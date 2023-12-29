Russia fired 110 missiles at Ukraine overnight, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during an event honoring members of defense industries at the Mariinsky Palace. -/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia fired around 110 missiles at Ukraine overnight, in what Kiev is describing as one of the heaviest barrages in a long time.

"Today, Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal," he wrote on social media. "A total of around 110 missiles were fired against Ukraine, with the majority of them being shot down."

He said people had been killed and wounded in the attacks, which struck cities across Ukraine, but did not give precise figures.

A maternity ward, educational facilities, a shopping mall and a multi-story residential buildings were among the sites hit, Zelensky said.

Debris lies in a suburb of Odessa after a Russian drone was shot down. -/Ukrinform/dpa

Blood Stains are seen on the pavement outside one of the houses damaged by the fall of the wreckage of a Russian drone in the suburbs of Odessa, southern Ukraine. -/Ukrinform/dpa