Russia’s Getting Left Behind in Global Dash for Clean Energy

1 / 5

Russia’s Getting Left Behind in Global Dash for Clean Energy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marc Champion and Natasha Doff
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- As the man in charge of developing Russia’s vast Arctic north, Aleksey Chekunkov faces more climate-related challenges than most, from permafrost sink holes to the emergence of West Nile fever in frozen tundra. Yet he’s no eco-warrior when it comes to fossil fuels.

“We have to be realistic, we are the largest country in the world,” the minister for development of the Arctic and Far East said in a video interview, projecting a 30-year future for natural gas as a mobile, clean alternative to coal. “Solar is not an option for the Arctic region and wind energy isn’t constant.”

Chekunkov’s approach reflects a Russian dilemma: Seen from Moscow, the melting of the polar ice cap is as much economic opportunity as natural disaster, opening the Northern Sea Route from Asia to Europe for shipping and creating access to potentially vast new reserves of minerals, oil and gas.

More broadly, of the bigger geopolitical players — China, the European Union, India, Russia and the U.S. — none risks as much from a successful transition from fossil fuels, if that should happen. Few are as dubious that it will.

“We also know how that’s working out,” President Vladimir Putin said of the transition, during a video call in early March with Russia’s coal industry bosses in which he called for increased exports to Asia. “Texas is frozen and the wind turbines there had to be heated in ways that are a long way from being environmentally friendly. Maybe that will lead to some corrections, too.”

Putin built his centralized political system and Russia’s post-Soviet revival as an “energy superpower” around tight control of state companies and their revenues. Entire regions are dependent on coal or oil for jobs and the social infrastructure that companies still maintain, a legacy of the Soviet era.

In recent years, the Kremlin has bet the country’s economic and geopolitical future on natural gas, building new pipelines to China, Turkey and Germany, while aiming to take a quarter of the global LNG market, up from zero in 2008 and around 8% today.

Russia’s strategy, as for Saudi Arabia and other lower cost oil and gas producers, is to be among the last standing as others leave the market, unable to extract at a profit amid falling crude prices. Australia is acting to expand coal exports to Asia while it can, too. But Russia has made less effort to develop a renewable energy industry at the same time.

Putin and other Russian leaders have periodically flirted with outright climate change denial. Scientists have estimated that melting permafrost could cost Russia $84 billion in infrastructure damage by mid-century, while releasing vast quantities of greenhouse gases. Carbon Action Tracker, a non-profit, gives Russia’s climate policies a bottom grade of “critically insufficient.”

Public rhetoric has lately become more cautious, forced by a global shift in attitudes, according to Tatiana Mitrova, head of research at the Skolkovo Energy Center in Moscow. After Europe’s adoption of its Green Deal, China committing to carbon neutrality by 2060 and with President Joe Biden replacing climate skeptic Donald Trump in the White House, Russia looks increasingly isolated.

The question for the Kremlin, Mitrova says, is whether it now opts for real decarbonization, or “some fake reporting, playing with numbers, referring to the carbon absorption capacity of the Russian forests and so on.”

Hers is not the mainstream view. In Russia, fossil fuels are seen as a birthright and the country’s vast distances do pose challenges. Chekunkov, for example, said he’s a big fan of moving to electric cars, but it’s going to take a long time to roll out charging stations across 17 million square kilometers.

No Alternative

“What’s the alternative? Russia can’t be an exporter of clean energy, that path isn’t open for us,” says Konstantin Simonov, director of the National Energy Security Fund, a Moscow consultancy whose clients include major oil and gas companies. “We can’t just swap fossil fuel production for clean energy production, because we don’t have any technology of our own.”Within Russia, natural gas will always be cheaper than renewables and there’s nothing preordained about a low oil price, according to Simonov. It could bounce back with the global economy, once the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic recede. Brent crude traded at $69 per barrel Friday, up from lows of $16 last April.“No one knows how fast the global energy transition will be,” said Simonov. Europe may be decarbonizing, but with demand for cheap accessible energy rising in Asia and India “the trend looks clear, but it actually isn’t.”It wasn’t so long ago that “peak oil” and $120 per barrel prices were the big concerns for net importers. Western security conferences were consumed by Russia’s apparent coercion of neighbors by manipulating the price and supply of the natural gas it sold them through a web of pipelines.

But clinging to Russia’s fossil fuel riches risks huge costs and missed opportunities, according to Igor Makarov, who heads the world economy department at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics.“This perception Russia is a loser in the green transition, that is just in our minds. The best way out of the situation is to understand that Russia has a lot of opportunities to win from the green transition and that it’s in Europe’s interest to help Russia do it,” says Makarov. “It’s much more efficient to reduce carbon emissions in countries where reduction is cheaper.”

Russia’s big private energy and metals companies have started greening their businesses under pressure from international investors. Energy majors, from Arctic LNG specialist Novatek PJSC to state nuclear energy company Rosatom are looking at how to monetize hydrogen production, once the technology is available.Still, it’s hard to see how a domestic market for hydrogen can emerge. Russia has no carbon pricing mechanism, giving companies little incentive to pay a higher price for clean energy. The energy majors have focused on building an export business, but without government support, Russia lags behind Saudi Arabia, Australia, Chile and other nations looking to become hydrogen providers to the world.

