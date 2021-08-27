Russia fully vaccinates more than 37 million people - Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's deputy prime minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday that more than 37 million people in the country had received both shots of a vaccine against COVID-19, Interfax news agency reported.

Over 44 million people received at least one shot of the vaccine, she was quoted as saying.

Russia, which has a population of more than 144 million, said a week ago that it had administered shots to 43 million people.

