Russia hits Ukrainian apartment buildings in latest missile strikes

Russian missiles struck Ukraine’s second-largest city overnight, injuring at least 17 people, according to authorities.

Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov, in a post on Telegram, said the two strikes came from the Russian border region of Belgorod — about 50 miles from the Ukrainian city. The S-300 missiles damaged about 20 apartment buildings and a private medical institution, and 14 cars were destroyed, he wrote.

Of those injured in the attacks, he claimed 16 women — ages 38 to 90 — and a 31-year-old man were hurt. Most of the people were not critically injured, while two remain in serious condition, he added.

Rescuers evacuated 30 people from the buildings, Syniehubov said.

The surface-to-air missiles have been adapted by Russia to hit land targets and are cheaper to use than ballistic or cruise missiles, yet tend to be more inaccurate in a shorter range, The Associated Press reported.

Both Ukraine and Russia are looking to replenish their weapons as fighting slows along the front line in the winter, and turns to a long-range missile, drone and artillery strike offensive, the AP noted.

The news comes just weeks after Russia launched a record 90 drones over Ukraine on Jan. 1. Ukraine intercepted 87 of the 90 drones, but one killed a 15-year-old and wounded seven after it hit a residential building, according to previous reporting.

The AP also reported that Russia is ramping up its attacks, increasing civilian casualties in recent weeks. According to the United Nations, at least 100 people have been killed and nearly 500 injured in the wake of the strikes that took place in December.

Ukraine’s air force said it intercepted 19 out of 20 Russian drones overnight. The one drone injured three people and forced about 130 people to evacuate from an apartment building, per the AP.

There were also reports of artillery fire along the front line and in the port city of Kherson, where three people were injured and residential district were damaged.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed the attacks on Telegram.

The strikes come as Ukranian Presidenty Volodymyr Zelensky attends the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and attempts to rally support among world leaders for additional military aid for its war against Ukraine, as the conflict nears its second year.

The Associated Press contributed.