In the meantime, Chekunkov is focused on managing climate impacts and anticipating the jobs and tourist income that the melting of the Northern Sea Route could bring to the 5.4 million people who live in the harsh Russian Arctic.

The government expects to be moving 80 million metric tons of cargo through Arctic waters by 2024, up from 32 million in 2020. By Chekunkov’s own estimate, the once ice-bound passage could be open year round to ordinary ships by 2050, drawing traffic from the Malacca Strait and Suez Canal.

“The truth of life for Russia,” he said of any trade off against climate change in a region the state has been exploring and developing for more than four centuries, “is that it is not a dilemma.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nintendo Targets a Record Year in Switch, Game Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co. is gearing up for record software and Switch sales in the coming year, a much stronger performance than investors are projecting, according to the company’s partners and suppliers.Kyoto-based Nintendo is planning for sales of its signature Switch game console to be flat or slightly higher in the fiscal year ending March 2022, boosted by the introduction of a version with an OLED display, according to executives at allies including component suppliers, software publishers and retailers. Analysts have forecast console sales would decline next year.A series of marquee game releases is expected to drive software sales next fiscal year to 250 million units, far more than the record 205 million units forecast for the current year, according to the partners and suppliers, speaking anonymously as the plans are not public. Analysts have also projected software sales would fall next year.Some of the suppliers have been briefed while other partners established their own forecasts based on orders. A Nintendo spokesman declined to comment.Nintendo’s shares reversed early morning losses and finished up 1.6% in Tokyo on Monday.Read more: Nintendo Plans Switch Model With Bigger Samsung OLED DisplayThe coronavirus outbreak was at first a brake and then an accelerant for Nintendo, choking its supply and logistics before triggering a demand surge with global lockdowns driving people to seek entertainment and escape. The company’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons turned into the ideal virtual hangout for stress relief, juicing Switch sales and hastening the transition from packaged software to digital downloads.“Nintendo will need to start the next fiscal year without Animal Crossing and the pandemic, but that will be offset by a much stronger blockbuster software lineup and new hardware,” Serkan Toto of game consultancy Kantan Games Inc. said.Nintendo plans to release a revised version of the Switch in the latter half of this year with a larger and better display as well as upgraded graphics when the hybrid console is plugged into a TV set, Bloomberg News has reported. The company makes some of the biggest blockbuster games on its platform, which contribute significantly to profit and also spur hardware adoption. Much of this year’s lineup of new games remains unannounced.Read more: Nintendo Plans Switch Model With Bigger Samsung OLED DisplayThe Switch and Switch Lite continue to sell well, due in part to poor supply of Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X released in November, according to Astris Advisory Japan’s David Gibson. But the lack of visibility around Nintendo’s upcoming games slate has prompted skepticism about the company sustaining its recent success.“With or without an upgraded Switch, Nintendo’s hardware sales would probably decrease in the year from April,” according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Matthew Kanterman.Read more: Nintendo Raises Outlook After Surpassing High ExpectationsNintendo’s ability to fulfill demand for the Switch will be challenged by the same global chip supply bottleneck that has troubled its rivals. Beyond securing silicon from the likes of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the Switch maker also faces scarcity of more generic parts like display driver integrated circuits and Bluetooth modules, people familiar with its operations said. Component suppliers said shortages would persist at least until June and the situation may not improve for the rest of the year.Read more: Chip Shortages Could Extend into Next Year, Innolux WarnsMakers of NAND flash memory -- the media on which packaged Switch software is sold -- are preparing more units for the coming fiscal year than they supplied in the current one, the people involved in the supply chain said. Software developers similarly are prioritizing the Switch for their upcoming game releases as the console is almost certain to surpass the 100 million units sold threshold, assuring a large audience of potential customers. Nintendo had sold 80 million Switch devices as of the end of 2020.Games announced for this year so far include several Pokémon titles and popular third-party games such as Fall Guys by Mediatonic. Though Nintendo’s release schedule for the second half of the year remains vacant, it delivered a positive surprise by announcing Splatoon 3 for 2022 last month, said Astris Advisory’s Gibson, indicating a strong games pipeline for the long term.“The Switch is in the middle of its life cycle,” Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said in February.Read more: China Is Nintendo’s Secret Weapon in War With PlayStation, Xbox(Updates with share price in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Grammys 2021: Five weird and wonderful moments

    Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion all put on a spectacle. But who are Silk Sonic?

  • At US$396, Is It Time To Put Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) On Your Watch List?

    Let's talk about the popular Lithia Motors, Inc. ( NYSE:LAD ). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a...

  • First-Gen Z/28 Camaro Is The Most Depressing Car On The Internet

    Rescued from its shallow grave, this 1968 Camaro is too rare to overlook.

