Russia to hold UN meeting on Ukraine kids taken to Russia

A damaged restaurant is seen after Russian shelling hit in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
EDITH M. LEDERER
·2 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia plans to hold an informal meeting of the U.N. Security Council in early April on what it said is “the real situation” of Ukrainian children taken to Russia, an issue that has gained the spotlight following the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes related to their abduction.

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told a news conference Monday that Russia planned the council meeting long before Friday’s announcement by the ICC. Russia holds the rotating presidency of the council in April.

The court said it was seeking Putin’s arrest because he “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of (children) and that of unlawful transfer of (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

The announcement of the warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, was welcomed by Ukraine as a first step toward accountability by Russia for crimes following its Feb. 14, 2022, invasion. It was dismissed by Moscow, which is not one of the 123 countries that are parties to the court, calling the action “legally void” and “outrageous.”

The announcement followed a report Thursday by the U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine that said there was evidence of the illegal transfer of hundreds of Ukrainian children to Russia.

The commission said both parents and children faced many obstacles in establishing contact, with the burden falling primarily on the children, with young children likely unable to make any contact. It concluded that the forced deportations “violate international humanitarian law, and amount to a war crime.”

The Ukrainian government claims 16,221 children have been taken to Russia since the war began.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan was quoted by the Courthouse News Service as telling Russia during a conference of justice ministers from more than 30 countries in London on Monday: “Return the children, repatriate the children.”

Russia’s Nebenzia called the issue of the children “totally overblown” and said Moscow wants to explain at the Security Council meeting, around April 6, that they were taken to Russia “simply because we wanted to spare them of the danger that military activities may bring.”

Nebenzia was asked whether Russia planned on returning the children. “When conditions are safe, of course. Why not?" the Russian envoy replied.

Recommended Stories

  • Yemen warring parties agree prisoner swap as peace efforts accelerate

    Yemen's Huthi rebels and its internationally recognised government reached an agreement Monday to exchange more than 880 prisoners, the United Nations confirmed, while urging the two parties, at war since 2014, to continue talks.The latest agreement comes a year after the Huthis said they had agreed to a prisoner swap that would see 1,400 rebels freed in exchange for 823 pro-government fighters -- including 16 Saudis and three Sudanese nationals.

  • Xi meets 'dear friend' Putin, presents peace plan

    STORY: Xi is the first leader to meet the Russian president after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him on Friday over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia during its year-old invasion of Ukraine.China has released a broad 12-point proposal to solve the Ukraine crisis, while strengthening relations with Moscow.Kyiv and its Western allies say any truce would just buy Putin time to reinforce ahead of a planned Ukrainian counter-offensive, and that for Russia and China to uphold international law as they say they do, they must agree to Russia's withdrawal.

  • Roll out the red carpet for our favorite fashion trends from awards season 2023

    Here are our top trends from the 2023 awards season that we expect to see during wedding and prom season this year.

  • Russia defies Putin arrest warrant by opening its own case against ICC

    (Reuters) -Russia's top investigative body said on Monday it had opened a criminal case against the International Criminal Court prosecutor and judges who issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges. The move was a symbolic gesture of defiance, three days after the ICC accused Putin and his children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova of the war crime of deporting children from Ukraine to Russia.

  • Warren reacts to Trump's call for protests over possible arrest: 'No one is above the law'

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Sunday pushed back on former President Donald Trump over his call to protest his potential arrest related to paying the adult film star Stormy Daniels. "Let's be clear about what's going on here: No one is above the law, not even the former president of the United States, and if there has been an investigation, and that investigation should be allowed to go forward appropriately, if it's time to bring indictments, then they'll bring indictments," Warren said. In a statement on social media on Saturday, Trump claimed he would be arrested on Tuesday and that his supporters should protest.

  • World Baseball Classic: Trea Turner's grand slam launches Team USA into semifinals

    What a game for Team USA, which advanced to the final four of the World Baseball Classic.

  • Ukraine receives 8 Leopard 2 battle tanks and support vehicles from Norway

    The Norwegian Armed Forces announced the delivery of eight Leopard 2 tanks and four support vehicles to Ukraine. Source: This was stated in a message by the Norwegian Ministry of Defence, reports European Pravda The agency published a series of photos showing the delivery of military equipment from Norway to Ukraine.

