Russia has had no losses since 24 February Putin

IRYNA BALACHUK — WEDNESDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:43

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the Russian Federation has lost nothing.

Source: Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti, citing Putin's speech at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on 7 September

Quote from Putin: "I am sure that the Russian Federation has lost nothing since 24 February, but the main achievement is the strengthening of our sovereignty.

Russia is a sovereign state, and we will always protect our national interests by pursuing an independent policy."

Details: The president of the aggressor country also added that Russia "will entirely fulfil its duty to protect the Donbas", and "will become stronger externally and internally."

In addition, Putin is confident that it is impossible to isolate Russia, since "the country, using its natural competitive advantages, will continue to increase its transport potential, expand the network of roads and railways, build new approaches to sea terminals and increase their capacity."

He insists that Russia is quite capable of providing itself with natural resources.

According to Putin, the Far Eastern Federal District plays a significant role in this, being the most important supplier of oil, natural gas, coal, metals, lumber and aquatic bioresources to both the domestic market and foreign partners.

At the same time, Putin believes that the West throws everything into the furnace "in the notorious name of unity."

Quote from Putin: "The achieved level of industrial development in Europe, the quality of people's lives, socio-economic stability – all of this is thrown into the sanctions’ furnace, spent on instructions from Washington in the name of the notorious Euro-Atlantic unity, and sacrificed to preserve the dictatorship of the United States in world affairs."

Details: According to the president of the aggressor country, in the spring, many foreign corporations announced their withdrawal from Russia, and today "one by one, jobs and production facilities in Europe itself are being closed."

Putin is sure that one of the reasons for this is "the severance of business ties with Russia," saying that "EU authorities deprive European enterprises of energy resources, raw materials, and sales markets."

He also accused the United States of undermining the foundations of the global economic order. And he added that "the West seeks to preserve the world order from which it benefits, according to the rules it invented."

For reference: The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on 5-8 September, at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island in Vladivostok.