  • Russia lambasts 'stupid' CAS decision to stop athletes replacing anthem with folk song

    A Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision to stop Russian athletes from playing patriotic folk song "Katyusha" at international sporting events is stupid, TASS cited the former head of Russia's Olympic Committee as saying on Saturday. Russian athletes in January proposed playing "Katyusha", a song that gained huge popularity during World War Two, while the national anthem and flag are banned for the next two years over widespread doping violations.

  • Rumor: Miami called Toronto, kicked tires on Kyle Lowry trade

    It's a longshot the deal gets done, but the sides have reportedly talked.

  • As the US vaccine rollout ramps up, here's who's next in line: younger adults, restaurant employees, and grocery workers

    States like Colorado and Utah are close to opening up vaccinations to the general public. Others trail behind.

  • Schumer and Gillibrand join Democrats urging Cuomo to resign

    The senators are joining a growing chorus of lawmakers calling for Cuomo's resignation amid allegations of sexual harassment.

  • Maggots, Rape and Yet Five Stars: How U.S. Ratings of Nursing Homes Mislead the Public

    Twelve years ago, the U.S. government introduced a powerful new tool to help people make a wrenching decision: which nursing home to choose for loved ones at their most vulnerable. Using a simple star rating — one being the worst, five the best — the system promised to distill reams of information and transform an emotional process into one based on objective, government-blessed metrics. The star system quickly became ubiquitous, a popular way for consumers to educate themselves and for nursing homes to attract new customers. During the coronavirus pandemic, with many locked-down homes unavailable for prospective residents or their families to see firsthand, the ratings seemed indispensable. But a New York Times investigation, based on the most comprehensive analysis of the data that powers the ratings program, found that it is broken. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Despite years of warnings, the system provided a badly distorted picture of the quality of care at the nation’s nursing homes. Many relied on sleight-of-hand maneuvers to improve their ratings and hide shortcomings that contributed to the damage when the pandemic struck. More than 130,000 nursing-home residents have died of COVID-19, and The Times’ analysis found that people at five-star facilities were roughly as likely to die of the disease as those at one-star homes. The ratings program, run by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, relies on a mix of self-reported data from more than 15,000 nursing homes and on-site examinations by state health inspectors. Nursing homes receive scores based on how they fare in those inspections; how much time nurses spend with residents; and the quality of care that residents receive. Those three grades are then combined into an overarching star rating for each nursing home. To evaluate the ratings’ reliability, The Times built a database to analyze millions of payroll records to determine how much hands-on care nursing homes provide residents, combed through 373,000 reports by state inspectors and examined financial statements submitted to the government by more than 10,000 nursing homes. The Times obtained access to portions of the ratings data that aren’t publicly available from academics who had research agreements with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS. Among The Times’ findings: — Much of the information submitted to CMS is wrong. Almost always, that incorrect information makes the homes seem cleaner and safer than they are. — Some nursing homes inflate their staffing levels by, for example, including employees who are on vacation. The number of patients on dangerous antipsychotic medications is frequently understated. Residents’ accidents and health problems often go unreported. — In one sign of the problems with the self-reported data, nursing homes that earn five stars for their quality of care are nearly as likely to flunk in-person inspections as to ace them. But the government rarely audits the nursing homes’ data. — Data suggest that at least some nursing homes know in advance about what are supposed to be surprise inspections. Health inspectors still routinely found problems with abuse and neglect at five-star facilities, yet they rarely deemed the infractions serious enough to merit lower ratings. At homes whose five stars masked serious problems, residents developed bed sores so severe that their bones were exposed. Others lost the ability to move. But the most important impact may be that the nursing home industry was ill equipped for the pandemic. The rating system allowed facilities to score high grades without upgrading the care they provided. “They were working to improve their ratings, but not their quality,” said Charlene Harrington, who sits on a board that advises CMS on the ratings system. “The problems with the five-star system left these homes less prepared in the pandemic,” she said. “They were allowed to not have enough staffing, and they were allowed to ignore infection-control deficiencies, so they had poorer quality than the public knew about, and they were in the worst position to manage COVID.” Fulton Commons Care, a nursing home on Long Island, is among hundreds of facilities whose five stars reflected self-reported data that was at times inaccurate. One of the home’s residents was Stasia Kochanowska, a 75-year-old retired nurse. Last March, her son, John Costa, got a phone call from Fulton Commons: She was being moved from a private room into one with other residents. Costa interpreted that as evidence that the home was short-staffed or overcrowded. “I thought that the idea was to isolate people to keep them safe from the virus,” he said. Not long after, he got another call: Kochanowska had a fever. On the morning of April 10, Costa got the news he had been dreading: His mother had died from COVID-19. “Looking back