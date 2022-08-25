Russia frees ex-mayor but he still faces charges for remarks

·2 min read

A Russian court on Thursday ordered the release of a former mayor of the country's fourth-largest city from custody pending an investigation and trial on the charges he is facing for criticizing Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Yevgeny Roizman, 59, who served as the mayor of Yekaterinburg from 2013 to 2018, was allowed to walk free, but was barred from attending public events, using the internet, telephone or mail and communicating with anyone other than his lawyers and close family.

Police arrested Roizman on Wednesday. He told reporters the case against him was launched under a new law adopted after Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. He faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

Russian courts fined Roizman three times earlier this year on similar charges, paving the way for a criminal case the law authorizes for repeat offenders.

Roizman, a sharp critic of the Kremlin, is one of the most visible and charismatic opposition figures in Russia. During his tenure as mayor, he enjoyed broad popularity in Yekaterinburg, a city of 1.5 million in the Ural Mountains.

His arrest triggered protests in his support, and one demonstrator was detained and ordered to serve 15 days in jail.

Roizman said the criminal charges against him were triggered by him calling the Kremlin’s actions in Ukraine an “invasion.” The Kremlin describes it as a “special military operation.”

Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia’s Kremlin-controlled parliament approved legislation that outlawed alleged disparaging of the Russian military or the spread of “false information” about the country's military operation in Ukraine.

Russian courts have increasingly handed out fines and, occasionally, prison terms to critics of Moscow’s action in Ukraine.

OVD-Info, a legal aid group that tracks political arrests in Russia, has counted 90 criminal cases on charges of spreading false information about the Russian military since Feb. 24.

According to Net Freedoms, another legal aid group focused on free speech cases, as of mid-August there were up to 4,000 administrative cases on charges of disparaging the armed forces.

Roizman remains one of the few visible opposition figures in Russia who had not yet been been jailed or fled the country under pressure from authorities. Two other prominent opposition politicians, Ilya Yashin and Vladimir Kara-Murza, were arrested under the same law as Roizman and face up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

Similar charges were recently brought against eight close associates of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Putin's most well-known critic. All of them have left Russia after they became the subjects of multiple criminal investigations.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine marks independence six months into war

    STORY: Air raids tore the eerie morning quiet in Kyiv on Wednesday (August 24) to mark 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union. It's also six months to the day since Russia invaded Ukraine. Hulks of burnt-out Russian tanks and armored vehicles have been laid out like war trophies in the center of the capital. Moscow calls its invasion a "special military operation" prompted by threats to its security. Ukraine was "reborn" on that day, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a recorded speech. He vowed Ukraine would drive out Russian forces completely, recapturing occupied areas of eastern Ukraine and Russian-annexed Crimea."We finally became united – a new nation born on February 24 at 4 a.m.. Not born, but reborn – A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget." [WHITE FLASH]"The occupier believed he would parade through the centre of our capital. You can witness this 'parade' today on Khreshchatyk Street. The proof that enemy equipment can only appear in the centre of Kyiv looking like this: burnt and destroyed."Zelenskiy has banned public celebrations this year for fear of attacks.This was last year's Independence Day – it's an important public holiday, usually marked by a military parade and mass rallies.Instead, quiet streets and subdued memorials, as a military guard pays tribute to those fallen in the latest war.Thousands of civilians have been killed and more than a third of Ukrainians forced from their homes. Almost 9,000 Ukrainian military personnel have lost their lives, the military says.Russia hasn't publicized its losses but U.S. intelligence puts them at 15,000.After it failed to seize Kyiv, Russia focused on taking eastern Ukraine. In Kramatorsk, those who did not flee the constant bombardments said they still believed in a long-awaited Ukrainian victory. "Everything is closed, the factories are closed, so there is no work, no income. I hope our victory over these so-called Russian "liberators" will come soon."The war is largely at a standstill with no immediate prospect of peace talks.

  • Biden announces $3 billion Ukraine military aid package on its Independence Day

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden marked Ukraine's Independence Day on Wednesday with $3 billion in security assistance, Washington's largest aid package since Russia's invasion six months ago but one that could take months or even years to arrive in Kyiv. The aid announcement came as U.S. officials warned that Russia appeared to be planning to launch fresh attacks in coming days on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities. "The United States of America is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty," Biden said in a statement announcing the package, noting Kyiv's "bittersweet" anniversary of independence from Russian-dominated Soviet rule 31 years ago.

