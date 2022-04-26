Russia Warns Poland It Must Pay Up for Its Gas in Rubles Today

(Bloomberg) -- Russia told Poland it must pay up -- today and in Russian rubles -- for its gas, in a sharp escalation in the standoff between Moscow and Europe over energy supplies.

European gas prices surged as much as 17%.

Hours after a Polish news outlet reported that Russia had cut off the gas to Poland, Gazprom PJSC said payment was due today. It didn’t say what would happen if payment wasn’t made but President Vladimir Putin has previously warned that supplies would be halted if his terms weren’t met.

Moscow and Europe are locked in a standoff over how gas should be paid for and the risk of a cutoff has been looming for weeks. The Kremlin has said that gas must be bought in rubles but the European Union considers that would breach sanctions -- and also strengthen Putin’s hand unacceptably.

Poland, which has been vociferous in its calls for harsher measures against Russia over the war in Ukraine, has made clear it won’t pay in rubles. It reiterated that position on Tuesday.

The Polish government didn’t confirm the report in Onet.pl, but said it has enough gas in storage. The gas system operator said it was ready for potential cuts. The Climate Ministry will hold a briefing later this evening.

Late April and May is when the first payments in rubles are due to be made -- and European officials and executives are trying to figure out how best to respond. Europe is hugely dependent on Russian gas, and has so far mostly shielded energy from sanctions.

The portal said the information was confirmed by Polish government officials as well as representatives of the country’s dominant gas company PGNiG SA. Interfax reported separately that Poland has not received natural gas from the east via the Yamal-Europe highway since the early morning of April 26, citing data from gas operators.

Poland is ready for potential cuts in gas deliveries and consumers won’t experience shortages on Tuesday, Iwona Dominiak, a spokesperson for the country’s gas system operator Gaz System, told Bloomberg. She said the operator isn’t party to PGNiG’s gas supply contract with Russia’s Gazprom and can’t comment on the Onet.pl report.

Separate data from the Polish operator show that orders for Russian gas for Wednesday from Belarus to Poland have slumped to almost zero. That’s an indication of what clients plan to ship and doesn’t necessarily reflect actual flows.

The zloty also fell after the report.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.