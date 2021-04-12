Russia’s FM in Egypt for talks on trade and Ethiopia’s dam

  • In this photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry, right, and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov greet each other after a joint news conference following their talks in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, April 12, 2021. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)
  • In this photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gestures during his and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry joint news conference following their talks in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, April 12, 2021. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)
1 / 2

Egypt Russia

In this photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry, right, and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov greet each other after a joint news conference following their talks in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, April 12, 2021. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BY SAMY MAGDY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAIRO (AP) — The foreign ministers of Egypt and Russia discussed trade and other ties between the two nations Monday, with Egypt’s top diplomat urging Moscow to help settle Egypt’s dispute with Ethiopia over a massive dam project.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Cairo on Sunday for a two-day visit. He met Monday with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi before his talks with Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry.

In a joint news conference with Shukry, Lavrov said they discussed the implementation of joint mega projects, the most important of them a four-reactor power plant that a Russian firm is building in Egypt and a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal area.

The two ministers said they also discussed regional conflicts in Libya, Syria and the Israeli-Palestinian cause along with political stalemate in Lebanon.

They discussed a massive dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile River’s main tributary, which Egypt and Sudan deem a major threat if it is filled and operated without a legally binding agreement.

“We also rely on Russia ... to push parties to refrain from unilateral actions,” Shukry said, referring to Ethiopia’s plans to start a second crucial stage of the dam’s filling during this year’s rainy season.

Lavrov said Russia was not invited to engage in the talks between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, but has supported an African Union-led settlement to the yearslong dispute.

The Russian minister did not address when Moscow would resume direct flights to Egypt’s Red Sea resorts. However, he told Egypt's state-run Ahram daily in an interview published Monday that he expected the flight would be resumed “soon.”

Flights were suspended when the Islamic State group downed a Russian airliner over Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula in 2015, killing all 224 people on board. Egypt has since spent millions of dollars to upgrade security at its airports and undergone numerous checks by Russian experts.

The suspension of Russian flights dealt a devastating blow to Egypt’s vital tourism industry, which had already been badly hit by the turmoil following a 2011 uprising.

Russia-Egypt ties have deepened in recent years. Cairo’s relations with the U.S. suffered a blow in 2013 when the Obama administration criticized the military overthrow of Egypt’s first freely elected leader amid mass protests against his rule.

In 2017, Egypt and Russia struck deals that allowed Cairo to buy billions of dollars’ worth of Russian weapons, including fighter jets and assault helicopters. They also signed a dead to have a Russian company build a nuclear reactor after Cairo agreed in principle to borrow $25 billion, or roughly 80% of the reactor’s cost, from Russia.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine president: Putin won't talk about troops

    A spokesperson for Ukraine’s president say's they've been trying to talk to Russia’s Vladimir Putin about the build-up of Russian troops on the border, but Putin isn't taking the call.Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame over the worsening situation in the eastern Donbass region.President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office says Russia has rebuffed attempts by Kyiv to start talks over its increased military presence. While a Kremlin spokesman says they have seen no such request for talks in recent days. Video show dozens of troop carriers and missile launchers lining up along tracks running through southern Russia, in a region bordering Ukraine. Moscow denies it is part of the conflict in eastern Ukraine - saying it provides only humanitarian and political support to the separatists. Zelenskiy spokeswoman says Russia has massed 40,000 troops on their eastern border and more than 40,000 troops in Crimea.After talks with Turkey at the weekend, Zelenskiy is headed for Paris where he’ll meet French President Emmanuel Macron. Ukraine fears the Kremlin is engineering a crisis to rally Russians around a foreign enemy ahead of parliamentary elections in September, in an attempt to shift the narrative away from domestic issues such as jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny. President Putin on Friday (April 9) accused Ukraine of "dangerous provocative actions" in the Donbass region. The Kremlin says Russia is free to move forces around its own territory as it sees fit for defensive purposes. The standoff has sparked concern from Ukraine's Western backers. Washington and the NATO alliance have accused Russia of a "provocative" build-up.

