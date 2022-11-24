Russia’s FSB kills Voronezh airsoft players, calls them “saboteurs”

The flag, which the Russian special services passed off as the flag of

According to the report, FSB alleged the “saboteurs” were planning to attack energy facilities in Voronezh. The Moscow Times journalists found two of them on social media and discovered that they were residents of Voronezh and airsoft enthusiasts, who often participated in live-action role play, based on the fictional universe from video game S.T.A.L.K.E.R.

The Moscow Times claims to have verified the identity of at least one of the people FSB killed – Vladimir Kotovsky. The article used social media photos and footage from the FSB’s report to find the so-called “saboteurs.”

FSB’s video featured a notebook with a logo of what the security service claimed is a “far-right (Ukrainian) nationalist party Volia,” while it actually represents a faction from Ukrainian-made S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game.

“Kotovsky was an ordinary technician, a working guy with his own plans for life; he was a supporter of Navalny,” a fellow airsoft player told The Moscow Times.

