Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for inclusive government

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia hosted talks on Afghanistan on Wednesday involving senior representatives of the Taliban and other factions, a round of diplomacy that underlines Moscow's clout.

Opening the talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that “forming a really inclusive government fully reflecting the interests of not only all ethnic groups but all political forces of the country” is necessary to achieve a stable peace in Afghanistan.

Russia had worked for years to establish contacts with the Taliban, even though it has designated the group a terrorist organization in 2003 and never took it of the list. Any contact with such groups is punishable under Russian law, but the Foreign Ministry has responded to questions about the apparent contradiction by saying that its exchanges with the Taliban are essential for helping stabilize Afghanistan.

The Soviet Union fought a 10-year war in Afghanistan that ended with its troops withdrawing in 1989. In recent years, Moscow has made a strong comeback as an influential power broker in international talks on Afghanistan, hosting the Taliban representatives and members of other factions for bilateral and multilateral meetings.

Unlike many other countries, Russia hasn’t evacuated its embassy in Kabul and its ambassador has maintained regular contacts with the Taliban after they took over the Afghan capital in August.

Lavrov in his opening speech at the conference commended the Taliban for their efforts to stabilize the situation in the country and ensure the operation of state structures.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that there must be no rush in officially recognizing the Taliban as the new rulers of Afghanistan, but emphasized the need to engage in talks with them.

At the same time, he emphasized the security challenges posed by the Islamic State group and other militants based in northern Afghanistan, and noted that drug trafficking from Afghanistan will continue to present a challenge.

Russia has vowed to provide military assistance to its ex-Soviet allies in Central Asia to help counter the threats, and held a series of joint drills in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan that neighbor Afghanistan.

Another sweeping military exercise in Tajikistan involving 5,000 troops, more than 700 military vehicles and combat jets has started this week.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sudan on the brink amid scramble for democracy

    A power-sharing deal between the military and civilians is under pressure with concerns of violence.

  • Taliban get aid promise but not recognition on eve of Moscow talks

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, China and Pakistan are willing to provide aid to Afghanistan, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, but Moscow said it was not yet ready to recognise the Taliban government. The promise of humanitarian aid and economic support came after talks between Russian, Chinese and Pakistani officials, who will be joined by representatives of Afghanistan's Islamist rulers at a meeting in Moscow on Wednesday. But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia was withholding recognition from the Taliban while waiting for them to fulfil promises they made when they took power, including on the political and ethnic inclusivity of the new government.

  • Flooding in Venice worsens off-season amid climate change

    After Venice suffered the second-worst flood in its history in November 2019, it was inundated with four more exceptional tides within six weeks, shocking Venetians and triggering fears about the worsening impact of climate change. The repeated invasion of brackish lagoon water into St. Mark’s Basilica this summer is a quiet reminder that the threat hasn't receded. Venice’s unique topography, built on log piles among canals, has made it particularly vulnerable to climate change.

  • IMF warns Afghanistan's economic slump will impact neighbours

    Afghanistan's economic turmoil will fuel a refugee crisis impacting nearby countries, the fund warned.

  • NYC Reaping Hudson Yards Dividends After Luxury Building Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Hudson Yards, a 45-square block district of office towers, luxury apartments and upscale shops on Manhattan’s far West Side, is paying down its tab with New York City’s taxpayers.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to

  • Taliban agree to new polio vaccination across Afghanistan

    U.N. agencies are gearing up to vaccinate all of Afghanistan’s children under 5 against polio for the first time since 2018, after the Taliban agreed to the campaign, the World Health Organization says. For the past three years, the Taliban barred U.N.-organized vaccination teams from doing door-to-door campaigns in parts of Afghanistan under their control, apparently out of suspicion they could be spies for the government or the West. Because of the ban and ongoing fighting, some 3.3 million children over the past three years have not been vaccinated.

  • U.S. will not join Russia's Afghanistan talks this week -State Dept

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will not join international talks on Afghanistan organized by Russia this week due to logistical reasons, but is open to participating in the future, the State Department said on Monday. Moscow is hosting talks on Wednesday with officials from the Taliban, China and Pakistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special representative was quoted as saying last week.

  • NZ police answer 4-year-old's call, confirm toys are cool

    An emergency call made by a 4-year-old New Zealand boy asking for police to come over and check out his toys prompted a real-life callout and confirmation from an officer that the toys were, indeed, pretty cool. Police shared audio of the call on social media this week along with a photo of the smiling boy sitting on the hood of a patrol cruiser, noting that while they don't encourage children to call the emergency number, the incident was "too cute not to share.”

