Russia will be forced to stop round-the-clock duty of A-50 planes if another one is lost – Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, explained that there are only six A-50 aircraft left in Russia, and if another one is lost, the Russian military will be unable to operate them continuously.

Source: Budanov in a comment to journalists on the sidelines of Ukraine. Year 2024 forum

Quote: "Six more [left]. [That makes] two complete rotations.

Should another one fall, round-the-clock duty will have to be stopped."

Details: Budanov asserted that the operation was prepared for several weeks but not planned for 23 February in particular, as they were "waiting for the plane, not the date."

Background:

