Russia High-Wire Act to Avoid Default Looks Increasingly Fraught

(Bloomberg) -- Some payments arrived on time. Others hit several days late. And an increasing number are getting stuck in a web of financial intermediaries that are struggling to comply with international sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies.

A month since the country’s invasion of Ukraine, investors are starting to realize just how narrow the path is for Russia -- and some of its biggest corporations -- to avoid default. That’s casting a pall over a country that was once a darling of emerging-market investors and now looks set to lose 15 years of economic gains by the end of 2023, according to one estimate.

“The longer this goes on the uglier it is likely to get,” said Lee Buchheit, a sovereign debt expert who advised Russia and dozens of other countries on debt restructuring. “Putin has put the Russian Federation in a situation where it is a pariah diplomatically, economically and even socially in most of the world. Is he really going to lose a lot of sleep thinking that he has stained his external debt record? I don’t think so.”

The Russian government has so far managed to make coupon payments on three of its Eurobonds, including one due this week, although not without some delays.

Yet on Friday Russia’s National Settlement Depository said operations via Clearstream, one of the biggest clearinghouses in the world, haven’t been going through since Thursday, when its account was blocked. That makes it unclear how the sovereign will get payments on certain bonds to foreign investors.

Russian companies whose owners have been hit by sanctions have already hit roadblocks, in spite of showing every intention to pay.

Severstal, a steel and mining company majority owned by Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov -- who is sanctioned in the EU and the U.K. but not in the U.S. -- inched closer to a default after Citigroup Inc. blocked a coupon payment whose grace period expired on Wednesday.

A payment from Evraz, another steel and mining company in which billionaire Roman Abramovich has a stake, has reached the paying agent after being initially blocked by Societe Generale SA. Abramovich is similarly subject to sanctions in the EU and the U.K. but not the U.S.

Other companies including natural gas giant Gazprom and Russian Railways have payments due this month.

“The trading system is breaking down,” Robert Koenigsberger, chief investment officer at Gramercy Funds Management said in a webcast this week. “It is more likely than not that we will see a default in Russia.”

Companies in countries from Slovakia to Turkey have also started to feel the financial impact of the conflict, especially if they have direct exposure to Russia. Emerging market corporate debt has lost $49 billion in value over the past month alone, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The value destruction has been quite immense for investors,” said Anthony Kettle, an emerging-markets portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset Management. “As a consequence to all this, value probably looks good in EM, but it is a reminder of the tail risk events that can occur.”

Sanctions and varying interpretations of sanctions by the financial intermediaries along the payment chain have led bondholders to run daily checks with their back office and custodians to confirm whether funds have been received.

Citigroup is the paying agent for about four dozen bonds tied to Russian companies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. While some -- including Gazprom and Norilsk Nickel -- have successfully made coupon payments in recent days, others have seen payments stall. In addition to Severstal, Citigroup has blocked a $19.3 million interest payment sent by EuroChem Group.

In yet another twist, search engine provider Yandex is at risk of default because its debt is convertible into shares that have been suspended as part of the sanctions, which has led the company to hire restructuring advisers.

Still, some investors are beginning to spot pockets of value in Russian bonds as interest payments, for the most part, continue to be made, especially in nearer-term maturities.

“The willingness of the Russian corporate and sovereign borrowers to pay coupons and service their debt is encouraging,” said Persella Ioannides, a portfolio manager at MeritKapital, a money manager with emerging markets investments. “Moves by the central bank of Russia and the Kremlin to support the ruble will also help cashflows.”

Others see the potential for a domino effect where investors want out, traders step back from facilitating transactions and the settlement system fails.

“We don’t think investing in Russia makes any sense here at all,” said Koenigsberger.

