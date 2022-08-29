Russia identifies 2nd suspect in death of nationalist Dugina

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Aleksandr Dugin
    Russian political scientist
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top security agency on Monday identified a second Ukrainian that it alleged was involved in the killing of the daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologue.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency, said that Ukrainian national Bogdan Tsyganenko helped prepare the killing of Darya Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, who was described by some in the West as “Putin’s brain.”

The FSB charged that Tsyganenko provided the main suspect, Natalya Vovk, with a fake ID and fake license plates, and helped her assemble an explosive device that was planted in Dugina’s car.

Tsyganenko, 44, arrived in Russia via Estonia on July 30 and left the country the day before the killing, the FSB said.

Dugina, a 29-year-old commentator with a nationalist Russian TV channel, died when a remotely controlled explosive device planted in her SUV blew up on the night of Aug. 20 as she was driving on the outskirts of Moscow, ripping the vehicle apart and killing her on the spot, authorities said.

Both she and her father, who is a philosopher, writer and political theorist, ardently supported Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops into Ukraine.

The FSB said Dugina’s killing was “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services” and accused Vovk of carrying out the killing and then fleeing to Estonia.

Vovk, according to the FSB, arrived in Russia in July with her 12-year-old daughter and rented an apartment in the building where Dugina lived in order to shadow her. The agency alleged that Vovk and her daughter were at a nationalist festival that Dugin and his daughter attended just before the killing.

The FSB said Vovk used a license plate for Ukraine’s Russian-backed separatist Donetsk region to enter Russia and a Kazakhstan plate in Moscow before switching to a Ukrainian one to cross into Estonia. It released video and photos of the suspect from surveillance cameras at the border crossings, while driving the car in Moscow and at the entrance to the Moscow apartment building.

The agency said Monday that Tsyganenko provided Vovk with a Kazakh license plate and Kazakh ID documents belonging to a real person named Yulia Zaiko. It didn't offer any details as to how Vovk obtained other license plates and whether those were fake, too.

Kyiv has vehemently denied any involvement in Dugina's death. Estonian authorities said they have not received any formal requests or inquiries from Russia regarding Vovk.

Recommended Stories

  • China's drought-hit areas get rain, bringing flood risks

    More than 100,000 people have been moved to safer areas by Monday as heavy rains brought flood risks to a region of southwest China that was devastated by a heatwave and drought for most of the summer. Heavy rain was forecast for parts of Sichuan province and Chongqing city through at least Tuesday. Chongqing, a megacity built in a hilly area and that also oversees the surrounding mountains and countryside, issued a flash flood warning for both days.

  • Russian rouble steadies near 60.5 vs dollar in early Moscow trade

    The Russian rouble steadied near its lowest in more than a week against the dollar in early Moscow trade after the peak of a favourable tax payments period passed and as Russian stocks clipped a two-month high. At 0732 GMT, the Russian currency was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 60.55. "There are no significant drivers to support the rouble," said Promsvyazbank analysts, expecting the currency to weaken smoothly to the 61 mark against the greenback.

  • Palestinian toll mounts as Israel steps up West Bank raids

    At least 85 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank this year as Israeli forces have carried out nightly raids in cities, towns and villages, making it the deadliest in the occupied territory since 2016. The military says the vast majority were militants or stone-throwers who endangered the soldiers. The tally, from the Palestinian Health Ministry, includes Palestinians who carried out deadly attacks inside Israel.

  • Ukraine Latest: Germany Warns That War ‘Could Last Years’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit Brawl‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los AngelesGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned the war in Ukraine “could last years,” telling a newspaper that Berlin is ready to su

  • Bolsonaro and Lula face off in Brazil presidential debate

    Brazil's main presidential candidates took their gloves off on Sunday and laid into each other in the first presidential debate for the October general election with accusations of corruption and threats to democracy. Incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been heavily criticized for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis and attacks on Brazil's voting system, is running against former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who left office with record popularity but was convicted of bribery in 2017. Bolsonaro said his leftist challenger led Brazil's most corrupt government ever, citing the scandal over overpriced contracts with state-run oil company Petrobras.

