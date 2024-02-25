Russia will be forced to stop round-the-clock duty of A-50 planes if another one is lost – Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, explained that there are only six A-50 aircraft left in Russia, and if another one is lost, the Russian military will be unable to operate them continuously.
Source: Budanov in a comment to journalists on the sidelines of Ukraine. Year 2024 forum
Quote: "Six more [left]. [That makes] two complete rotations.
Should another one fall, round-the-clock duty will have to be stopped."
Details: Budanov asserted that the operation was prepared for several weeks but not planned for 23 February in particular, as they were "waiting for the plane, not the date."
Background:
On 23 February, Ukraine's Defence Forces shot down a Russian A-50 AWACS aircraft. Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian A-50 using a Soviet-era S-200 surface-to-air missile system.
DIU reported that five more Russian aircraft were recalled from combat operations after the A-50 had been shot down.
A crew of 10 Russians was killed in a Russian A-50U Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft shot down on 23 February.
