Russia gradually being overtaken by neighboring country, says top security official

“Today we see that one neighboring country is gradually bringing Russia under its control, since it has its own interests,” he said.

“This is a very dangerous trend for the world and for us.”

According to Danilov, Russia may have new “owners” in the future. However, he refused to specify whether the country he was referring to was China.

“The longer the war continues, the more likely Russia will become a colony of one of the countries neighboring it,” the security official added.

U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal reported on Dec. 14 that China’s leader Xi Jinping had instructed his government to forge stronger economic ties with Russia.

The plan includes increasing Chinese imports of Russian oil, gas and farm goods, more joint energy partnerships in the Arctic and increased Chinese investment in Russian infrastructure, such as railways and ports, the advisers say.

Later on Dec. 25, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi confirmed that Beijing would “deepen strategic mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation” with Russia.