  • Egypt train crash driver was 'not at the controls': prosecutor

    Neither the driver nor the assistant of an Egyptian train that crashed at speed into another last month were at the controls during the deadly accident, the prosecution service said Sunday.

  • Ghana's farmers eye sweet success from chocolate

    Ghana is the world's second largest cocoa producer but sees little of the profits from chocolate - for now.

  • Muslims navigate restrictions in the second pandemic Ramadan

    For Ramadan this year, Magdy Hafez has been longing to reclaim a cherished ritual: performing the nighttime group prayers called taraweeh at the mosque once again. Last year, the coronavirus upended the 68-year-old Egyptian’s routine of going to the mosque to perform those prayers, traditional during Islam’s holiest month. The pandemic had disrupted Islamic worship the world over, including in Egypt where mosques were closed to worshippers last Ramadan.

  • Niger country profile

    Provides an overview of Niger, including key events and facts about this arid state on the southern rim of the Sahara.

  • Turkey calls on Canada to review defence industry restrictions

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu urged NATO ally Canada on Monday to review defence industry restrictions which it imposed on Ankara last year. Canada suspended exports of some drone technology to Turkey last October while it probed allegations that the equipment was being used by Azeri forces involved in fighting with Armenia. Turkey's foreign ministry at the time described it as a double standard and President Tayyip Erdogan said it was not in line with the spirit of their alliance..

  • Egypt, Sudan reject Ethiopian proposal for data sharing on Renaissance dam

    Egypt and Sudan on Saturday rejected an Ethiopian proposal to share data on the operations of its giant hydropower dam on the Blue Nile after negotiations between the three countries in Kinshasa this week ended without progress. Ethiopia is pinning its hopes of economic development and power generation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which Egypt fears will imperil its supply from the Nile. Sudan is also concerned about the impact on its own water flows.