  • Lawsuit: Ohio Ballot Board should have split abortion amendment into multiple issues

    Abortion opponents say the Ohio Ballot Board should have divided the proposed abortion amendment into multiple ballot issues.

  • Somebody wants the Bible removed from Davis County school libraries

    Since the passage of Utah’s “sensitive materials” law in 2022, Utah school districts have received dozens of requests for book reviews, mostly for books related to race or LGBTQ themes.

  • ICC pledged more aid to probe Ukraine crimes

    The International Criminal Court on Monday obtained pledges of financial and technical aid from over 40 countries to investigate crimes in Ukraine, three days after it issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.The ICC had issued arrest warrants for  Putin and his Commissioner for Children's Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.

  • US says China and Russia blocking UN action on North Korea

    The United States accused China and Russia on Monday of shielding North Korea from any action by the U.N. Security Council for its unprecedented spate of intercontinental ballistic missile launches, which violate multiple U.N. resolutions and jeopardize international aviation and maritime safety. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a council meeting that Chinese and Russian “obstructionism” was encouraging North Korea “to launch ballistic missiles with impunity” and advance its development of more sophisticated and dangerous weapons.

  • Freddie Steward had no chance of avoiding Hugo Keenan

    As a contest, Saturday’s game at the Aviva Stadium was effectively over when Freddie Steward, the England full-back, was shown a red card for contacting Hugo Keenan’s head late in the first half.

  • Monday evening news briefing: Russia and China 'share similar goals', Xi tells Putin

    Good evening. Xi Jinping has told Vladimir Putin that Russia and China "share similar goals" as the leaders commenced talks at the Kremlin. And the Bank of England and Brussels have rebuked the Swiss for forcing bond holders to bear the losses in the Credit Suisse rescue deal.

  • What N.Korean missile silos may mean for defense

    STORY: State media called Sunday's launch of the solid-fueled KN-23, a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM), the latest in the isolated country's recent series of missile tests, an element of drills simulating a nuclear counter-attack against the U.S. and South Korea.

  • Gloria Dea, 1st magician on Las Vegas Strip, dies at age 100

    Gloria Dea, touted as the first magician to perform on what would become the Las Vegas Strip in the early 1940s, has died. Dea died Saturday at her Las Vegas residence, said LaNae Jenkins, the director of clinical services for Valley Hospice, who was one of Dea’s caretakers. Dea also appeared in several movies in the 1940s and ’50s, including “King of the Congo,” starring Buster Crabbe, in 1952.

  • Only 22% of Americans Plan To Take the Standard Deduction, but Is Itemizing Actually Worth It?

    It's never a good idea to try to hide income from the government, but the goal every tax season is to try to reduce your taxable income by as much as humanly possible. The best legal way to do that is...

  • What Is ChatGPT, and How Does It Make Money?

    ChatGPT is a chatbot capable of understanding context and providing natural, fluid dialogue responses to prompts and queries.

  • Four soldiers killed at training centre in Chernihiv Oblast

    In Chernihiv Oblast, in the 169th Desna Training Centre named after Prince Yaroslav the Wise, an emergency occurred, as a result of which four soldiers were killed. Source: Desna Training Centre Quote: "Yesterday, on 18 March, an emergency occurred, as a result of which four servicemen were killed.

  • Trump DC hotel dispute with House Democrats lands at Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court is poised to decide if it will take up a case on whether Democratic lawmakers should be able to obtain documents related to former President Trump’s former D.C. hotel — a popular meeting place for GOP power-players during his administration that was a few blocks from the White House. The Democratic lawmakers…

  • Eva Longoria Revealed the Shocking Habit She Dropped After Becoming a Mom to Her Son Santiago

    Since welcoming her child in her 40s, Eva Longoria has been open about everything motherhood has taught her, from navigating difficult conversations to expanding their different types of playtime (our favorite is still the adorable kitchen playtime!) Most recently, she revealed the pesky habit she wasn’t able to break until she became the proud mama […]