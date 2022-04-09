Russia’s First Default in a Century Looks All But Inevitable Now

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russia’s first external default in a century now looks all but inevitable after another brutal week for the country’s finances.

First, the Treasury halted dollar debt payments from Russia’s accounts in U.S. banks, ramping up its restrictions on the country. Then, when an attempted hard-currency payment was blocked, Russia breached the terms on two bonds by paying investors rubles instead of dollars.

That pushed the countdown clock a step closer to default. It’s been ticking since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, and the U.S. and others swiped back with a clampdown on banks, companies and oligarchs. A freeze on the central bank’s foreign reserves unplugged Russia from the global financial system, making it the world’s most-sanctioned nation in a matter of days.

With Vladimir Putin’s government hampered by asset blocks and branded a pariah by Western countries -- politically, economically and financially -- speculation has mounted that Russia would only be able to avoid a default for so long. The country’s bonds are already trading deep in distressed territory, and insurance on the debt now suggests almost a 90% chance that a default will happen this year, according to the latest figures from ICE Data Services.

Russia last defaulted in 1998, but on domestic debt. The last one on foreign debt was in the aftermath of the 1917 revolution. S&P said Saturday that it had declared Russia in a selective default after it used rubles to make a payment on a dollar-denominated bond on April 4.

There’s still uncertainty about what’s next and further twists can’t be ruled out.

The dollar bonds that were serviced in rubles this week have 30-day grace periods, giving Finance Minister Anton Siluanov time to find a workaround or push his argument that this isn’t a default because a payment was technically made. This week he said the rubles transferred in lieu of dollars can be converted for creditors just as soon as the reserves freeze is eased.

“Western countries are trying in every possible way to make Russia declare default,” Siluanov told state news service Tass this week. He also said Russia will use “other mechanisms” to make payments.

In the meantime, the financial world waits for an official judgment on whether a default event has occurred.

But where that decision comes from is unclear. After a string of cuts that pushed Russia deep into junk, ratings firms are abandoning coverage because of an EU ban on providing ratings to the country. Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings have already withdrawn, S&P Global said in its statement Saturday that it will respect the April 15 EU ban and all its ratings on Russia were subsequently withdrawn.

There’s also the Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee of buy-side and sell-side firms that vote on whether a credit event has taken place and whether default swaps have been triggered. The committee is already reviewing a question on the possible default of the state-owned railway operator, which failed to pay bond interest on time in March.

“If Russia does not manage to organize a payment route to bondholders within the grace period and no dollars arrive into the accounts, then it is a default, the CDS will trigger,” said Lutz Roehmeyer, chief investment officer at Berlin-based Capitulum Asset Management.

Ever since the Feb. 24 invasion and the sweeping sanctions that followed, Russian debtors have struggled to get funds to creditors on time. Banks’ compliance departments pored over the payments with extra checks. Initially, the disruption was felt most in the corporate sector, and multiple businesses have failed to make bond payments on time. This week, Sovcombank PJSC became the first bank to say it will miss a payment on foreign-currency bonds.

Then, the U.S. Treasury threw up a major hurdle for the sovereign by blocking access to bank accounts, effectively torpedoing a Treasury sanctions carve-out that had allowed bond payments to go ahead from Russia’s overseas accounts, despite the central bank reserve freeze.

The decision to block that route to payment came after reports of Russian atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha over the weekend.

The move was designed to force Russia to tap into domestic sources of funding or hard-currency earnings from oil and gas exports, thus sapping the cash available for the government to further an invasion that’s destroyed cities, killed thousands, and displaced 11 million people.

Economic Impact

The bond market drama is playing out against a warped economic backdrop. On the one hand, the economy is sliding into deep recession. On the other, capital controls have underpinned an extraordinary rebound in the ruble that allowed the central bank to slash rates by 300 basis points this week in a surprise move.

Even as Western nations race to reduce their reliance on Russian commodities, the country is still raking in billions of dollars from exports of oil and gas, keeping it flush with cash for now.

Given those inflows, the government says it has the funds to pay creditors. It’s blamed payment issues on the central-bank asset freeze and the swirling uncertainly that accompanied it.

According to Tim Ash, an emerging-markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, there will be no quick fix for Russia because sanctions are set to stay and no one will want to do business there.

“Putin has crossed the rubicon with his actions in Ukraine,” he said. “Russia will be in default for perhaps a decade. That means no access to international capital markets, very high costs of borrowing even from the Chinese, no investment, no growth, low living standards. It’s a terrible outlook for Russia and Russians.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • IMF Creates New Account to Help Ukraine as Canada Pledges Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund is establishing a new account designed to give donor nations a secure way to provide support to stabilize Ukraine’s economy after Russia’s invasion.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDeath Toll Over 50 After Russia Bombs

  • London & Country, Habito Explore Mortgage Broker Tie-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDeath Toll Over 50 After Russia Bombs Ukraine Evacuation HubLondon & Country Mortgages Ltd. is in talks with Habito about a possible combination to create one of the U.K.’s largest mortgage brokers, according to peopl

  • Bitcoin Stalls Below $48K Resistance; Support at $40K-$43K

    Bitcoin (BTC) is stuck in a choppy trading range with support between $40K and $43K. The cryptocurrency is entering a period of seasonal strength, which could keep the recovery intact, albeit briefly.