now, I realize that the star doesn’t work and shouldn’t be trusted,” Costa said. “But it’s too late.” Unaudited Data The star system was introduced in 2008. Private equity firms were buying many nursing homes, and lawmakers worried that the quality of care would deteriorate. (Today, for-profit companies own about 70% of all U.S. nursing homes.) The only way to evaluate nursing homes at the time was a system called Nursing Home Compare. It included tables of statistics about each nursing home. Consumers largely ignored the information. The new system transformed hard-to-digest information on resident safety, staffing and dozens of other metrics into simple star ratings. The rating starts with the grade from the in-person inspections and then awards bonus points for facilities that score well on the other two ratings: for staffing and their quality of care. The staffing score reflects the number of hours that employees spend with patients. The quality-of-care rating incorporates 15 metrics — such as residents’ wounds and medications — drawn from what are essentially medical report cards for every resident. CMS posts each nursing home’s overall star rating, and its ratings for inspections, staffing and quality of care, on a website called Care Compare. When the system was first rolled out, elder-care groups applauded it for providing an easy-to-understand look inside nursing homes. As it gained popularity, it became a powerful determinant of fortunes in an industry with thin profit margins. Five-star facilities earned about $2,000 in profits per bed in 2019, according to a Times analysis of nursing homes’ financial statements. Those with three or four stars earned about $1,000 per bed. Poorly rated homes were typically not profitable. But within months of the star system’s launch, members of a Medicare advisory board cautioned federal officials that nursing homes were incentivized to fudge their numbers, according to board members and former regulators. Board members, including Harrington, a professor emeritus at the nursing school of University of California, San Francisco, called for more auditing of the self-reported data. Audits, however, remain rare, according to 25 former government officials, congressional aides, nursing home executives and elder-care advocates who meet regularly with CMS officials. The Times found that from 2017 to 2019 health inspectors wrote up about 5,700 nursing homes, more than one out of every three in the country, for misreporting data about residents’ well-being. That included nearly 800 homes with top ratings. Some facilities didn’t tell the government about certain medications they were giving residents. Others didn’t disclose when residents took serious falls or developed bed sores. Even when inspectors discovered such misreporting, they didn’t conduct more detailed audits of all of the data that the homes submitted to CMS. A spokeswoman for CMS said in a statement that the star-rating system is “intended to serve as one tool” for people to choose nursing homes. “Overall scores should be considered in light of a potential resident’s unique care needs,” she said. (CMS would not identify the spokeswoman.) CMS in recent years “has made multiple substantial improvements to both the ratings methodology and data reliability of the five-star quality rating system. These improvements have made it more difficult to attain or maintain higher ratings, driving providers to continue improving the quality of care they provide,” the spokeswoman said. She said the Department of Health and Human Services “takes reports of fraud seriously” and that “CMS deploys enforcement and accountability measures swiftly if fraud is detected.” Not Disclosing Serious Falls The warnings about self-reported data have been borne out by researchers. A paper last year by Integra Med Analytics, a data firm started by a University of Texas professor, compared hospital admissions data with the information nursing homes submitted to Medicare. The paper concluded that half of nursing homes underreported potentially deadly pressure ulcers, or bed sores, by at least 50%. In 2019, the inspector general for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that nursing homes reported only 16% of incidents where residents were hospitalized for “potential abuse and neglect.” And researchers at the University of Chicago concluded that, from 2011 to 2015, nursing homes didn’t tell Medicare about 40% of residents who were hospitalized after serious falls. One of the worst offenders in that study was the Clove Lakes home on Staten Island in New York, where 72 residents were admitted to a hospital after a fall, but only 15 were reported to CMS. A Clove Lakes spokeswoman declined to comment. Menorah Park, a facility in Beachwood, Ohio, that had five stars, disclosed only 11 of 47 serious falls. Kathleen DeVito, a former resident at Menorah Park, said in an interview that she selected the facility based on its perfect rating. One night, she said, aides took her to the bathroom and then left her alone. She crashed to the floor while trying to wipe herself. Her ankle was shattered, her medical records show. She now has to use a walker. “I think about how much better I’d be if I had never gone there,” said DeVito, 78, a retired paralegal. Beth Silver, a spokeswoman for the nursing home, said, “The incidence of falls at Menorah Park is in line with other highly regarded facilities at both the state and federal levels, and are even lower for serious falls, which we attribute to our rigorous fall prevention program.” She added, “While our sympathy goes out to anyone who may have been injured while a resident at our facility, it does not necessarily mean that the facility was at fault or could have prevented the injury.” Exaggerating Nurses’ Hours In 2018, CMS improved the way it collected staffing data. Instead of asking nursing homes to report the average number of hours nurses and aides spent with residents, the agency required homes to submit payroll records that logged their daily hours. The hope was that such data would be harder to manipulate. With