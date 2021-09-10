Russia Says More Tightening Possible After Modest Rate Hike

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

A smaller-than-forecast rate hike doesn’t mean the Russian central bank is turning dovish with inflation at its fastest pace in half a decade.

While Friday’s quarter-point increase marks a return to more standard rate moves after July’s 100 basis point hike, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said it’s not a given that the next rate raise will end the central bank’s tightening cycle. Ultimately, the key rate could be taken above 7% in several steps in order to get inflation back to the regulator’s target, she said.

“The situation could develop in such a way that it may take more than one further increase to return inflation to 4%,” Nabiullina told a press conference after the decision. “In that sense, you could say our message has become somewhat harsher.”

Nabiullina has now boosted rates by a total of 250 basis points this year -- one of the most aggressive tightening paths in emerging markets. As she tackles an inflation rate that accelerated to 6.7% in August, she must weigh data that suggest Russia’s economic recovery is faltering, as well as price pressures from 700 billion rubles ($9.6 billion) of pre-election spending by the government.

Sixteen economists in a Bloomberg survey of 44 correctly forecast Friday’s move, while 27 expected a bigger move and one expected no change.

What our economists say:

“A cautious rate hike has come with a hawkish signal. The central bank appears willing to go further, which sets up another quarter-point move in October.”

--Scott Johnson, Bloomberg Economics

For the full report, click here

Ten-year bonds erased declines after the decision, leaving the yield down one basis point at 7.01%. The ruble kept its advance, trading up 0.2% against the dollar and heading for a third day of gains as crude oil rose and most emerging-market currencies advanced. Forward-rate agreements pointed to 32 basis points of tightening in the coming three months.

Inflation is set to accelerate further and peak in September at 6.9%, before slowing to about 6% by the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst Clemens Grafe.

“Given high inflation expectations, the balance of risks for inflation is tilted to the upside,” the central bank said in its statement.

