Russia gives arms seized from Ukraine to Hamas, allegedly plotting large-scale ruse, Ukraine’s intel says

Russian intelligence services are conducting a campaign to discredit Ukraine in the Middle East and want to use the Islamist Hamas movement's attack on Israel as a large-scale provocation, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence service or HUR said on Oct. 9.

Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency has already handed over to Hamas terrorists trophy weapons captured during the fighting in Ukraine that were made in the United States and the European Union, Ukrainian military intelligence said.

Further, the Kremlin wants to spread fakes accusing the Ukrainian military of allegedly selling Western weapons to militants on a regular basis. As part of this campaign, they are to become the basis for a series of "exposés" and "investigations" in the Western media, HUR writes.

To appear more convincing, the Russian special services want to use some statements of the traitor from the Ukrainian Border Guard Service, Senior Lieutenant Ruslan Syrovyi, who recently fled to Moscow.

"Another provocation of the enemy is aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the complete cessation of military assistance to our country from Western partners," HUR concluded.

The war in Israel – What is known

Large-scale hostilities in Israel began on Oct. 7. Hamas has repeatedly targeted the country with rockets. Armed Palestinian militants invaded southern Israel, killing people and taking hostages.

As a result, nearly 700 people have lost their lives in Israel. Over 100 have been taken hostage byPalestinian militants, and video evidence shows some of them have been murdered.

It was revealed on Oct. 8 that Palestinian militants on Oct. 7 may have killed approximately 240 people at an electronic music festival near the Kibbutz Re’im, 30 kilometers from the Gaza Strip. Efforts are currently underway to identify the bodies of the murdered festivalgoers.

In response to the Hamas attack, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Swords of Iron, striking the Gaza Strip. During the night of Oct. 8, Israel announced the restoration of control over the majority of the populated areas that had been penetrated by Palestinian militants.

Israel’s Cabinet declared a state of war for the first time since 1973, and the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has warned that the war would be long and challenging. He called on the Gazans to "get out immediately because he would bring the full force of the Israeli military against the Gaza Strip's Hamas."

On Oct. 9, the IDF announced that it had regained control of all settlements bordering Gaza.

More than 700 people have been killed in Israel, including two Ukrainians. There is evidence of the possible death of three more. Also, according to media reports, several Americans have been killed. The U.S. military is moving a carrier strike group and military aircraft closer to Israel, and will immediately begin supplying the state with ammunition and other military aid.

