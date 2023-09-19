Russia hit Kostiantynivka with S-300 missile on 6 September

The investigation conducted by Ukraine’s Security Service has said that on 6 September 2023, the Russian occupiers hit the market in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, with an S-300 missile.

Source: Ukraine’s Security Service in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Ukraine’s Security Service is investigating another war crime conducted by Russia, where the Russians attacked a market in Kostiantynivka on 6 September of this year.

The investigation is carried out under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

The investigation indicates that the enemy hit this civilian target from a S-300 missile system. In particular, the identified missile fragments found at the scene prove this."

Details: This is how Ukraine’s Special Service commented on The New York Times’ article about the attack on Kostiantynivka on 6 September being a "tragic mishap" caused by the fall of a Ukrainian missile and not by Russian shelling.

Ukraine’s Security Service noted that the investigation is examining a number of other materials that indicate the involvement of Russian forces in this shelling.

Ukraine’s Security Service added that the pre-trial investigation is ongoing as of now, and a number of examinations have been appointed to establish all the circumstances of this war crime.

Background:

On 6 September, the Ukrainian authorities reported that the Russian military had attacked the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. It was reported that 16 people were killed and 33 were wounded.

The New York Times, based on the results of its own investigations, said the attack on the market in the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 6 September was a "tragic mishap" caused by the fall of a Ukrainian missile and not by Russian shelling. The NYT journalists also reported that the size of the impact hole and of the fragments found at the scene corresponds to the size and shape of one weapon in particular, which is the 9M38 missile launched by the Buk air defence system.

A Ukrainska Pravda source clarified that the Ukrainian Air Force did not use Buk air defence systems that day.

The Department of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom) urged the media to wait for the results of the official investigation into the missile attack on the market in the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

