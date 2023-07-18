Russia foils Ukrainian drone raid on Crimea

(Reuters) - Russia repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea in the early hours of Tuesday, the Russian defence ministry said, a day after an attack on the Crimean bridge which damaged it and disrupted car traffic.

Russian air defences destroyed 17 drones and another 11 drones were intercepted by electronic warfare systems, the ministry said. The "terrorist attack" did not inflict any damage or casualties, it added.

On Monday, a blast knocked out Russia's bridge to Crimea in what Moscow called a strike by Ukrainian sea drones, killing two people.

Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)