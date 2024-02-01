Russia in for hard winter as Ukraine’s intel chief hints at major strikes on targets inside Russia

Ukraine is looking to ramp up significant attacks on infrastructure sites inside Russia, Ukraine’s Intelligence Chief, Kyrylo Budanov, said on Jan. 31.

While admitting that attacks could intensify, Budanov declined to confirm or deny Ukraine’s involvement in strikes on Russia’s critical infrastructure.

Budanov hinted at a strategic plan targeting key Russian military and infrastructure objects.

Russian citizens may then see the “real picture”, with oil depots ablaze and industrial buildings damaged.

A drone fell on the "Nevsky Mazut" oil refinery in Saint Petersburg, causing a fire and damage, said reports on Jan. 31.

It is believed the drone struck the facility directly, confirmed NV sources in Ukrainian intelligence, while Russia claims to have intercepted the UAV with a C-400 complex, with drone debris striking the facility.



