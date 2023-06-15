Russia to hold elections in four Ukrainian provinces it's fighting to defend: Live updates

Even as it tries to defend the four Ukrainian provinces it claims to have annexed, the Kremlin is planning elections in those regions in less than three months, Russian state media reported Thursday.

“Elections in the new territories of the Russian Federation will take place on a single voting day on September 10, 2023,” Russia’s central election commission said in a Telegram post.

The decision was approved by Russia’s Defense Ministry and security service, according to head of elections Ella Pamfilova, who was quoted by the state-owned TASS news agency as saying, “For the first time, our new regions are holding elections together with the whole country.’’

Russia controls parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson provinces, which Moscow declared as its own after September 2022 referendums widely viewed as shams. Retaking those territories is a major goal of the Ukrainian counteroffensive now underway.

The Ukrainian military reported some progress in that regard Thursday,

“The enemy is trying with all his might to prevent the advance of our troops,’’ Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Telegram. “At the same time, the offensive continues in several directions, our defenders are gradually but surely moving forward and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.’’

Ukraine Special Operations Forces fire a 122mm howitzer D-30 toward Russian positions in Kherson region, Ukraine, on June 13, 2023.

Developments:

∎ Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 20 Iranian Shahed exploding drones Russia launched overnight but only one of four cruise missiles, the Ukrainian air force said. Industrial facilities in Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown, and an office building in Kherson city were damaged, officials said. No deaths were reported.

∎ The death toll from Tuesday's missile strikes in Kryvyi Rih is up to 13, two more than initially reported, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said. Two of the 36 people injured in attacks on a five-story residential building, a warehouse and other structures have since died.

∎ Australia’s Parliament passed legislation Thursday to prevent Russia from building a new embassy near Parliament House, citing threats of espionage and political interference.

∎ The feud between Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group of mercenaries, and Russian Defense Ministry leaders may come to a head July 1, the deadline for soldiers who are not part of country's regular army to sign contracts and join, the British Defense Ministry said. Prigozhin has said his fighters won't sign.

US officials ask nations supporting Ukraine for more help

Top U.S. defense officials urged their counterparts from about 50 supportive countries to “dig deep’’ in pursuit of military aid for Ukraine as it tries to dislodge entrenched Russian forces with a counteroffensive focused on the southeastern part of the country.

“I ask that the members of this contact group continue to dig deep to provide Ukraine with the air defense assets and munitions that it so urgently needs to protect its citizens,’’ Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a meeting of the U.S.-led body at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Among the nations stepping up is Canada, which pledged $500 million in defense funding, its “largest tranche of military aid’’ to Ukraine, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said.

Lloyd referred to the war, now in its 16th month with no end in sight, as a “marathon, not a sprint,’’ words echoed by Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“Ukraine has begun their attack and they are making steady progress,’’ Milley said. “This is a very difficult fight. It’s a very violent fight, and it will likely take a considerable amount of time at a high cost.’’

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Russia to hold elections in four regions