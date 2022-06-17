Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror

VASILISA STEPANENKO and LORI HINNANT
·3 min read

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A celebrated Ukrainian medic whose footage was smuggled out of the besieged city of Mariupol by an Associated Press team was freed by Russian forces on Friday, three months after she was taken captive on the streets of the city.

Yuliia Paievska is known in Ukraine as Taira, a nickname she chose in the World of Warcraft video game. Using a body camera, she recorded 256 gigabytes of her team’s efforts over two weeks to save the wounded, including both Russian and Ukrainian soldiers.

She transferred the clips to an Associated Press team, the last international journalists in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, one of whom fled with it embedded in a tampon on March 15. Taira and a colleague were taken prisoner by Russian forces on March 16, the same day a Russian airstrike hit a theater in the city center, killing around 600 people, according to an Associated Press investigation.

“It was such a great sense of relief. Those sound like such ordinary words, and I don't even know what to say,” her husband, Vadim Puzanov, told The Associated Press late Friday, breathing deeply to contain his emotion. Puzanov said he spoke by phone with Taira, who was en route to a Kyiv hospital, and feared for her health.

Initially the family had kept quiet, hoping negotiations would take their course. But The Associated Press spoke with him before releasing the smuggled videos, which ultimately had millions of viewers around the world, including on some of the biggest networks in Europe and the United States. Puzanov expressed gratitude for the coverage, which showed Taira was trying to save Russian soldiers as well as Ukrainian civilians.

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy announced Taira's release in a national address.

“I'm grateful to everyone who worked for this result. Taira is already home. We will keep working to free everyone,” he said.

Hundreds of prominent Ukrainians have been kidnapped or captured, including local officials, journalists, activists and human rights defenders.

Russia portrayed Taira as working for the nationalist Azov Battalion, in line with Moscow’s narrative that it is attempting to “denazify” Ukraine. But the AP found no such evidence, and friends and colleagues said she had no links to Azov, which made a last stand in a Mariupol steel plant before hundreds of its fighters were captured or killed.

The footage itself is a visceral testament to her efforts to save the wounded on both sides.

A clip recorded on March 10 shows two Russian soldiers taken roughly out of an ambulance by a Ukrainian soldier. One is in a wheelchair. The other is on his knees, hands bound behind his back, with an obvious leg injury. Their eyes are covered by winter hats, and they wear white armbands.

A Ukrainian soldier curses at one of them. “Calm down, calm down,” Taira tells him.

A woman asks her, “Are you going to treat the Russians?”

“They will not be as kind to us,” she replies. “But I couldn’t do otherwise. They are prisoners of war.”

Taira was a member of the Ukraine Invictus Games for military veterans, where she was set to compete in archery and swimming. Invictus said she was a military medic from 2018 to 2020 but had since been demobilized.

She received the body camera in 2021 to film for a Netflix documentary series on inspirational figures being produced by Britain’s Prince Harry, who founded the Invictus Games. But when Russian forces invaded, she used it to shoot scenes of injured civilians and soldiers instead.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Captives Surface in Russian Propaganda Videos

    via TelegramTwo of the American fighters thought to have been captured by Russian forces in Ukraine last week have suddenly surfaced in Russian propaganda videos, confirming their families’ worst fears that they’ve wound up in enemy hands.Alexander Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, were seen looking worse for wear in videos shared by Russian state media on Friday. Though the two had officially joined Ukraine’s military as volunteers in the war, the Russian headlines described them as American “mer

  • China defends 'zero-COVID' after US envoy warns of costs

    China on Friday defended its tough “zero-COVID” policy after the U.S. ambassador said it was causing serious damage to the global economy and foreign business sentiment. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the Chinese economy is recovering from the effects of the pandemic and “facts prove” the policy mandating lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing is “suitable for China’s national conditions and has stood the test of history.” “We have full confidence that (we can) contain the epidemic, steady the economy and achieve the goal of safe economic development," Wang said at a daily briefing.