  • Wirecard’s Regulator Faces Criminal Probe as Scandal Expands

    (Bloomberg) -- The scandal over the collapse of Wirecard AG expanded as German financial regulator BaFin faces a criminal probe into how it oversaw the payment processor and whether some of the agency’s staff illegally traded the stock.Frankfurt prosecutors said Monday they opened the probe after reviewing information collected from BaFin in February when they visited the regulator’s offices.For now, no individual suspects have been identified, Nadja Niesen, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors, said in an email. The case targets potential violations of Germany’s stock market rules, she added.In a rare example of an investigation into the activities of a European regulatory authority, prosecutors stepped in after receiving complaints from citizens. They claimed that BaFin failed to properly handle the Wirecard scandal, including a short-selling ban in early 2019.Niesen said the complaints allege that BaFin’s failures took place in 2019 and 2020 and that the staff’s trades were made from 2018 to 2020.BaFin declined to comment. It filed a criminal complaint of its own with prosecutors in Stuttgart in January against a member of staff over suspected insider trading in Wirecard shares.Wirecard collapsed in June last year after saying that 1.9 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in cash probably never existed, sparking a parliamentary inquiry into how BaFin and other authorities handled one of the country’s biggest-ever corporate scandals.At issue is why the regulator took actions that benefited the member of Germany’s benchmark DAX Index, including the short-selling ban, but failed to detect the fraud after multiple warnings.(Updates with details of complaints from public in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CEO Urges Chile Not to Single Out Mining in Poverty Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The copper producer owned by Chile’s richest family says broad tax reform probably will be needed to reduce the nation’s inequalities, and authorities shouldn’t just single out mining.A proposed 3% royalty on copper sales that’s about to go before Chile’s senate would squeeze higher cost mines when prices of the metal inevitably fall, said Ivan Arriagada, chief executive officer of Antofagasta Plc, which is controlled by the Luksic family. The current sliding royalty on profit should be allowed to play out in today’s high-price environment rather than introducing a new system, he said.As the top copper-producing nation prepares to draft a new constitution after the biggest spate of social unrest in decades, opposition lawmakers are seeking a larger piece of the metal windfall to fund social and environmental programs. While Arriagada understands the need to lift government revenues, he said a tax on copper sales risks inhibiting development in the industry.“Taking into consideration the competitiveness of the industry on a global basis is quite important,” he said in an interview. “A long-term perspective on public policy is absolutely crucial.”His comments were echoed by participants at a CRU copper conference Monday, with Chile’s Energy and Mining Minister Juan Carlos Jobetcalling the tax bill unconstitutional because its was presented by the opposition.Arriagada expects the constitutional process -- while challenging and not without risks -- eventually will bring greater social cohesion and stability, befitting the industry. Mining has a key role to play in helping expand social services and public goods, not only through taxes but also high-paying jobs and supporting vendors and innovation, he said. As long as the industry has incentives to grow, “then it will contribute more to the country,” he said.Some kind of tax changes will be needed, Arriagada said. “I would expect that a sound reform which is predicated on long-term economic principles would have all sectors in the economy contributing in the long term and I don’t think that an industry needs to be singled out.”Stressing a long-term approach is part of his copper view. While the market is well supported by recovering economies and an accelerated transition to clean energy, it isn’t in a supercycle. “I don’t think there is anything structural that’s changing from what we had before.”More From the InterviewAntofagasta has stepped up its sanitary protocols as Covid-19 cases in Chile surge to record levelsArriagada doesn’t expect output or exports to be affected as long as the nation’s tighter lockdowns flatten the curveA decline in production at its biggest mine in the first two months of the year was due to maintenance and lower grades, with output basically running to planAn expansion at Los Pelambres will add about 60,000 tons a year from 2023, while the company may pull the trigger next year on a mill project at its Centinela facilityHe doesn’t expect to accelerate projects due to high pricesWhile most of the company’s growth potential right now is organic, Antofagasta is regularly “scouting” for acquisition opportunities“History tells us there are not a lot of good copper assets that get traded”Company is looking at green hydrogen pilot projects and talking to equipment providers in a bid to cut diesel use(Updates with comments from conference in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ex-Australian PM: Murdoch and Trump Did Putin’s Job For Him