  • Germany to turn down heating, lights this winter

    STORY: Germany's government has agreed measures to save energy this winter, that may leave buildings cooler and streets darker.The measures agreed Wednesday (August 24) mean that from September 1, public buildings - except for social institutions like hospitals - will be heated to a maximum 19 degrees Celsius.Heating could be turned off entirely in corridors and foyers.Buildings and monuments will no longer be illuminated for purely aesthetic purposes.While businesses could also be banned from keeping their shopfronts lit up at night.A ban is also planned on the heating of private swimming pools.Authorities hope to reduce gas usage by around 2%.Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the measures could save private households, companies, and the public sector around $10.7 billion over the next two years.It comes as Europe deals with a growing energy crisis.Russian gas giant Gazprom has slashed gas flows to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity.Gazprom blames technical issues.Berlin has called the move politically motivated and sees it as a response by Russia to European sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • UK energy bills are skyrocketing. Why is it happening?

    A deepening cost-of-living crisis in Britain is about to get worse, with millions of people expected to pay about 80% more a year on their household energy bills starting in October. The U.K. energy regulator on Friday is set to announce the latest price cap, which is the maximum amount that gas suppliers can charge customers per unit of energy. The government is facing widespread calls to do more to offer relief, but no new measures are expected before the Conservative Party chooses a new prime minister to replace Boris Johnson.

  • Mayor Scott discuss plan against crime

    Mayor Scott discuss plan against crime

  • U.S. preparing $3 billion package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine, the largest yet

    The Biden administration is preparing the largest package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine to date, worth roughly $3 billion, say two defense officials.

  • Family and friends create GoFundMe fundraisers for mother and daughter killed in stabbing

    Keith Kretzer has been charged with homicide and attempted homicide in the attack on four people.

  • Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland shooter’s school warned doctor about his dreams of killing others

    The public defence team for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz began presenting its case in court Monday

  • Uvalde school police chief fired after shooting

    The Uvalde school district’s embattled police chief Pete Arredondo has been fired following allegations that he made several critical mistakes during a mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead in May. (Aug. 25)

  • Flash flooding wreaks havoc in southern U.S.

    Communities in Texas are cleaning up the mess left after a record-breaking storm pounded parts of the state, causing flash floods and hundreds of water rescues. Omar Villafranca reports.

  • Ukraine puts captured Russian war machines on display at muted Independence Day

    KYIV, Ukraine — It was a muted Independence Day in Ukraine’s capital city, where the population generally laid low amid threats of Russian attacks six months into a brutal war that has left tens of thousands dead. The normal jammed traffic was slower, as Ukrainians paid heed to warnings of possible strikes. Air raid sirens sounded throughout…

  • Uvalde school board fires police chief criticized for shooting response

    LUBBOCK, Texas (Reuters) -The Uvalde, Texas, school board on Wednesday fired the school district's embattled police chief for his much-criticized handling of the response to a shooting rampage that killed 19 children and two teachers in the city three months ago. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to fire Pete Arredondo, to the applause of family members of victims who attended. Arredondo, who led a small police force tasked with patrolling school grounds, had been on unpaid administrative leave since shortly after the May 24 shooting.

  • This 10-Year-Old Art Prodigy’s Latest Painting, Inspired by Picasso’s ‘Guernica’, Will Benefit Ukraine

    Andres Valencia's 'Invasion of Ukraine' piece, inspired by Picasso’s 1937 anti-war masterpiece, will be available on September 9.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene claims her home was ‘swatted again’

    Far-right congresswoman was previously targeted in ‘swatting’ incident earlier this week, according to police

  • Why Phillies optioned Darick Hall to Triple A

    Though Bryce Harper is still a week away, the DH opportunities still wouldn't have been there for Darick Hall during the rest of the Phillies' homestand, Rob Thomson explained.

  • Germany, Italy, and Japan had big plans for aircraft carriers to turn the tide of WWII, but they never made it into battle

    At the start of World War II, many navies envisioned flattops in a supporting role for battleships. By 1945, those roles had reversed.

  • ‘Trussonomics’ Gets a Reality Check

    (Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to In The City on Apple podcastsSubscribe to In The City on Spotify Most Read from BloombergA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateStocks Pare Gains in Countdown to Jackson Hole: Markets WrapThe Tory leadership contest is inching closer to its end as Liz Truss and R

  • Eddie Liu, Leon Dai Head Cast of ‘Chopin’ Taiwan-U.S Immigrant Drama Film

    ‘Chopin’ “Kung Fu” and “Never Have I Ever” star Eddie Liu and Leon Dai will head the cast of “Chopin,” an upcoming Taiwan American immigrant story set in suburban U.S. They are joined by Taiwanese veteran actress Chen Shu-Fang. “Chopin” tells the story of Chopin Wu (played by Liu), who returns home to small-town America […]

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home “swatted,” Rome police say

    Officers are trying to track down the caller, who used a computer-generated voice.

  • Kevin McCarthy Accidentally Drops Sick Burn On Trump As Fauci Slam Backfires

    This could throw more cold water on his relationship with the former president.