  • TSMC Sales Soar to Record on Demand for Smartphones, Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and cars, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDeath Toll Over 50 Af

  • Near Protocol (NEAR) Touches $19 as TVL Jumps to $340 Million

    NEAR Protocol sees its total value locked rise by 149% year-to-date, supporting the current NEAR price upswing and a look at its January ATH of $20.48.

  • Warren Buffett’s Protégé Is Building a Mini Berkshire

    Like her mentor, Kanbrick co-founder Tracy Britt Cool says she looks for founder-run companies with solid performance and competitive ‘moats,’ but she doesn’t share his hands-off-approach.

  • Russia is set to default on its dollar debts by paying bondholders in rubles, global banking body says

    The Institute of International Finance said Russia is moving closer to a default, after the sanction-hit country insisted it would pay its dollar debts in rubles.

  • Jeep Has an April Surprise for Tesla, Ford, Rivian and GM

    Jeep has missed the first electrification train. Most importantly, they have managed to establish themselves in the conversations of consumers wondering if their next vehicle purchase should be an electric vehicle. For those who have decided, they have, for the moment, opted for Ford , which should soon start production of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup, the environmentally friendly version of the best-seller F-150.

  • Vietnam's VinFast seeks US government loans for expansion

    “It is also one of our financing options, but we need to prove to them that we are qualified,” Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong told a group including reporters. VinFast said this week that its Singapore-based holding company had filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with U.S. securities regulators, as the company readies a $4-billion investment to build a factory in the United States. Vuong said VinFast was committed to an IPO that would help establish the electric vehicle maker as a global brand, but added: “if the conditions are not right we can wait.”

  • Stock Markets Continue to Attempt Recovery

    The S&P 500 futures initially pulled back a bit during the trading session on Friday but turned around to show signs of life again. By doing so, the market looks as if it is going to attempt to stay within the bullish flag.

  • US STOCKS-Dow gains, S&P 500 slips as market weighs Fed rate hikes

    The Dow rose and the S&P 500 ended lower in choppy trade on Friday, as beaten-down bank shares gained and investors grappled with how best to deal with an economy that could skid as the Federal Reserve moves to aggressively tackle inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit a three-year high of 2.73%, helping boost the S&P banking index , which on Thursday had slumped to 13-month lows. Rate-sensitive lenders JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc all gained.

  • The Stock Market Is Heading for a Summer Plunge. It Will Be a Buying Opportunity.

    Historically, the six-month stretch before midterm elections in the second year of a presidency have been bad for equities, particularly when a Democrat is in the White House.

  • Musk Says Tesla Cybertruck, Roadster and Semi Coming Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. will start production next year of three products that have fallen well behind Elon Musk’s original schedule, the chief executive officer said at the opening of the carmaker’s newest factory.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDeath Toll Over

  • How Biden could lower oil and gas prices

    The oil and gas industry has outlined several steps Biden could take to stimulate domestic energy production and lower prices. Biden's not there yet.

  • Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $131.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day.

  • The most bullish story in the stock market right now

    Before tensions escalated between Ukraine and Russia in February, a bullish stock market story had been unfolding: Wall Street analysts were revising up their forecasts for 2022 and 2023 corporate earnings.

  • ‘Very, very, very bad’: Red Lobster CEO Kelli Valade resigns after only 8 months

    Red Lobster CEO Kelli Valade is resigning after just eight months at the helm of the Orlando-based seafood chain, a quick departure that one industry analyst called “very, very, very bad.” A news release announcing Valade’s resignation did not give a specific reason for her departure, which she called “an incredibly difficult, but necessary, decision.” It is effective April 15. “We’ve ...

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 90% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    We’ve wrapped up the first week of April, and it feels like the April Fools’ pranks are still with us. Market headwinds have multiplied and receded, all at once. Covering the macro situation from banking giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic writes: “Equities risk-reward is not as poor as it is currently fashionable to believe... While the exogenous geopolitical crisis continues to present a binary set of outcomes, the activity momentum ahead of this shock was resilient, even

  • A former captain with Russia's special forces told Insider that the suspected poisoning of billionaire Roman Abramovich was a 'distraction' from the gruesome war

    The expert said that the suspected poisoning of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was an "old KGB trick is officially known as 'distraction.'"

  • This Cheap Dividend Stock Is on the Top of My List of Stocks to Buy

    An inexpensive valuation and excellent earnings prospects have attracted me to this well-known retailer.