Russia to Halt Bond Issuance for Rest of 2022, Siluanov Says

Kira Zavyalova
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Russia will halt bond auctions for the remainder of 2022 due to prohibitive borrowing costs, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted as saying by Izvestia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We do not plan to go to the local market or foreign markets this year,” Siluanov told the Russian outlet. “It makes no sense because the borrowing cost would be cosmic.”

With Russia under financial and economic sanctions by the U.S. and allied countries, the cost of insuring Russia’s government debt surged last week to signal a record 99% chance of default within the year after the Finance Ministry paid some of its dollar bonds with rubles.

Russia has sold 128 billion rubles in local-currency government bonds, known as OFZ, this year, according to Finance Ministry data. Plans had called for 700 billion rubles in sales in the first quarter.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says He Expects New War Front in EastCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv, the latest in a number of leaders traveling to the city to meet Presiden

  • Ex-Goldman Banker Rolled Dice on U.S. Trial at Lawyer’s Urging

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng was in a squalid prison in Southeast Asia for his role in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal when his New York lawyer gave him a way out.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says He Expects New War Front in EastCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsNations Eye Modern Arms f

  • Wall Street Banks Weigh Bond Sales in Race to Beat Rising Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Earnings season is gearing up again, and that usually means debt issuance from the nation’s largest banks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says He Expects New War Front in EastCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleApril tends to be the second-h

  • S&P cuts Russia's foreign currency rating to 'selective default'

    S&P on Saturday lowered Russia's foreign currency ratings to "selective default" on increased risks that Moscow will not be able and willing to honor its commitments to foreign debtholders. Facing waves of sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, Russia could face its first sovereign external default in over a century after it made arrangements to make an international bond repayment in rubles this week, even though the payment was due in dollars. S&P said in a statement it understood that Russia had made coupon and principal payments on dollar-denominated Eurobonds in rubles on Monday.

  • Inside the implosion at the checkout startup Fast, as told by leaked screenshots, former employees, and investors

    In Insider Weekly: Behind the scenes of the implosion at the Stripe-backed startup Fast, The New York Times' new Twitter policy, and Cold War 2.0.

  • Russia's massacres in Ukraine, and prosecuting war crimes

    Investigators have already begun compiling masses of evidence of war crimes committed against Ukrainian civilians by Russian forces. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Ambassador Beth Van Schaack, and with Richard Goldstone (chief prosecutor for the international tribunal that convicted Serbian leaders for ethnic cleansing in Bosnia in the 1990s), about the pursuit of justice, and whether Russian President Vladimir Putin himself might face indictment and arrest for war crimes.

  • Zhenro Doesn’t Make $20.4 Million of Bond Interest Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says He Expects New War Front in EastCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleZhenro Properties Group Ltd. said it was unable to pay interest on two dollar bonds before a grace period ended Saturday and warned it mi

  • Smith: America's epicenter shifts to Georgia. The world's epicenter remains in America

    Columnist Perry Smiths talks about the epicenters of various fields before addressing America's place in the world.

  • The Memo: Bad economic news haunts Democrats ahead of midterms

    President Biden and other Democrats are confronting a stark truth — they’re getting blamed for what’s bad in the economy and getting no credit for what’s good. The dynamic could spell electoral doom in November. The Democrats’ failure to get voters to recognize the upside of the economy is not for lack of trying. On…

  • Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Delta, TSMC, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    First quarter earnings season begins with big bank earnings, March inflation data comes out, and the market is closed on Friday.

  • No, seriously: Arkansas football picked to upset Alabama in 2022

    Arkansas over Alabama in 2022? One writer says that's not just a possibility.

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister: 'Ukraine won the battle for Kyiv. Now another battle is coming'

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, joins "Meet the Press" for an exclusive interview following Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv.

  • Ex-Goldman Sachs banker convicted on bribery and money laundering charges over role in $4.5 billion 1MDB fraud plot

    Roger Ng, 49, was head of investment banking in Malaysia. He was found guilty on all three counts relating to the 1MDB scandal.

  • Cleveland Fed's Mester says inflation elevated through 2023 but trajectory will fall - CBS

    Inflation will remain high this year and next even as the Fed moves steadily to lower the pace of price increases, Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said Sunday in an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation." The Fed is planning a steady series of interest rate increases this year and expects also to trim its holdings of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities as a second method for lifting the cost of credit to businesses and households. Mester, who has said she favors a more aggressive pace of rate increases than some of her colleagues, said she was "optimistic" the current economic expansion and strong job market would continue despite tighter monetary policy.

  • Chuck Todd on US policy towards Ukraine, Russia conflict

    “Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss what American support for Ukraine will look like as Russia’s war continues. Todd questions if U.S. policy could change regarding providing weapons for Ukraine. Todd asks, “If we see more atrocities, do we stay on the sidelines?”

  • Bitcoin 2022 Miami: Mining Gets Its Moment Under the Sun

    The mining industry took up plenty of space and mindshare at Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, with one participant calling it “a real deal center.”

  • Stocks Set for Steady Open; Euro Up on French Vote: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks look set for a steady start Monday as investors weigh the implications of elevated inflation, while the euro gained on Emmanuel Macron’s lead in the first round of the French presidential election.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says He Expects New War Front in EastCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid Spre

  • Keep a Lid on Social Security Taxes and Medicare Costs. Consider Roth IRA Conversions.

    Financial pros say savers early in retirement, young workers, and people between jobs might want to consider converting tax-deferred savings in 401(k)s to a Roth IRA to limit a variety of higher tax situations.

  • Oil prices edge lower in early trading

    As of 2202 GMT, Brent crude fell 38 cents to $102.40 a barrel while U.S. crude lost 16 cents to $98.18. Last week, Brent dropped 1.5% while U.S. West Texas Intermediate slid 1%. Member nations of the International Energy Agency (IEA) will release 60 million barrels over the next six months, with the United States matching that amount as part of its 180 million barrel release announced in March.

  • ‘Criminal and evil’: White House doubles down on condemning Russian attacks

    National security adviser calls brutal attacks, including missile strike on rail station, war crimes but avoids calling it genocideUkraine – live coverage Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House, on 4 April. Photograph: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock The White House has doubled down on its condemnation of Russian targeting of Ukrainian civilians as war crimes, describing recent events including a missile strike on a rail