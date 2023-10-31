Russia hits energy facility in front-line Ukrainian region causing blackouts

Russian forces struck a thermal power plant in one of Ukraine’s front-line regions late on Oct. 30, the country’s largest private energy company DTEK reported on Oct. 31.

The attack significantly damaged the DTEK facility's equipment, causing electricity and water supply cut-offs in a nearby settlement, the company wrote. No casualties were reported.

DTEK did not specify which region was targeted.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that Russian troops shelled an energy facility in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of Oct. 30.

DTEK added that its employees were working to restore the energy and water supply to residents.

Russia has repeatedly attacked critical infrastructure across Ukraine since early October 2022, killing dozens of people and causing mass power outages across the country.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine's energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

As Ukraine braces for the inevitable uptick in Russian strikes against the energy grid in winter, preparations are being made to mitigate the damage and defend critical infrastructure.