the payroll records, nursing homes’ average staffing numbers plummeted, according to the Times analysis. That suggested that homes had previously been inflating their nursing data. Even with the new system, many homes still appear to exaggerate how much time nurses spend with patients. The Times analyzed the publicly available staffing logs submitted to CMS. Thousands of homes — including more than 450 with four or five stars for staffing — derived at least half of their nursing hours from administrators who don’t care for patients. CMS permits the practice, but the public sees only the total number of hours, not the breakdown between administrative nurses and registered nurses who care for patients. Sun Terrace Healthcare Center had a two-star rating for staffing in early 2019. Then, in the second half of the year, the home, in Sun City Center, Florida, reported a surge in its nursing hours. The bulk of that increase was from the addition of administrators to the tally. By January 2020, Sun Terrace had a five-star rating. “The administrative nursing staff at Sun Terrace work very closely with the direct care staff in a collaborative team approach to ensure the facility provides the best possible care for each and every resident,” said Alexander Kusmierz, the facility’s executive director. In light of questions from The Times, Kusmierz said, the home would audit the staffing data it has reported to CMS. “Sun Terrace will continue to make certain that the information provided is thorough and accurate,” he said. Researchers have determined that the better staffed a facility was, the fewer residents they lost to COVID-19. More employees meant that patients received better care and were more closely monitored. When the pandemic hit, staffing came under additional strain as nurses and workers fell ill. Trinity Homes, a facility with 230 beds in Minot, North Dakota, received five stars for its staffing levels. But residents repeatedly complained to inspectors that the place was short-staffed. In 2019, half of Trinity’s nursing hours came from administrators. More than 130 residents there contracted COVID-19. Thirty-five died. Karim Tripodina, a spokeswoman for Trinity, said the home complies with CMS requirements and has “ample staff to care for our residents.” She said that COVID-19 spread inside the facility at the same time it was spreading in the local community, “despite aggressive efforts to maintain a safe environment.” ‘I Wouldn’t Send My Dog There’ Carrie Johnson, 75, had just had spinal fusion surgery. A raw incision snaked up her back, and it needed to be cleaned regularly to prevent infection. She couldn’t control her bowels. Using the CMS website, Johnson found a nursing home, Brookdale Richmond Place, where she could recuperate. Part of the country’s largest chain of senior living communities, it was a short drive from her house in Lexington, Kentucky, and the only local facility with a five-star rating for staffing. “We thought it meant that I’d be safe,” Johnson said. That was not what it meant. At the time, in October 2017, Brookdale was operating with a skeleton crew, according to six current and former employees and court documents filed in a lawsuit brought by Johnson. Overwhelmed employees at the 120-bed facility would wake some residents as early as 3:30 a.m. to get them dressed for breakfast and then would put the residents back into bed to wait the hours until mealtime, the lawsuit alleged. More than a week passed before Johnson was first given a shower, her medical records show. Her surgical wound was not treated. No one came when she rang her call bell for help going to the toilet, so she sat for hours in her own urine and feces. At one point, Johnson said, a passing maintenance man changed her diaper. On at least three days in her first month there, no one brought her pain medication. Some days there were no nurses on the floor tending to patients, according to the current and former employees and depositions in the pending lawsuit. Nurses spent an average of less than 30 minutes a day per patient. Brookdale, however, told Medicare that each resident received an average of 75 minutes of daily care. The home arrived at that number by including nurses who were stationed at Brookdale’s corporate headquarters in Tennessee, some 200 miles away, according to depositions and the employees. Absent the inflated staffing numbers, Brookdale’s rating would most likely have fallen to one or two stars. Jessica Crutchfield, a nursing assistant who worked at the Brookdale home while Johnson was there, said in a deposition last year that her supervisors told her to falsify residents’ medical records to make it look like they received more care than they did. When she refused, she was fired, she said. Heather Hunter, a spokeswoman for Brookdale, said, “We have detailed policies in place to ensure compliance with CMS reporting rules, and we are not aware of any instance where inaccurate or false information was submitted by any of our communities outside of the confines of the CMS rules.” Johnson’s incision began to fester. In November 2017, a physical therapist noticed that it “appeared open and presented with discoloration around incisions.” She alerted the nursing staff, records show, but it took six days before anyone treated the wound. When Johnson went to an outside doctor, her wound was infected, medical records show. The doctor sent her to the hospital. The infection left her unable to move. Her muscles atrophied. Hunter didn’t comment on what happened to Johnson. “While The New York Times has the right to print unproven allegations from one side of a lawsuit seeking monetary damages, we choose not to litigate unsubstantiated facts in the press,” she said. Johnson now lives at home. She used to manage the kitchen at a local homeless shelter; now she can’t walk or even stand. She said she spends about six hours a day in front of the television, waiting for her husband to get back from work. She misses cooking sloppy joes for her six grandchildren. “I wouldn’t send my dog there,” Johnson said of Brookdale. “That five-star