    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIAustralia’s ex-prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, has long accused Rupert Murdoch of bringing his prime ministership down—and, at a parliamentary hearing Monday, it was very clear that he’s out for revenge.Turnbull, a former journalist who has known Murdoch for more than four decades, delivered a furious takedown of one of his country’s most notorious sons during Monday’s evidence session. He accused Murdoch of doing more to divide America than Vladimir Putin, and blamed his media empire for causing the presidency of Donald Trump as well as the Capitol riot that marked the disgraceful climax of his time in power.“What does Vladimir Putin want to do with his operations in America? He wants to divide America and turn Americans against each other,” said the ex-PM, who first met Murdoch in 1974. “That is exactly what Murdoch has done: Divided Americans against each other and so undermined their faith in political institutions that a mob of thousands of people, many of them armed, stormed the Capitol.”Strong words from Malcolm Turnbull about Murdoch's attacks on Australian Muslims to the #MediaDiversityInquiryHe says Murdoch is "essentially doing the work of the terrorists" by reinforcing their message that Muslims aren't accepted in our society. #MurdochRoyalCommission pic.twitter.com/2VaPV4EBtN— Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) April 12, 2021 The former Australian PM was invited to give evidence to the inquiry that was launched after a petition calling for a probe into Murdoch’s media empire was signed by half a million Australians. Turnbull is the second former prime minister to rip into Murdoch in front of the inquiry.Turnbull said that, although Murdoch has had far too much influence in the political processes of his own country, he was particularly sickened to see what the media mogul achieved with Trump in America. He went as far to suggest that Trump’s relationship with Fox News was similar to the the unwaveringly loyal state media in authoritarian countries.“I’ve hung around billionaire media proprietors for a long time. I have never seen a politician as deferential to a media proprietor as Trump was to Murdoch, ever, in any country,” said the former leader. “Murdoch’s media in the U.S. had a symbiotic relationship with Trump.”Once of the most blistering complaints that Turnbull leveled at Murdoch and his journalists is that they essentially carry out propaganda work for terrorists by stoking hate for minorities. The former prime minister said that, while he was in power, he did everything he could to try and overcome that division, but that his efforts were often drowned out.Turnbull makes the case for #MurdochRoyalCommission, saying Murdoch’s News Corp operates like "a political party" but is unelected and unaccountable."Where does this end? Well, we saw that (at the US Capitol) on the 6th of January," he tells the #MediaDiversityInquiry. pic.twitter.com/8VAdcNzJTO— Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) April 12, 2021 ‘These voices on the populist right, particularly from Murdoch’s organization, are essentially doing the work of the terrorists,” said the ex-prime minister. “They regularly seek to incite animosity towards minorities, particularly Muslims.”Turnbull concluded that News Corp. had essentially become a political party that wasn’t accountable to anyone. He said that its network pumps out climate denialism and incites violence against minorities, he also accused it of playing a crucial part in disseminating the 2020 election disinformation that resulted in the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this year.“If you don't think that is a threat to American democracy and undermining the strength and capability of our most important ally, then, you know, you are kidding yourself,” Turnbull told lawmakers.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Israel agrees to send more water to Jordan after push from Biden

