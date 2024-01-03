‘Russia will be held to account for its war crimes’ - EU top diplomat

Consequences of the attack of the Russian Federation on Kyiv on January 2, 2024

Russia will be held responsible for its war crimes against Ukraine, Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said on X (Twitter) on Jan. 2.

This statement comes in the wake of Russia’s recent massive missile and drone attacks on Ukraine.

“Russia started the new year by shooting over a hundred of missiles and drones at Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities, targeting civilians, destroying residential neighborhoods and life-supporting infrastructure,” Borrell wrote.

Russia launched drone attacks at several regions of Ukraine in the first wave of a mass attack on Dec. 29. 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers launched several missiles, including ballistic Kinzhals, at Ukrainian cities including Kyiv and Kharkiv in the second wave of the attack.

The invaders launched a new massive missile attack on Ukraine in several waves on the night of Jan. 1-2. Russia used more than 130 means of destruction: 35 Shahed drones at night, and 99 rockets in the morning, including X-101/X-555/X-55 from Tu-95 bombers, Kinzhal ballistic missiles from MiG-31Ks, Kalibr missiles from the sea, and Iskander-type missiles - M/S-300/S-400 from the north.

Ukraine’s Air Defense and Defense Forces destroyed all 35 Shaheds and 72 out of 99 missiles, including all 10 Kinzhals, all three Kalibrs, and 59 out of 70 X-101/X-555/X-55 missiles.

At least five people were killed in Russia’s terrorist attack, with more than 130 injured.

The Russian attack resulted in numerous fires and destruction in nine of ten districts in the capital. Fires broke out in several residential buildings. A high-rise building in Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv was the most significantly affected. An 86-year-old woman and one other person were killed, and at least 49 people were injured.

The attack caused power and water outages, with DTEK later confirming that power had been restored for 250,000 Kyivans.

Russia also struck the center of Kharkiv. At least one person was killed, and 52 were injured, including six children aged 6 to 13 years.

