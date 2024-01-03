Russia to be held to account for war crimes – Josep Borrell

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, has said in the wake of the new large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine on 2 January that Russia will be held accountable for its war crimes.

Source: Borrell on Twitter (Х), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Borrell said Russia had begun the new year by launching over 1,000 missiles and drones at Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities, targeting civilians, and destroying residential areas and life-supporting infrastructure.

Quote: "Russia will be held to account for its war crimes. We stand with Ukraine."

Background:

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the Russians had launched 99 missiles of various types on the night of 1-2 January 2024, 72 of which were destroyed.

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, is waiting for Western countries to react and take decisive measures after another large-scale Russian attack.

European Council President Charles Michel believes that Russia's latest large-scale attacks on Ukraine prove that Moscow is not interested in any peace talks.

