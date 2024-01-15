Russia focusing on destruction of Ukraine's defense industry, not energy facilities, says Ukrainian intelligen

Russia is currently focused on destroying Ukraine's defense industry, but the threat to the power grid remains, deputy head of Ukrainian intelligence, Vadym Skibitskyi, said in an interview with Ukrainian news outlet RBC-Ukraine on Jan. 15.

However, Russian efforts are proving to be ineffective due to the inaccuracy of Russian missiles, Skibitskyi noted – as a result, most of their strikes only affect civilians, instead of military targets.

He added that while the Russian military is not currently striking Ukraine’s power facilities, they are monitoring them, having analyzed the results of their campaign against Ukrainian power systems in 2022-2023. As a result, they’ve been able to identify the most critical facilities that could be damaged by missiles or drones.

"The Russians continue to regularly take satellite images of these objects," Skibitskyi said.

The CEO of Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian national grid operator, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, previously stated that Russian attacks this winter would not be able to destroy the Ukrainian energy system.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine