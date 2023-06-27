Russia flies tactical fighter drills over Baltic Sea

STORY: "The crews of the Su-27 (fighter jets) of the Baltic Fleet fired from airborne weapons at cruise missiles and mock enemy aircraft," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Footage released by Russia's defense ministry on Tuesday showed the Su-27 fighter jets taxiing then taking off from an unidentified location.

The ministry said that in addition to improving skills, the fighter jets crews are on "round-the-clock combat duty" guarding the air space of Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.