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved a request to increase the water supply to Jordan after prodding from the Biden administration, Israeli officials told me. Why it matters: Israeli-Jordanian relations have recently sunk into a new crisis, with the water supply as one major point of tension. The Jordanian government asked the Biden administration in recent weeks for help in resolving the issue. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSecretary of State Tony Blinken raised the issue in a phone call with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, and encouraged the Israeli government to help the Jordanians.The backstory: Israel has committed under past agreements to supply Jordan with water. Every year, Jordan asks for an additional amount, and Israel typically agrees right away.But this time, Netanyahu did not immediately consent — reportedly in retaliation for Jordan refusing to allow him to fly out of Amman to Abu Dhabi.The scuttling of Netanyahu's trip came after a visit to Jerusalem by the Jordanian crown prince was canceled at the last minute due to Israeli security restrictions.Worth noting: The Biden administration has been highly supportive of Jordan's King Abdullah II amid the current political crisis within the royal family. President Biden and Blinken both called the King to pledge their support. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Fiery crash kills driver, sends passenger to SC hospital, Highway Patrol says

    The car ran off the road and flipped over before going up in flames, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

  • Billionaire Saudi Family Breaks Mold on Kingdom’s Secrecy

    (Bloomberg) -- For Ahmad BinDawood, last year’s share offering in the eponymous Saudi grocery business was a chance to shape his legacy at the family firm he’s worked at since the age of eight, while cementing a $3.1 billion fortune built over the decades by his father and uncles.As the October public offering of BinDawood Holding Co. got underway, details emerged of some $76 million in previously undisclosed loans made by the Saudi company to family members. In a departure from the traditional secrecy associated with the kingdom’s family firms, Jeddah-based BinDawood revealed everything, put the IPO on hold and gave buyers the chance to take their money back.As the loans were quickly repaid, the sale resumed and eventually raised about $500 million for the family, attracting $29 billion in bids along the way.“We have to be very transparent with investors,” BinDawood said in an interview in Riyadh last month. “If there is any disclosure at any time that we need to make, we will go ahead and do it. So we took this on the shoulder and decided to announce it.”The success of the IPO has helped establish BinDawood, 37, as one of a new breed of Saudi executives rising within a corporate world that was largely off-limits to foreigners until a few years ago. What’s more, it has made him emblematic of a drive to shake up traditional ways of doing business, dovetailing with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s goal of transforming the oil-rich kingdom into a regional business hub.That mold-breaking character can even be seen inside BinDawood stores. The past few months have seen the company doing prominent Valentine’s Day and Easter promotions, a move unthinkable just a few years ago in a country that has historically adhered to a strict Wahhabist interpretation of Islam.Prince Mohammed’s commitment to reshaping the economy isn’t all working in BinDawood’s favor. A sudden decision to triple value added tax last year hit consumer spending. Higher customs duties and fees on expatriates are driving up costs for Saudi firms, too. And all at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has been stoking unemployment.“We remain cautious of near-to-mid term growth across the consumers space as market size shrinks on potential expat depopulation,” said Mehwish Zafar, a senior equity analyst at Arqaam Capital in Dubai who has a “hold” recommendation on the shares. Like-for-like sales growth will probably be negative until at least 2022, he said, with growth only coming from new store openings or acquisitions.Shares in BinDawood jumped more than 30% in the days immediately after the sale. They have since slipped back, showing as of Monday a gain of about 11.5% from the listing price.It’s a performance that has helped buttress the family’s bid to diversify into other assets while strengthening the core business, a goal identified by Ahmad BinDawood as key to avoiding the kind of strife his father feared might undermine the business as it passed to a new generation.“The majority of family businesses don’t survive the transition to the third generation, and that’s something that concerned my father a lot,” BinDawood said.Pilgrims ProgressThe rise of the BinDawood business has been some 40 years in the making. Once a small-time vendor of Arabian perfumes and groceries to pilgrims visiting the Islamic holy sites of Mecca and Medina, it is now a nationwide concern spanning supermarkets and hypermarkets, hotels and distribution centers. The grocery business alone employs more than 10,000 people across 74 stores.Ahmad BinDawood’s own destiny was sealed as soon as his father, Abdulrazzag BinDawood graduated in the 1980’s from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran. Instead of following his peers into the oil industry, he decided to join his brothers Ismail and Abdullah in their burgeoning retail trade.Which is why Ahmad found himself on the front line at such a young age. At just eight, he was helping to sell items to the pilgrims during his school holidays, envious of friends who were away avoiding Saudi Arabia’s scorching summers.“Our friends were traveling and off enjoying themselves and sometimes we would would ask: why not us?” BinDawood said. “But that experience built the passion in us to stay in the business that our father and our uncles built.”A decision to push into online shopping and delivery helped prepare the firm for lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic, but couldn’t outweigh the hit from the absence of religious tourists who were prevented from entering the kingdom for much of the year. While profit climbed almost 7% last year, it had slumped more than 53% in the fourth quarter as Saudi Arabia reimposed travel restrictions.BinDawood is still optimistic that shoppers will return as travel resumes, though how quickly pilgrims come back to Saudi Arabia in anything like their previous numbers remains uncertain.Next up may be the purchase of a rival grocery chain to expand into neighboring countries, BinDawood said. At the same time, the IPO proceeds will help further develop the BinDawood Group family office, which Ahmad’s father is now running. That fortune, which is split across several family members, is estimated at about $3.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.“The IPO had two main angles to it -- sustainability and continuity of the business first, and second the diversification for the family,” he said. “We are in the process of building the family office and bringing in the right talent.”More family businesses are likely to follow in BinDawood’s footsteps. The IPO of Saudi Aramco in 2019, which many Saudis never thought they would see, “has been a massive driver in motivating families to take their operating businesses public to help grow their enterprises and generate new wealth,” said Tayyab Mohamed, co-founder of London-based family office staffing firm, Agreus Group.For all the challenges, Ahmad BinDawood is optimistic, citing his life-long involvement in the business as a foundation for success.“Retail is embedded in our DNA now,” he said.(Updates share performance in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New Mexico governor set to sign recreational marijuana bill

    New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was set Monday to sign legislation that will legalize recreational marijuana use and sales in the state, making it the seventh since last November to do so. The governor, a Democrat, has supported marijuana reform as a way to create jobs and shore up state revenue. New Mexico voters ousted ardent opponents of legalization from the state Senate in the 2020 Democratic primary, opening the way for legalization of recreational marijuana.