  • EU to discuss visa ban for Russians, training of Ukraine troops at Prague meetings

    European Union defence and foreign ministers, meeting in Prague this week, will discuss options for setting up an EU military training mission for Ukrainian forces and also look into calls by some members to ban Russian tourists from entering the bloc. Several EU countries have been training Ukrainian troops for a while, mainly enabling them to operate weapons Western nations are delivering to Ukraine to help its fight against Russia's invasion. It is not clear yet where an EU training programme could be based and what mandate it might have, EU diplomats told Reuters ahead of the defence ministers' meeting on Monday and Tuesday.

  • Zelenskyy convenes secret meeting to discuss situation at the front

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 28 AUGUST 2022, 19:06 The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, convened a secret meeting with representatives of Ukraine's defence and security sectors. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 28 August Details: website of the President of Ukraine Quote: "The meeting was attended by the heads of the Armed Forces, intelligence agencies, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security

  • Newly created Russian army corps to fail in war against Ukraine, says expert

    The recently formed 3rd Army Corps that Russia plans to send to the front in Ukraine will not have any success, the head of military research at Ukrainian think-tank Razumkov Centre, Mykola Sunhurovskyi, told NV on Aug. 28.

  • China Moves Aggressively on Covid as Political Summit Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit Brawl‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los AngelesChina is enforcing lockdown restrictions in areas around Beijing more intensively, and will mass test the nearby port city of Tianjin,

  • Democrats' push for amnesty for illegal immigrants on back burner after multiple defeats

    A Democratic push to grant amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants, which carried a lot of political energy last year, has failed to see similar intensity in 2022.

  • Bitcoin Falls Below $20,000. Fear Dominates

    Investors are again deserting the cryptocurrency market, a trend that is likely to continue for some time.

  • Israeli tycoon appeals corruption conviction in Swiss court

    Israeli diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz returns to a Geneva courthouse on Monday to appeal his conviction on charges of corrupting foreign public officials and forging documents, a case linked to his firm's bid to reap lavish iron ore resources in the west African country of Guinea. The case centered on alleged payouts of millions to a former wife of late Guinean President Lansana Conte, and exposed the shady and complex world of deal-making and cutthroat competition in the lucrative mining business. Steinmetz will be without high-profile Geneva lawyer Marc Bonnant, who is no longer representing the billionaire.

  • Five midterm lessons from this year’s special elections

    This year’s special elections have offered a glimpse into how voters may behave in November. While Republicans saw an early success in a Texas House district, Democrat Pat Ryan’s win in New York on Tuesday was a major boon for the party. To be sure, special elections are an imperfect indicator. Turnout tends to be…

  • European Gas Slumps as Storage Gains, Traders Take Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices plunged the most since April after Germany said its gas stores are filling up faster than planned and some traders took home profits after the rally over the recent weeks. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit Brawl‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking

  • China, India Spar Over Controversial Ship’s Call in Sri Lanka

    (Bloomberg) -- India and China traded insults over their diverging interests in Sri Lanka, after a controversial Chinese scientific research ship called at the island nation despite New Delhi’s security concerns.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit Brawl‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking Rat

  • Nothing In History Compares To China's Brutal Heat Wave, Weather Historian Says

    “This combines the most extreme intensity with the most extreme length with an incredibly huge area all at the same time,” the climatologist told New Scientist.

  • Russia's gas cuts are forcing Germany to turn to coal to generate power. Here's why the switch won't be so easy for other European countries.

    Russia's gas cuts to Europe are forcing countries to throw out decarbonisation plans and bring coal back into use, but it'll be a challenging switch.

  • These Fast-Food Chains Get Your Order Wrong Most Often

    The two chains may be popular, but they're not doing themselves any favors with their customers.

  • Don't buy Bills' claim of a 'thorough examination' of rape allegation against Matt Araiza | Opinion

    Bills say they did "thorough examination" of rape claim against Matt Araiza. They delved just far enough to see if talent makes him worth the trouble.

  • Strike on Chaplyne: AP journalist reports no military among fatalities

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 27 AUGUST, 11:48 An Associated Press journalist, who visited Chaplyne settlement in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after the Russian strikes on 24 August, reported that he hadn't seen any Ukrainian soldiers among the dead.