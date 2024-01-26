Russia is forming Federal Security Service detachments to deploy on Ukrainian border

An intercepted Russian message reads: “Captain Yusibov. Comrade Captain, at your command. [This is] warrant officer Zimskov. No issues on our side.” “At your service.” “Comrade captain, my question is, when will these transfers to Kursk, Bryansk, Belgorod

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has intercepted a conversation among the Russian military that suggests that Russia is forming new detachments of Federal Security Service border personnel in order to reinforce the border with Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Quote: "The newly formed units will be deployed in border-adjacent areas in Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts."

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence intercepted a conversation between two Russian soldiers serving on the territory of Russian-controlled Abkhazia on 25 January 2024.

Captain Yusibov, who is serving in the Sukhumi border guard detachment, and Warrant Officer Zimskov, who is serving at the border guard outpost in Ochamchire, discussed the lists being drawn up of soldiers to be sent to the Russian-Ukrainian border for "permanent" service.

Support UP or become our patron!