rating is garbage.” Overmedicating Patients Medicare began tracking nursing homes’ use of certain prescription drugs after the Health and Human Services inspector general found in 2011 that facilities were overusing antipsychotic drugs, which can be especially dangerous for older people. The ratings system now penalizes homes that overmedicate residents. According to court documents and interviews with nurses, administrators and government officials, nursing homes for years have underreported the number of residents on opiates and antipsychotics. On Dec. 12, 2017, Eunice Hill checked into a National Healthcare Corp. nursing home in Greenville, South Carolina, for what was supposed to be a short-term rehab stay after a nasty fall made it hard for her to walk. (National Healthcare, a publicly traded company, operates 75 facilities around the United States.) Hill’s daughter, Anne Brown, said she and her mother drew comfort from the facility’s five-star rating. That first day at the nursing home, staff gave Hill Haldol, a powerful antipsychotic, her medical records show. She was also given anti-anxiety medications every day for a week. That is not what National Healthcare told the government. At least four times a year, nursing homes are required to provide CMS “minimum data sets” for each patient, the equivalent of medical report cards that detail things like weight, medications and wounds. In Hill’s data set, National Healthcare said that she did not receive any antipsychotics and only got anti-anxiety drugs once. A National Healthcare spokeswoman declined to comment, citing a pending lawsuit that Hill’s daughter filed against the company. Hill, 93 and suffering from diabetes, started skipping meals, causing her blood sugar levels to go wild, according to her medical records. In late December, she was rushed to a hospital. Doctors found her kidneys were failing and that she was severely dehydrated. She died on Jan. 3, less than a month after she arrived at the National Healthcare home. Rape at Reo Vista At the Good Samaritan home in Albert Lea, Minnesota, a resident’s foot became infested with maggots in 2018 after her bandages were left on for days. At Dwelling Place in Dover, New Jersey, staff didn’t change residents’ ventilator tubing for more than a month last year, increasing the risk of infection. In both cases, government health inspectors determined that the nursing homes failed to keep their residents safe. Yet both earned five stars. The CMS rating system puts the greatest weight on in-person inspections; they are the starting point for the final star rating. But the exams do little to penalize homes with serious problems. At nearly 1,200 homes with five stars, inspectors over a three-year period identified at least one problem involving potential patient abuse, such as violence committed by staff or the failure to investigate injuries, The Times found. In 2019, health inspectors concluded that a nursing assistant at the Reo Vista home in San Diego had followed a resident who uses a wheelchair to her room from the kitchen, where she was getting a late-night sandwich. The employee pushed her on the bed and raped her, according to the inspection report. The report classified the attack as a “category F” violation, a low-level problem that caused potential, not actual, harm. That designation helped Reo Vista hold onto its perfect rating, which it trumpets on its website. “This former staff member’s actions do not reflect the values we hold at our facility that our overall five-star rating more accurately reflects,” said William Fredricksen, Reo Vista’s administrator. He said the home was using background checks and other means “to ensure that something like this never again occurs at our facility.” At 40 other five-star nursing homes, inspectors similarly determined that sexual abuse did not constitute actual harm or put residents in “immediate jeopardy,” The Times found. After a complaint in 2019, for example, inspectors found that a nursing assistant at Hickory Creek in Madison, Indiana, had barged into the bathroom while a resident was showering and groped her breasts. Hickory Creek kept its five stars. Hickory Creek officials didn’t respond to requests for comment. At Manor Care in Boca Raton, Florida, John Schulz, a 57-year-old resident with Alzheimer’s, was strangled to death by another resident in 2019. The state coroner ruled it a homicide. The death doesn’t appear in inspection records at all. The facility has a five-star rating. “The unfortunate incident was very isolated,” said Julie Beckert, a spokeswoman. She said staff responded “quickly and appropriately” to the strangulation. Not-So-Surprise Inspections In theory, health inspections can occur at any time, without notice. But The Times found that in 2019 about 70% of nursing homes increased their staff on the days that inspectors visited, compared with their typical staffing levels on that day of the week. On average, the homes added 25 hours of staff time — a roughly 8% increase — to their rosters on the day of the inspection. For more than 800 facilities, inspection day was the best-staffed day of the year. The odds of that happening randomly are virtually zero, suggesting that many homes are able to anticipate their inspection dates. When inspectors visited Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Florence, Alabama, on a Thursday in September 2019, the home recorded its highest level of staffing all year: 785 total hours worked by nurses and aides, 15% higher than other Thursdays that year. “We have absolutely no indication of when the inspectors are coming,” said Brian Scheri, the home’s administrator. In some cases, corruption was to blame. In 2017, a state health inspector in Florida pleaded guilty to accepting $500,000 in bribes for telling homes about future inspections. Fifteen years earlier, the head of Oklahoma’s health department pleaded guilty to similar charges. Nursing home staff and state-funded watchdogs said in interviews that hundreds of homes seemed to know in advance about the timing of inspections. “Every home seemed to