war videos