  • US security adviser says hard line on Russia is needed to dissuade China from similar moves

    US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday that the US was standing firm against Russia and its invasion of Ukraine to dissuade "would-be aggressors" like China from taking similar actions. "If the United States let [Russia's invasion of Ukraine] stand without challenge or check, it would send a message to other would-be aggressors, including China, that they could do the same thing," Sullivan said. "And then all of a sudden you're looking at major countries with significant mil

  • Myanmar junta calls return of executions 'required action'

    The United Nations, France, the United States and international human rights groups have urged the junta not to follow through with the execution of activist Kyaw Min Yu and former lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw, who lost appeals against a terrorism conviction. It is unclear when they will be executed or how they pled in their trials, which Myanmar has largely held behind closed doors. Military spokesman Zaw Min Tun said there were many countries using the death penalty.

  • U.S. pledges $1bln in weapons at 'pivotal moment' in Ukraine war

    STORY: Russia's invasion of Ukraine is at a "pivotal" moment, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday, adding the United States and its allies could not lose focus on the three-month long conflict, as the United States pledged $1 billion in more weapons to Kyiv."We must continue to rise to meet this challenge. Ukraine's soldiers and citizens are doing just that. And they are defending their homeland with resolve, grit, and ingenuity. And they've inspired us all. And they need our help."&nbsp;Austin spoke in Brussels at a meeting of dozens of defense ministers working to coordinate aid to Ukraine, where several countries pledged more military assistance.&nbsp;The White House announced around $1 billion worth of new weapons for Ukraine on Wednesday, including coastal defense systems and ammunition for artillery and advanced rocket systems."And it includes guided MLRS munitions, eighteen more M777 Howitzers and the tactical vehicles to tow them, and 36,000 rounds of 155-millimeter ammunition."Russia on Wednesday accused Western countries of "fighting a proxy war with Russia," saying the blood of Ukrainian civilians was on the hands of western countries supplying weapons. &nbsp;Ukraine is pressing the United States and other allies for speedy deliveries of weapons as it fights Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region.The battle for the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk is now the biggest fight in Ukraine as the conflict has shifted into a punishing war of attrition.Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told reporters that about three-quarters of Sievierodonetsk was under Russian control, but Ukrainians were fighting fiercely for the city."The numbers clearly favor the Russians. In terms of artillery they do outgun and outrange, you've heard that many, many times. And they do have enough forces, but the Russians have run into a lot of problems. They've got command and control issues, morale issues, leadership issues, and a wide variety of other issues. So the Ukrainians are fighting a heroic fight."&nbsp;Kyiv has said it was losing 100 to 200 soldiers each day, with hundreds more wounded. In an overnight address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the battle for the Donbas industrial heartland as one of the most brutal in European history.

  • Police: 2 Mass. residents arrested after fentanyl, meth found in car with young kids

    Two Massachusetts residents were arrested after police in New Hampshire found fentanyl and methamphetamine in their car, along with two young children.

  • Is Valero a Buy Now?

    Refiners take crude oil and produce petrochemical derivatives, such as transportation fuel. Since most of their end product is gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel, refiners were particularly hard-hit by the pandemic. In 2021, U.S. refinery capacity fell for the first time in a decade.

  • Prime Day 2022 is July 12th and 13th — and early deals are already live

    Mark your calendar: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is on Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13 in more than 20 countries.

  • U.S. pressures Iran by targeting Chinese, UAE companies

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday on Chinese and Emirati companies and on a network of Iranian firms that help export Iran's petrochemicals, a step that may raise pressure on Tehran to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The U.S. Treasury department said it had imposed penalties on two companies based in Hong Kong, three in Iran, and four in the United Arab Emirates, as well as on Chinese citizen Jinfeng Gao and Indian national Mohammed Shaheed Ruknooddin Bhore.

