Russia hits thermal power plant

Russia struck one of DTEK, Ukraine's main energy producer, thermal power plants on the evening of 22 October; there were no casualties.

Source: DTEK press service

Quote: "The attack severely damaged the company's equipment. After the attack ended, the power engineers began to deal with its consequences."

Details: The company stressed that in the face of Russian attacks, it is continuing to do everything possible to maintain the reliable operation of the Ukrainian power system and is synchronising its actions with Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company.

Ihor Klymenko, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said that Russian forces attacked an infrastructure facility in Donetsk Oblast at about 22:00 on 22 October. The resulting fire was extinguished within hours by the State Emergency Service.

Background:

DTEK has developed a software product that will manage power outage schedules when they are applied and ensure that consumers are disconnected evenly.

Support UP or become our patron!