  • Democrats should try negotiating with Mitt Romney

    Remember Romney's child benefit plan?

  • The Warnock vs. Walker Race Promises to Be Ugly—and Well-Funded

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/APThe pivotal Senate election in Georgia is still more than a year away, but the money race is very much on.The two leading candidates, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican hopeful and NFL legend Herschel Walker, have roped in a combined $12.8 million since June 30, juicing their war chests in expectation of a fierce battle for the swing seat next November.Warnock’s $9 million haul for the period—the top quarterly number in all of Congre

  • In Kabul clinic, Taliban and the soldiers they fought confront wounds of war

    Former Taliban fighter Mohammad Ishaq, who spent years battling Western troops and local forces in Afghanistan, lost his leg in combat and is now learning to walk with a new limb. Standing near him at a Kabul clinic is one of the soldiers he defeated. In the Red Cross Hospital in Kabul, Ishaq spoke simply of the eight years he spent in Helmand, the southern province where some of the fiercest fighting of the war took place and where thousands of civilians and combatants were killed and maimed.

  • Hindus denounce violence amid attacks in Bangladesh

    Protests continued Monday in Bangladesh’s capital to denounce a wave of violence against Hindus following an image posted on social media that was perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority. New attacks took place Sunday night in a northern village, where unidentified people burned up to 26 homes of Hindus despite a warning by the government that such attacks would be firmly punished. The violence has prompted the United Nations to urge the government to take actions to stop it.

  • Russia's daily coronavirus deaths mount to another high

    Russia's coronavirus deaths surged to another daily record Wednesday as soaring infections prompted the Cabinet to suggest declaring a nonworking week to stem contagion. The government task force reported 1,028 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. Amid a spike in infections and deaths, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova suggested introducing a nonworking period starting Oct. 30 and extending through the following week, when four of seven days already are state holidays.

  • WHO: Europe the only region with rise in COVID-19 last week

    The World Health Organization said there was a 7% rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last week, the only region in the world where cases increased. Britain, Russia and Turkey accounted for the most cases. More than half of countries in the region reported a rise in their COVID-19 numbers, WHO said.

  • I Really Need Others to See the Cuteness That Is Naomi Osaka's 3D Teddy Bear Manicure

    Image Source: Getty / James Devaney Naomi Osaka continues to serve up beauty inspiration. Fresh off a US Open appearance, the 24-year-old tennis star is taking some time to recharge as she vacations in Greece and Italy.

  • Philippines to review thousands more 'drug war' killings, says justice minister

    The Philippines justice ministry will review thousands of killings in President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, its chief said, after releasing details of a first batch of cases that it said pointed to abuses by police. The Department of Justice (DOJ) released details on Wednesday of 52 killings by police in the five-year-old campaign that challenges the official narrative of the national police, that all of the thousands of victims were drug dealers who had resisted arrest. The Philippines has come under pressure from the United Nations to investigate allegations of systematic murders of drug suspects, and the International Criminal Court recently announced it would investigate Duterte's bloody campaign.

  • Black Democratic chair gets lynching threat over Trump essay

    The first Black chair of Iowa’s Democratic Party says he received a series of racist messages, including a lynching threat, after writing an opinion piece in a local newspaper criticizing former President Donald Trump and the state Republican officials who stood with him at a recent rally in Des Moines. Ross Wilburn, who is also a state representative from Ames, reported the threatening phone and email messages to local police and state investigators. The messages came after The Des Moines Register's online publication of Wilburn's op-ed on Oct. 8, the day before thousands of Trump supporters gathered at the Iowa State Fairgrounds for the rally.

  • Naomi Osaka celebrates 24th birthday with rare photo: ‘Kobe year’

    Tennis star Naomi Osaka shared a sweet photo of herself as a baby to mark her 24th birthday, which she […] The post Naomi Osaka celebrates 24th birthday with rare photo: ‘Kobe year’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Chinese economy slows as energy crunch and property problems bite

    China’s economic recovery faltered in the third quarter, expanding at its weakest pace in a year amid supply chain disruptions, power outages and property sector crises.

  • Myanmar begins to free over 5,000 anti-coup protesters

    Myanmar starts to release prisoners detained for taking part in anti-coup protests from Yangon's notorious Insein prison, where they are greeted by tearful relatives. The head of the country's military junta announced Monday the release of more than 5,000 people jailed for protesting against February's coup, days after he was excluded from an October summit by regional bloc ASEAN.