  • Putin: Russian economy to overcome 'reckless' sanctions

    President Vladimir Putin said at Russia’s showpiece investment conference Friday that the country’s economy will overcome “reckless and insane” sanctions, while condemning the United States for acting like “God’s own messengers on planet Earth.” Putin began his address to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum with a lengthy denunciation of countries that he contends want to weaken Russia, including the United States. Russia came under a wide array of sanctions after sending troops into Ukraine in February.

  • German, French, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv

    STORY: The visit has taken weeks to organize with the three men looking to overcome criticism within Ukraine over their response to the war."It's an important moment. It's a message of unity we're sending to the Ukrainians," Macron said as he arrived in Kyiv.Asked why the visit was taking place now, an Elysee official said they had considered it was best to do it just before an EU summit next week that is due to discuss Kyiv's bid to join the 27-nation bloc.The European Commission is due to make on Friday (June 17) a recommendation on Ukraine's status as an EU candidate, something the biggest European nations have been lukewarm about.

  • Zelensky announces visa regime for Russian citizens from July 1

    Ukraine is introducing a visa regime for Russian citizens from July 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram messenger post on June 17.

  • At least 30 private jets and helicopters owned by oligarchs have crossed EU airspace since the war started despite being banned, research shows

    A Russian-owned Airbus helicopter and a private jet had both flown eight times through EU airspace since the ban, Welt am Sonntag's research showed.

  • Group of federal lawmakers working to remove slavery loophole in U.S. Constitution

    Juneteenth is a now a federal holiday marking the end of slavery, but a group of lawmakers say there’s a loophole that has allowed another form of slavery to evolve with forced involuntary labor inside the nation’s prison system.

  • Juror Reveals Why Amber Heard Lost to Johnny Depp: She Had ‘Crocodile Tears’ and Made Us ‘Uncomfortable’

    A juror from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial spoke exclusively to “Good Morning America” about the trial verdict, which ruled that Heard defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence. Heard is ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp as a result. […]

  • Pope Francis: 'World War III' gives arms dealers opportunity, Ukraine invasion 'very complex' situation

    Pope Francis argued that people are too quick to label one side the "good guy" and the other the "bad guy," and many miss out on the "drama" behind the war.

  • Russia's finance minister says government officials should drive around in Lada cars to help bolster domestic business

    Russian state-owned carmaker Avtovaz, which makes Ladas, told Gazeta it will be ready to provide officials with the vehicles if the state wants them.

  • U.S. drone sale to Ukraine hits snag - sources

    The Biden administration's plan to sell four large, armable drones to Ukraine has been paused on the fear its sophisticated surveillance equipment might fall into enemy hands, according to two people familiar with the matter. The technical objection to the sale was raised during a deeper review by the Pentagon's Defense Technology Security Administration charged with keeping high value technology safe from enemy hands. Previously the plan, which has been circulating since March, had been approved by the White House, three people said.

  • How long will Deshaun Watson be suspended? | You Pod to Win the Game

    Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab share their thoughts on how long Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will eventually be suspended by the National Football League. Watson is facing 24 civil lawsuits accusing the QB of misconduct, and in some cases sexual assault. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Experts tour village in Ukraine war crimes probe

    STORY: Russian forces entered the village of Bohdanivka, about 30 miles northeast of the Ukrainian capital, on March 8 and set up a base in the school, which they later set on fire, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said. Ukraine says Russian troops murdered, raped and tortured villagers in Bohdanivka and other areas near Kyiv.Russia denies targeting civilians in its "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and its allies say the invasion is an unprovoked war of aggression.British lawyer Wayne Jordash, who is coordinating mobile justice teams that will assist the Ukrainian investigators, said the probes would "go to the top" of Russia's political and military leadership.The advisory group was established last month to coordinate international support for Ukrainian investigators who have received about 17,000 reports of potential war crimes since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Williamson said.