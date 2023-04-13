Russia’s FSB declares Ukrainian man involved in attack on propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky

The FSB named the alleged citizen of Ukraine Yuri Denisov involved in the bombing of propagandist Vladlen Tatarskyi

The FSB alleges that Denysov prepared the murder together with the previously accused Daria Trepova. They believe he gave her an explosive device through a delivery service and an intermediary, reported Russian media.

Russia claims that Denysov arrived from Kyiv to Moscow Oblast via Latvia in February. He then gathered information about Tatarsky before traveling to Turkey via Armenia following Tatarsky’s April 3 murder.

Russian authorities plan to put him on the international wanted list.

In addition to claiming Ukraine’s intelligence services of involvement, the FSB also accused members of the Russian opposition abroad. They claim that Trepova carried out Tatarsky's murder after repeated calls from leaders of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov.

Russian propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin) died as a result of a blast at his evening event in a cafe in St. Petersburg on April 2. According to media reports, a woman named Daria Trepova allegedly carried a bomb to the meeting with the propagandist. The explosive was hidden in a statuette she gave to Tatarsky.

Russian security forces detained Trepova on April 3. She was charged with terrorism and arrested on April 4.

Russia also claimed that Ukrainian special services and representatives of the Foundation of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were involved in Tatarsky's murder.

Russian security forces believe Trepova was "recruited" via Telegram by a journalist living in Ukraine. In return for Tatarsky's murder, she was allegedly "promised" to become an "editor in Kyiv."

Commenting on the explosion in St. Petersburg and the elimination of Vladlen Tatarsky, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it was “food for thought for Russia.”

Ukrainian intelligence has in turn stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his regime are responsible for Tatarsky's death.

The Russian opposition group the National Republican Army has also claimed responsibility for the killing of the propagandist.

