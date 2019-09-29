Russia has hidden the details of a handful of nuclear accidents since the 1950s — here's what we know about them

REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/Files





The Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster was followed by three days of silence from the Soviet government. When officials did make a statement, they reported that the situation was "stabilized."

Russia has tried to keep the details of other nuclear incidents hidden as well, including an explosion that killed seven people in August.

Here's what we know about a handful of Russia's nuclear accidents.

It's no coincidence that many details of Chernobyl are still shrouded in mystery.

Since the Soviet Union began developing nuclear technology in 1943, Russia's government has tried to keep the details about that meltdown and a handful of nuclear accidents quiet. In some cases, details haven't emerged until decades later.

Some disasters, like Chernobyl, have been related to nuclear power, while others involved military tests or atomic bombs. One nuclear event was only detected after scientists observed radiation in the air.

Chernobyl was the worst nuclear accident of all time, but Soviet officials reported afterward that the "radiation situation" was "stabilized."

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

On April 26, 1986, the core of a reactor opened at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, sending plumes of radioactive material into the air. The toxic fumes contaminated the local vegetation and water supply near Pripyat, a Ukrainian city that was once part of the Soviet Union. But locals didn't know that at the time.

After three days of silence, the official Soviet statement following the accident was that the "radiation situation" near the plant had been "stabilized."

"Rumors are a little exaggerated. It is not a catastrophe. It is an accident," the deputy minister for civil aviation, Mikhail Timofeev, told reporters.

Today, scientists estimate that tens of thousands of people were severely affected by Chernobyl, perhaps even hundreds of thousands. The International Atomic Energy Agency has estimated that 4,000 people will eventually die from cancer as a result of the disaster. But Russia's official death count remains 31.







Details of a 1957 explosion at the Mayak nuclear facility didn't emerge until decades later.

Denis Sinyakov/Reuters

In 1957, a waste tank exploded at the Mayak nuclear facility in Russia, releasing around 2 million curies of radioactive waste into the air. The explosion exposed at least 22 villages to radiation, and is now considered the world's third-worst nuclear accident, behind Fukushima and Chernobyl.

But details of the incident were sparse until 1992, when government records were declassified after the fall of the Soviet Union. As late as 1982, a US technical report still referred to the disaster as "alleged."