get a tip and would roll out the red carpet,” said Tony Cisney, a former inspector responsible for visiting about a dozen homes in Kentucky. Outbreak The coronavirus hit America’s nursing homes harder than any other part of the country. Nearly one out of every 10 nursing home residents died from COVID-19. The pandemic laid bare the flaws in the government rating system. The state health inspections do little to penalize homes with poor records of preventing and controlling infections. From 2017 to 2019, The Times found, inspectors cited nearly 60% — more than 2,000 — of the country’s five-star facilities at least once for not following basic safety precautions, like regular hand washing. Yet they earned top ratings. In San Bernardino, California, inspectors wrote up Del Rosa Villa for four different infection-control violations. It kept its five stars. Ninety residents at the 104-bed facility have contracted the coronavirus, and 13 have died. Del Rosa Villa officials didn’t respond to requests for comment. Life Care Centers of Kirkland, Washington, the first nursing home in the United States to have documented coronavirus cases, was found in 2019 to have weak infection controls, despite its five stars. State inspectors wrote it up for failing to “consistently implement an effective infection control program.” Thirty-nine of the facility’s residents have died from COVID-19. The home has 190 beds. Leigh Atherton, a Life Care spokeswoman, said that citation was the only lapse in infection control that inspectors had identified over 32 previous visits. She said the home quickly fixed the problem. Forty-One Deaths If the rating system worked as intended, it would have offered clues as to which homes were most likely to have out-of-control outbreaks and which homes would probably muddle through. That is not what happened. The Times found that there was little if any correlation between star ratings and how homes fared during the pandemic. At five-star facilities, the death rate from COVID-19 was only half a percentage point lower than at facilities that received lower ratings. And the death rate was slightly lower at two-star facilities than at four-star homes. A facility’s location, the infection rate of the surrounding community and the race of nursing home residents all were predictors of whether a nursing home would suffer an outbreak. The star ratings didn’t matter. That is consistent with academic research. Eight recent studies found little relationship between a facility’s star rating and its COVID-19 infection and death rates. At Fulton Commons Care in East Meadow, New York, its five stars largely stemmed from its self-reported data, which researchers have found at times to be incorrect. The home reported only 11 instances of residents having serious falls between 2011 and 2015. The University of Chicago researchers, however, identified 40 falls for which residents were hospitalized. Similarly, Integra Med Analytics found that, at most, Fulton Commons was reporting to CMS one-third of its residents’ pressure ulcers. The research firm said the home deserved one star, not five. Fulton Commons officials did not respond to requests for comment. Fulton Commons stopped allowing visitors last March. Automated phone calls assured family members that the virus hadn’t infiltrated the home. Stasia Kochanowska died from COVID-19 on April 10. That same day, another resident, 88-year-old Adele Guyear, spoke to her daughter, Pamela Martin. Usually bubbly, Guyear now sounded terrified. She said her roommate had died from the virus. So had two women down the hall. And, Guyear told her daughter, she had a bad cough. Martin initially had been comforted by the home’s five-star rating. But during the pandemic she had struggled to get her phone calls returned. Now, hearing from her mother, Martin began to panic. She said she called the home and demanded that Guyear be sent to a hospital. There, she tested positive for COVID-19. Her mother survived, but she can’t breathe without supplemental oxygen, Martin said. On May 15, health inspectors cited Fulton Commons for having a deficient program for preventing and controlling infections. CMS classified the problem as causing “minimal harm or the potential for actual harm.” The facility kept its five stars. Forty-one Fulton Commons residents have died from COVID-19. “Knowing what I know now,” Martin said, “you’d have to be crazy to give this place a five-star rating.” — METHODOLOGY The New York Times’ analysis of the star system’s effectiveness was based in large part on data submitted to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS. The Times used data from January 2020, before the pandemic upended the industry and temporarily changed data-collection practices. The primary analysis examined the characteristics of homes with five-star ratings, including their staffing patterns and code violations. The core data set was from the Nursing Home Compare system. That included the most recent set of star ratings for each facility and the underlying metrics. To see how these ratings changed over time, The Times also examined quarterly ratings and metrics going back to 2015. The Times looked at all code violations reported in the three inspection cycles included in the January 2020 data. The analysis also incorporated nursing homes’ 2019 payroll data (daily logs of the hours worked by nurses, aides and administrators) and Medicare cost reports (financial statements that facilities submit to the government). The cost reports were used to examine the relationship between profitability and the star system. In addition, The Times used summary data provided by researchers who were granted access to individualized data on Medicare claims. By examining how often nursing home residents were admitted to hospitals after falls or complications from pressure ulcers, the researchers demonstrated the extent to which facilities underreported serious health incidents in data they submit for ratings purposes. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Investor questions for the Fed: rebound, inflation and yields

