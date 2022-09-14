As Russia was forced to retreat in Ukraine, Putin was opening a giant Ferris wheel — but it broke down and people had to be refunded

Sophia Ankel
·2 min read
Putin Moscow ferris wheel
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin take part in the opening ceremony of the Moscow Sun Ferris wheel in Moscow, Russia, on September 10, 2022.Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

  • Ukrainian troops forced Russia to retreat in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

  • Meanwhile, Putin spoke at the opening of a Ferris wheel, boasting: "There is nothing like that in Europe."

  • But one day later, the wheel broke, trapping visitors in the air, reports said.

As Russia was forced to retreat in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin was opening a giant Ferris wheel in Moscow — but it broke down and people had to be refunded.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian troops launched a lightning counteroffensive in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, recapturing thousands of square miles of territory that had been occupied by Russian troops for months.

The move stunned Russian state-media and prompted questions about Putin's next steps in his ongoing invasion.

But the offensive did not appear to faze Putin, who on Saturday spoke via video link at the opening ceremony of the Moscow Sun, a new giant Ferris wheel built in the heart of the capital, Russian state media outlet TASS reported.

Putin, who was accompanied by Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, said the new attraction was 460 feet (140 meters) high, making it "Europe's largest Ferris wheel," according to TASS.

"There is nothing like that in Europe," Putin added, as per TASS.

The opening, which was held on the 875th anniversary of Moscow's founding, finished with festive fireworks, The New York Times reported.

But one day after his speech, the Ferris wheel ride broke down due to technical reasons, the Russian Kommersant newspaper and magazine Afisha reported.

Both publications cited an official press release, which has since been deleted but which Insider was able to read in an archived form.

The Washington Post also reported that the Ferris wheel broke down, and that people were refunded.

The issue also left riders stranded in the air, Russian social media posts show, according to The New York Times.

The ride has since reopened in "limited capacity," the Kommersant reported.

The attraction has since offered visitors to get refunds on tickets dated from September 11 to 25, or to exchange them for merchandise, according to the press release.

