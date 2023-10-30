Russia grants occupied lands in Luhansk Oblast to its subject Tatarstan

The Kremlin has placed the Sievierodonetsk-Lysychansk-Rubizhne agglomeration under the complete control of its federal subject, the Republic of Tatarstan.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Details: A delegation from Tatarstan, headed by its Prime Minister Alexei Pesoshin, paid an illegal visit to the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

They paid particular attention to the city of Lysychansk.

They claimed that they would implement showcase projects that would demonstrate "infrastructure recovery" and construction.

The local occupying administrations are providing workers arriving from this region with housing that they have deemed "mismanaged".

Meanwhile, Tatarstan is overseeing a programme to re-educate local youth.

The NRC reported that about 200 children were taken to the Zarechye camp in the city of Kazan (Tatarstan) in October.

Along with activities aimed at altering their national identity, digital competitions (a combination of virtual gaming environments and real physical games) were also held there. The children may be recruited to drone control units on the battlefield later on.

Tatarstan will also finance setting up testing centres under the Ready for Work and Defence (RWD) programme. This is a modern Russian form of sports and paramilitary youth education with a mandatory propaganda component and campaigning for recruitment to paramilitary organisations such as the Yunarmiya or the youth activists under Putin's United Russia party [Yunarmiya is a Russian youth military-patriotic military organisation. Members of the Yunarmiya are trained to handle various types of weapons, taken on field trips to military units, as well as subjected to propaganda promoting pro-Kremlin ideology. It is often compared to the youth organisations of the Hiltlerjugend in Nazi Germany and the Soviet Pioneers and Komsomol – ed.].

Earlier, the Kremlin transferred control of temporarily occupied Donetsk to the faction of Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.