    A surge in bond yields, fears about rising inflation and a jump-forward in interest rate expectations will be top of mind for investors at this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) led by Chair Jerome Powell convenes on March 16-17, with a policy statement and fresh economic projections due to be released at the end of the meeting. Investors will be looking for signs of whether the U.S. central bank's outlook for the economy has changed due to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination program and other developments.

  • UAE Sheikh Lays Claim to Oil Cargo U.S. Says Is From Iran

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. attempt to prevent Iran exporting oil suffered a blow after a United Arab Emirates sheikh laid claim to a cargo that Washington seized and alleged is from the Islamic Republic.A company controlled by the Emirate of Fujairah’s ruler told a U.S. court that the roughly 2 million barrels of crude was originally from Iraq.Fujairah International Oil & Gas Corp., wholly owned by Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, said it’s an intermediary seller of the oil, according to a claim filed in a federal court in the District of Columbia.The case underscores the difficulty the U.S. faces as it tries to bar Iran from generating income from energy sales and pressure it into re-starting nuclear talks.While shipments of Iranian oil have slumped due to threat of U.S. penalties, they have picked in recent months, though their origin is often disguised. The main buyers are refiners in China.Washington alleges that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the IRGC-Quds Force -- both classified as terrorist organizations by the U.S. -- covertly shipped the oil abroad, relying on ship-to-ship transfers and falsified documents. Iran said the cargo belonged to the “private sector” and that its seizure was an “act of piracy.”“I’m sure that Iranian oil is continuing to flow,” said Iman Nasseri, managing director for the Middle East at consulting firm FGE. “Forging documents like bills of lading and others needed for trades is not that big a problem.”U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed that the two nations return to a 2015 international agreement under which Iran limited its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. His predecessor, Donald Trump, pulled the U.S. out of the accord in mid-2018 and tightened sanctions. Tehran says those must end before a new round of talks can begin.Tensions in the Middle East have also mounted recently due to a spate of attacks on ships and energy facilities. Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil-export terminal -- the world’s largest -- was attacked by drones and missiles earlier this month. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are supported by Iran, claimed the assault. Several tankers were targeted with mines in the Red Sea last year, while an Israeli-owned cargo vessel was struck by an explosion in the Persian Gulf in late February.FIOGC said that in June it bought the crude from an undisclosed Iraqi supplier, which presented bills of lading from Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO as proof of origin. FIOGC then stored the oil on a ship at the port of Fujairah, a major energy-trading hub on the UAE’s Gulf of Oman coast.Calls placed to SOMO on Sunday weren’t answered, while FIOGC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.​In October, FIOGC sold the oil to an unidentified Chinese buyer. Under the agreement, FIOGC was responsible for delivering the crude and chartered the supertanker Achilleas for the journey to China.The U.S. government moved to seize the cargo late last year after the Achilleas’ Greek owner, Capital Ship Management Corp., alerted authorities to the possibility it had unknowingly taken on Iranian crude, after believing it came from Iraq.Houston DischargeThe Achilleas rerouted to the U.S. and the crude was discharged in Houston this month. FIOGC claims it retains a financial stake in the cargo.The U.S. Department of Justice filed a legal case in early February to allow it to seize the oil.FIOGC was established last year to trade petroleum products. The use of floating storage facilities was “particularly important in 2020” because the coronavirus pandemic hammered demand for oil and traders ran out of space at onshore tanks, according to FIOGC’s court filing.Sheikh Hamad is also a member of the UAE’s Supreme Council, the country’s executive arm. The UAE is one of the U.S.’s closest allies in the region. It’s a federation of seven emirates including Fujairah, though Abu Dhabi is the capital and holds the most sway politically.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No. 3 Illinois beats No. 9 Ohio State to take Big Ten title

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) No. 3 Illinois accomplished one major goal. As the Fighting Illini celebrated their first Big Ten Tournament title since 2005 with a 91-88 overtime victory over No. 9 Ohio State on Sunday, they quickly turned the focus to their No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and the opportunity it presents. ''It was crazy, thinking about all the things we've accomplished and knowing how I came on my visit with coach (Brad) Underwood and I told him these are the things we can accomplish,'' Ayo Dosunmu said after being named the tourney's Most Outstanding Player.

  • Biden addresses calls for Cuomo to resign

    President Biden told reporters Sunday he'll wait for the outcome of an investigation into sexual harassment allegations leveled against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) before commenting on whether the governor should resign.Why it matters: The only Democratic figure who could likely persuade Cuomo to resign is Biden, per Axios' Jonathan Swan. Their friendship and political alliance dates back years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Cuomo has resisted calls to resign from lawmakers including Democratic leaders in New York like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. The governor denies all sexual misconduct claims leveled against him. New York Attorney General Letitia James is conducting an investigation into the sexual harassment allegations.What he's saying: Per a pool report, when asked by a reporter whether Cuomo should resign Biden said: "I think the investigation is under way and we should see what it brings us." Go deeper: Reading between Cuomo's linesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Grammys 2021: Beyoncé and Taylor Swift make history

    Beyoncé picks up a record-breaking 28th award, while Taylor Swift wins her third album of the year.

  • Noah Cyrus wore a cream gown with a giant fabric arch for the Grammy Awards

    Noah Cyrus' cream-colored Schiaparelli gown also had a plunging, scoop-style neckline and a floor-length skirt.

  • Jordan's health minister resigns after oxygen outage kills six

    Jordan's health minister resigned on Saturday (March 13) after six people died following an oxygen outage in a hospital treating coronavirus patients.Police were deployed to hold back angry relatives, state media said.The oxygen failure earlier on Saturday hit intensive care, maternity, and coronavirus wards in the new Salt government hospital west of the capital Amman.A government spokesman said Prime Minister al Khasawneh (pron al kas-ahnay) asked the country's Health Minister to resign over the accident.The government said initial investigations showed the six deaths were caused by a one-hour disruption in oxygen to the wards and that prosecutors were handling the case.Jordan's King Abdullah also later visited the hospital.Jordan is facing a spike in COVID-19 infections attributed mainly to the fast transmission of the British variant of the virus. It announced last week stricter measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and reimposed a full lockdown on Fridays.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • John Mayer trends on Twitter because fans say he shouldn't be at the Grammys due to his history of racism and misogyny

    The singer performed live with Maren Morris at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where Taylor Swift, who he allegedly treated terribly, made history.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

  • Self-styled evangelical prophet Jeremiah Johnson apologizes for predicting Trump's re-election and says he's dismantling his ministry

    The pro-Trump evangelist has publicly apologized for his prophecy that Trump would be re-elected in 2021.