  • Turkish Star Burcu Biricik on Playing a House Cleaner Turned Serial Killer in New Netflix Original ‘Fatma’ – Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rising Turkish star Burcu Biricik plays the lead in “Fatma,” the hotly anticipated new Turkish Netflix Original that will drop worldwide on April 27, for which Netflix is releasing the first trailer. This groundbreaking show produced by Basak Abacigil, and created and directed by up-and-coming multihyphenate Ozgur Onurme, is about an ordinary cleaning lady named […]

  • Pochettino pleads for time at PSG but he might not need it

    Mauricio Pochettino has repeatedly said he needs time to put his mark on Paris Saint-Germain and it was always going to be a case of getting through the first few months unscathed.

  • Timberwolves honor Karl-Anthony Towns' late mom, Jacqueline, with special seat at Target Center

    Jacqueline Towns died last April after contracting the coronavirus.

  • Oil prices rise on vaccine progress and reports of attack on Saudi oil facility

    Oil futures head higher on Monday, as reports that Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked a Saudi oil facility lifted tensions in the oil-rich Middle East. Support from sizable progress in European efforts to vaccinate against COVID-19 also offset pressure from a global rise in cases of the virus.

  • Drivers wanted: Record demand at Uber as vaccinations rise

    Uber is offering sign-up bonuses and other incentives for drivers as it faces record demand for rides and meal delivery. The San Francisco ride-hailing company said Monday that total monthly bookings, including food delivery and passenger service, reached an all-time high in March.

  • Northern Ireland, born of strife 100 years ago, again erupts in political violence

