Air-raid sirens blare in Kyiv as Russian retaliates, hammers region with Iranian drones: Live updates

Russian bombs delivered by Iranian-built drones hammered the Kyiv region Thursday as Ukraine's capital again took the brunt of Russian President Vladimir Putin's deadly wrath.

The attack comes three days after damaging missile strikes that marked the first assault on the city since the early days of the war, when Russia's march to Kyiv was driven back by Ukrainian forces.

"Another attack by kamikaze drones on critical infrastructure facilities," the deputy head of the presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram. "The relevant services are already ... documenting the consequences of shelling. Do not neglect safety, stay in shelters during alarms!"

Bombing of cities in the south and east of the country had become routine during the seven months since Russia's invasion began, but Kyiv in north-central Ukraine had seen relative normalcy since March. That changed dramatically after an explosion on the Russian-built Crimean bridge Saturday curtailed vehicle and rail traffic – and embarrassed Putin's government. Missiles rained down in cities across Ukraine in retaliatory strikes Monday.

Other developments

► NATO Defense Ministers gathered in Brussels for the second day of talks to assess the situation in Ukraine after the alliance committed on Wednesday to deliver more air defense supply to the country.

►The Lithuanian government announced a new military aid package for Ukraine that includes winter clothes along with armored cars, thermal imagers, drones and other equipment.

►The Ukraine military estimates more than 63,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded thus far in the war. Russia has released no figures and Ukraine does not announce its own losses.

Front row from left, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. Secretary for Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar pose during a group photo of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Oct. 13, 2022. The ministers were convening in Brussels for the second day of talks to assess the situation in Ukraine.

Ukraine gets $1.3 billion from IMF

The International Monetary Fund provided Ukraine $1.3 billion in additional emergency financing for "the budget's priority needs," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Thursday. "Grateful to our partners for their unwavering support," Shmyhal said on Twitter.

The IMF has given Ukraine $2.7 billion since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. The fund will shortly begin work with Ukraine on “preparing a special new program that will start next year," Shmyhal said.

Britain to provide missiles for US anti-aircraft systems

Britain said Thursday that it will provide missiles for advanced NASAM anti-aircraft systems that the Pentagon plans to send to Ukraine. It’s also sending hundreds of additional aerial drones for information gathering and logistics support, plus 18 more howitzer artillery guns.

“These weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defense alongside the U.S. NASAMS," U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

