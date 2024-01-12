Russia increases ammunition production, but its quality is dropping – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Russia has been increasing the quantity of munitions produced compared to previous years since the end of summer 2023, but their quality is declining.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine chief Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with Le Monde

Quote: "Compared to previous years, since the end of the summer of 2023, we have observed an increase in the quantity of munitions produced by Russia. At the same time, we note a decline in the quality of these projectiles.

...Everyone thought that Moscow had a strong army but a weak economy. It turned out to be the opposite. The army is weak.

...Russia is by no means starving. At this rate, it can endure for quite a long time."

Details: Budanov says that the intensive use of drones on both sides has made it impossible to conduct offensive operations for both Russian and Ukrainian forces. Another factor is the density of minefields.

Budanov commented on the Ukrainian landings in the occupied Crimea in 2023: "Some considered them impossible. This gives hope – especially to Ukrainians on the peninsula who have been living under Russian occupation for 10 years, and many of them have already started to lose hope."

More details: Budanov emphasised that the current Western sanctions are insufficient. He believes that sanctions should have targeted the key sectors of the Russian economy: energy, the metal industry, and the overall financial system.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine chief stressed the need for more munitions and artillery systems. He specified that this involves not only modern technologies but also old ones that are no longer in use.

Quote: "Those abroad who think they are 'tired' of Ukraine will have to take care of Muscovites when they come to occupy their own territories.

The aggressor state Russia is waging war not only against Ukraine. It is waging war against NATO, as their propaganda has been claiming from the very beginning."

Support UP or become our patron!