    Northern Irish protesters on April 7, 2021, burn the Peace Gate in Belfast, built in the 1990s to separate the city's warring Protestant and Catholic communities. Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesSectarian rioting has returned to the streets of Northern Ireland, just weeks shy of its 100th anniversary as a territory of the United Kingdom. For several nights, young protesters loyal to British rule – fueled by anger over Brexit, policing and a sense of alienation from the U.K. – set fires across the capital of Belfast and clashed with police. Scores have been injured. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, calling for calm, said “the way to resolve differences is through dialogue, not violence or criminality.” But Northern Ireland was born of violence. Deep divisions between two identity groups – broadly defined as Protestant and Catholic – have dominated the country since its very founding. Now, roiled anew by the impact of Brexit, Northern Ireland is seemingly moving in a darker and more dangerous direction. Colonization of Ireland The island of Ireland, whose northernmost part lies a mere 13 miles from Britain, has been contested territory for at least nine centuries. Britain long gazed with colonial ambitions on its smaller Catholic neighbor. The 12th-century Anglo-Norman invasion first brought the neighboring English to Ireland. In the late 16th century, frustrated by continuing native Irish resistance, Protestant England implemented an aggressive plan to fully colonize Ireland and stamp out Irish Catholicism. Known as “plantations,” this social engineering exercise “planted” strategic areas of Ireland with tens of thousands of English and Scottish Protestants. Plantations offered settlers cheap woodland and bountiful fisheries. In exchange, Britain established a base loyal to the British crown – not to the Pope. England’s most ambitious plantation strategy was carried out in Ulster, the northernmost of Ireland’s provinces. By 1630, according to the Ulster Historical Foundation, there were about 40,000 English-speaking Protestant settlers in Ulster. Though displaced, the native Irish Catholic population of Ulster was not converted to Protestantism. Instead, two divided and antagonistic communities – each with its own culture, language, political allegiances, religious beliefs and economic histories – shared one region. Whose Ireland is it? Over the next two centuries, Ulster’s identity divide transformed into a political fight over the future of Ireland. “Unionists” – most often Protestant – wanted Ireland to remain part of the United Kingdom. “Nationalists” – most often Catholic – wanted self-government for Ireland. These fights played out in political debates, the media, sports, pubs – and, often, in street violence. British soldiers suppress a riot in Belfast in 1886. Hulton Archive/Getty Images By the early 1900s, a movement of Irish independence was rising in the south of Ireland. The nationwide struggle over Irish identity only intensified the strife in Ulster. The British government, hoping to appease nationalists in the south while protecting the interests of Ulster unionists in the north, proposed in 1920 to partition Ireland into two parts: one majority Catholic, the other Protestant-dominated – but both remaining within the United Kingdom. Irish nationalists in the south rejected that idea and carried on with their armed campaign to separate from Britain. Eventually, in 1922, they gained independence and became the Irish Free State, today called the Republic of Ireland. In Ulster, unionist power-holders reluctantly accepted partition as the best alternative to remaining part of Britain. In 1920, the Government of Ireland Act created Northern Ireland, the newest member of the United Kingdom. A troubled history In this new country, native Irish Catholics were now a minority, making up less than a third of Northern Ireland’s 1.2 million people. Stung by partition, nationalists refused to recognize the British state. Catholic schoolteachers, supported by church leaders, refused to take state salaries. And when Northern Ireland seated its first parliament in May 1921, nationalist politicians did not take their elected seats in the assembly. The Parliament of Northern Ireland became, essentially, Protestant – and its pro-British leaders pursued a wide variety of anti-Catholic practices, discriminating against Catholics in public housing, voting rights and hiring. By the 1960s, Catholic nationalists in Northern Ireland were mobilizing to demand more equitable governance. In 1968, police responded violently to a peaceful march to protest inequality in the allocation of public housing in Derry, Northern Ireland’s second-largest city. In 60 seconds of unforgettable television footage, the world saw water cannons and baton-wielding officers attack defenseless marchers without restraint. On Jan. 30, 1972, during another civil rights march in Derry, British soldiers opened fire on unarmed marchers, killing 14. This massacre, known as Bloody Sunday, marked a tipping point. A nonviolent movement for a more inclusive government morphed into a revolutionary campaign to overthrow that government and unify Ireland. The Irish Republican Army, a nationalist paramilitary group, used bombs, targeted assassinations and ambushes to pursue independence from Britain and reunification with Ireland. The city of Derry effectively became a war zone at times in 1969. Independent News and Media/Getty Images) Longstanding paramilitary groups that were aligned with pro-U.K. political forces reacted in kind. Known as loyalists, these groups colluded with state security forces to defend Northern Ireland’s union with Britain. Euphemistically known as “the troubles,” this violence claimed 3,532 lives from 1968 to 1998. Brexit hits hard The troubles subsided in April 1998 when the British and Irish governments, along with major political parties in Northern Ireland, signed a landmark U.S.-brokered peace accord. The Good Friday Agreement established a power-sharing arrangement between the two sides and gave the Northern Irish parliament more authority over domestic affairs. The peace agreement made history. But Northern Ireland remained deeply fragmented by identity politics and paralyzed by dysfunctional governance, according to my research on risk and resilience in the country. Violence has periodically flared up since. Protesters and police face off in Belfast on April 8, 2021. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Then, in 2020, came Brexit. Britain’s negotiated withdrawal from the European Union created a new border in the Irish Sea that economically moved Northern Ireland away from Britain and toward Ireland. Leveraging the instability caused by Brexit, nationalists have renewed calls for a referendum on formal Irish reunification. For unionists loyal to Britain, that represents existential threat. Young loyalists born after the height of the troubles are particularly fearful of losing a British identity that has always been theirs. Recent spasms of street disorder suggest they will defend that identity with violence, if necessary. In some neighborhoods, nationalist youths have countered with violence of their own. In its centenary year, Northern Ireland teeters on the edge of a painfully familiar precipice. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can read us daily by subscribing to our newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: James Waller, Keene State College. Read more:Brexit is a rejection of the Good Friday Agreement for peace in Northern IrelandFrom certain war to uncertain peace: Northern Ireland’s Good Friday Agreement turns 20 James Waller does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.